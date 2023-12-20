Mara Gay: Republicans Criticizing Colorado Ballot Ruling Are Just Like Confederates

The Left, ever the defenders of democracy, have decided that if you oppose banning a candidate from a ballot, you are just like the Confederate soldiers who 'betrayed' their country.

Watch:

NYT's @MaraGay on Republicans criticizing Colo. for banning Trump from the ballot: "Why are you standing w/ confederates who betrayed this country? ... [Reconstruction Republicans] clearly saw a threat in ex-confederates running for office, and so much so they amended the… pic.twitter.com/c3V0MfJ8ZL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 20, 2023

The tweet continues:

and so much so they amended the Constitution to prevent those traitors from running for office, and that should send a message that our electoral system can be used for nefarious purposes against democracy itself."

First, that's a lie: Charles S. Thomas, who fought for the Confederacy, served as a senator from Colorado until 1921; William Ruffin Cox led a Confederate infantry company and represented North Carolina in the House from 1881-1887.

Plenty of Confederate politicians went on to hold office after the Civil War.



At no point was the 14th Amendment meant to be a blanket disqualification for any random accusation of insurrection. If you want that, charge and convict him of it. Otherwise, this is ridiculous. https://t.co/6Soi7XiEVU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 20, 2023

Trump has not been charged with insurrection. The 14th Amendment does not apply here.

Opposing political parties arbitrarily removing their challengers from the ballot is Confederate — and therefore treasonous — when you think about it



To save democracy, of course https://t.co/SXAsIb2b9o — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 20, 2023

Gay did precisely zero thinking about this.

The civil war language is on purpose. Mara Gay sounds like a moron to many. But she is giving the violent progs that swarm the streets for BLM & Hamas purpose & rationale. And an enemy. Unbelievably dangerous & @JoeNBC should be ashamed for promoting it. https://t.co/GbHhwXvSB3 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 20, 2023

Yes -- pay attention to the language.

That's certainly one way to go about this. https://t.co/YKqvAHSNmn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2023

It certainly is.

The civil war language is not accidental. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2023

No, it is not accidental.

The rhetoric escalated to “Jan 6th was a civil war and we need imperial power to reconstruct red states” without missing a beat https://t.co/BjzNiukhvD — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) December 20, 2023

Bingo.

This is the woman who got the vapors when she ventured out to Long Island and saw some American flags. https://t.co/BV36sOL0Ng — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 20, 2023

Yes, she is.

Is she jealous of all the attention Claudine Gay is getting? https://t.co/H71nnmqG3t — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 20, 2023

Possibly.

These people are unhinged, practically pining for *civil war* daily now.



No one living has heard this sort of rhetoric flowing at this level through the “mainstream” and now it’s here, on the daily.



These people are incredibly irresponsible and dangerous. It’s disgusting. https://t.co/TMmm3MP9ar — Matthew J. Peterson (@docMJP) December 20, 2023

It's very, very dangerous.

This seems smart. How could this end badly? https://t.co/vsc0kaVFYq — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 20, 2023

It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.

Her historical ignorance is incredible. https://t.co/P9qvg3uyfz — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 20, 2023

It is outshined only by her mathematical prowess.

If you distill unearned elite arrogance into its purest form you will end up with something like this https://t.co/jaSj9GcpwC — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 20, 2023

It really is something to behold.

This is all so dangerous but they don’t care. They’ll burn it down before letting Trump be the president again. https://t.co/5zetS2SIX5 — PizzaCzar 🎄☃️❄️ (@PizzaWanchovies) December 20, 2023

They'll burn it all down before they let us vote for candidates they don't like again.

Trump just happens to be the candidate this election cycle.

Ah, so Jan 6 was a civil war and all who voted right wing are confederates. So this is where we are. So be it.



They make me want to vote Trump even when I don’t want to vote Trump. https://t.co/iERvf45hLA — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 20, 2023

We have a sneaking suspicion a lot of people feel the exact same way.

OUT: Jan 6th was worse than 9/11



IN: Jan 6th was just like the Civil War https://t.co/WvcO0gNqNf — Julien (@Fitness_Julien) December 20, 2023

And they're making the comparison on purpose.

I'm not giving credence to someone that can't do math and is triggered by Old Glory. https://t.co/1BDLBtpfYa — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) December 20, 2023

Sage advice, frankly.

Brace for SCOTUS to be branded a ‘confederate’ court. https://t.co/DHfFfrTGBl — Millie (@MillieFromKY) December 20, 2023

Oh, when SCOTUS overturns Colorado's decision (and it will), the Left will lose their minds and attempt to ignore the ruling.

***

