Lindsey Graham Declares War on NY Over 'Chick-Fil-A Bill'

The state of New York has decided, for reasons, that the best way to serve its constituents is to force Chick-Fil-A to be open on Sundays. It makes no sense, but here we are.

No, really. Twitchy wrote about this the other day. Under a proposed bill, the Empire State would make Chick-Fil-A, and other restaurants at 'thruway rest stops' be open seven days a week.

Chick-Fil-A has, notably, been closed on Sundays due to the religious beliefs of its owners.

Why does New York think this is within their power to legislate? If they can tell a business when to close (thanks COVID lockdowns!), and open, what can't they tell a business to do (or not do)?

It's outrageous, but not unexpected. The Left has hated Chick-Fil-A for years.

But now Senator Lindsey Graham has decided New York has crossed a line.

War.

He continues:

As if the insanity by the left couldn’t get any worse, Democrats in New York are trying to force @ChickfilA to open on Sundays…



I showed up to their Manhattan location today while visiting NYC to send a clear message:



Hands off OUR Chick-Fil-A!



Join me in this fight ⬇️… pic.twitter.com/Qe1oqhGF1y — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 22, 2023

The bill, ostensibly, wouldn't impact the Manhattan location, just those at 'thruway rest stops'. For now. But gross overreach is what government does best.

If this goes forward, I will be introducing legislation withholding federal funds from any city or state that requires @ChickfilA to stay open on Sunday.



The founders of Chick-fil-A made a decision early on to close on Sunday, consistent with their faith. For any government to… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 22, 2023

The tweet continues:

The founders of Chick-fil-A made a decision early on to close on Sunday, consistent with their faith. For any government to try to reverse this decision flies in the face of who we are as Americans. Chick-fil-A is a great company with thousands of locations serving the public with a quality product and taking care of their employees. New York is off base and their actions will not go unanswered.

There is no reason to force any restaurant to be open seven days a week.

This writer has taken multiple long-distance road trips with her kids -- three boys, two of them teenagers. We've been in the Middle of Nowhere, South Dakota, and we still found food.

People won't starve if Chick-fil-A isn't open on Sundays in New York.

We promise you.

Chick-fil-a will shut down the 3 restaurants before complying. At least, that’s would be my hope. — FightFakeNews (@Dalekritzee) December 22, 2023

They probably would. Don't compromise on principles. Ever.

The other thing, if you read our previous post on the issue, is Chick-Fil-A has a 33-year agreement with the thruway. So the state is trying to change the terms of this agreement.

Chick-fil-A was founded 77 years ago and despite the guaranteed loss of revenue, they have never been open on Sundays https://t.co/GB54wCag26 — Mostly Peaceful Is In The Eyes Of The Media™ (@2xBeepBoopVodka) December 22, 2023

And that should be their choice.

If they lose money, what does it matter to anyone else?

The only proper response to this is to haul NY before SCOTUS and publicly spank their Constitution-hating bottoms by enforcing the law. https://t.co/lzTWbtO91F — Alabamastani (@Alabamastani) December 22, 2023

It's clearly directly at Chick-Fil-A, which is open about its being closed on Sundays. You could make the case this is a violation of their First Amendment rights.

This is a dumb fight.



NY should grandfather in the existing Chick-fil-A restaurants in the rest stops, but pass a law that all new leases in rest stops must be over seven days a week.



Problem solved https://t.co/eMyuEX28uS — weedyfunk (@weedyfunk) December 22, 2023

This is a fair proposal, because Chick-Fil-A won't enter into those new agreements, as is their choice. But when has government done anything reasonable?

Yeah, it kind of did.

Others were pointing out the priorities seem out of whack:

I would think the U.S. Senator from South Carolina has bigger concerns than food concession contracts for rest stops in NY, but apparently not.



With the state of the world, he should try being serious when throwing around the word war. https://t.co/ekW3W71HDi — Tony Simone (@tonysimone) December 23, 2023

There are bigger fish to fry, that's for sure.

The great Chick Fil A War of 2024 https://t.co/WksFDJycpM — bled (@BLED_) December 22, 2023

We laughed at this.

The country is BURNING.

No one cares about a chicken sandwich right now., https://t.co/puqrKTIiBr — 🍊🏝🦩Miami JJ🦩🏝🍊 (@miamijj48) December 23, 2023

Graham obviously does.

Really fighting for what matters Chick-fil-A closed on a Sunday why is anyone care https://t.co/kRo0JmIfli — Sarcastically husband (@Sarcastic_hubby) December 22, 2023

But there is an injustice in changing the terms of their agreement, and specifically doing something to target Chick-Fil-A's business practices. Especially after all the hatred the Left has thrown towards the restaurant over the years.

We have to question the motives of this, because it stinks to high heaven. And that's not fair.

