LMAO: Media Says Biden's 'Drama Free' White House Is America's 'Under-Appreciated' Christm...
Sounds Eerily Familiar: Twitter Reacts to Russian Election Commission Blocking Presidentia...
Talk About a Loaded Diaper: Passenger Tried to Conceal Bullets in Diaper at...
The Hill Calls Out Biden Admin, FDA: Delay on Menthol Cigarette Ban Hurts...
Pro-Palestine Protesters (Hamas Simps) Remind Us They're the SUCKIEST, Block O'Hare Airpor...
Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Whack-Job's Bizarre Thread About Harvard and White Supremacy...
Eye for an Eye? Ad for an Ad? Elon Musk Goes Straight-Up FAFO...
'Bro, Take the L': GQ Tool Who Says Righties Aren't FUNNY Learns the...
'Nice TRY, Fed': Biden Posts 'His' Number, Tells People to Text Him New...
In the Spirit of Rand Paul ... More Grievances For Dear Reader To...
Festivus for the Rest of Us: Rand Paul Airs His Grievances and OMG...
Disgruntled Tweeps Discuss Their Christmas Bonuses and Some of The Replies Are Wild
Professor Who Called to 'Globalize the Intifada' Up for Top DEI Position
CBS News: Sources Say Donald Trump Is Considering Nikki Haley for Vice President

Lindsey Graham Declares War on NY Over 'Chick-Fil-A Bill'

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on December 24, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

The state of New York has decided, for reasons, that the best way to serve its constituents is to force Chick-Fil-A to be open on Sundays. It makes no sense, but here we are.

Advertisement

No, really. Twitchy wrote about this the other day. Under a proposed bill, the Empire State would make Chick-Fil-A, and other restaurants at 'thruway rest stops' be open seven days a week.

Chick-Fil-A has, notably, been closed on Sundays due to the religious beliefs of its owners.

Why does New York think this is within their power to legislate? If they can tell a business when to close (thanks COVID lockdowns!), and open, what can't they tell a business to do (or not do)?

It's outrageous, but not unexpected. The Left has hated Chick-Fil-A for years.

But now Senator Lindsey Graham has decided New York has crossed a line.

War.

He continues:

The bill, ostensibly, wouldn't impact the Manhattan location, just those at 'thruway rest stops'. For now. But gross overreach is what government does best.

Recommended

LMAO: Media Says Biden's 'Drama Free' White House Is America's 'Under-Appreciated' Christmas Gift
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The tweet continues:

The founders of Chick-fil-A made a decision early on to close on Sunday, consistent with their faith. For any government to try to reverse this decision flies in the face of who we are as Americans. Chick-fil-A is a great company with thousands of locations serving the public with a quality product and taking care of their employees. New York is off base and their actions will not go unanswered.

There is no reason to force any restaurant to be open seven days a week.

This writer has taken multiple long-distance road trips with her kids -- three boys, two of them teenagers. We've been in the Middle of Nowhere, South Dakota, and we still found food.

People won't starve if Chick-fil-A isn't open on Sundays in New York.

We promise you.

They probably would. Don't compromise on principles. Ever.

The other thing, if you read our previous post on the issue, is Chick-Fil-A has a 33-year agreement with the thruway. So the state is trying to change the terms of this agreement.

And that should be their choice.

Advertisement

If they lose money, what does it matter to anyone else?

It's clearly directly at Chick-Fil-A, which is open about its being closed on Sundays. You could make the case this is a violation of their First Amendment rights.

This is a fair proposal, because Chick-Fil-A won't enter into those new agreements, as is their choice. But when has government done anything reasonable?

Yeah, it kind of did.

Others were pointing out the priorities seem out of whack:

There are bigger fish to fry, that's for sure.

Advertisement

We laughed at this.

Graham obviously does.

But there is an injustice in changing the terms of their agreement, and specifically doing something to target Chick-Fil-A's business practices. Especially after all the hatred the Left has thrown towards the restaurant over the years. 

We have to question the motives of this, because it stinks to high heaven. And that's not fair.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHICK-FIL-A NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LMAO: Media Says Biden's 'Drama Free' White House Is America's 'Under-Appreciated' Christmas Gift
Amy Curtis
Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Whack-Job's Bizarre Thread About Harvard and White Supremacy in 1 PERFECT Post
Sam J.
'Bro, Take the L': GQ Tool Who Says Righties Aren't FUNNY Learns the HARD WAY How FUNNY They Really ARE
Sam J.
'Nice TRY, Fed': Biden Posts 'His' Number, Tells People to Text Him New Year's Resolutions and OMG-LOL
Sam J.
Sounds Eerily Familiar: Twitter Reacts to Russian Election Commission Blocking Presidential Hopeful
Grateful Calvin
Festivus for the Rest of Us: Rand Paul Airs His Grievances and OMG He Goes THERE
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LMAO: Media Says Biden's 'Drama Free' White House Is America's 'Under-Appreciated' Christmas Gift Amy Curtis
Advertisement