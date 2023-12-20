Mara Gay: Republicans Criticizing Colorado Ballot Ruling Are Just Like Confederates

President Biden Says There's 'No Question' Donald Trump Supported an Insurrection
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 20, 2023
Meme

The Left, ever the defenders of democracy, have decided that if you oppose banning a candidate from a ballot, you are just like the Confederate soldiers who 'betrayed' their country.

Watch:

The tweet continues:

and so much so they amended the Constitution to prevent those traitors from running for office, and that should send a message that our electoral system can be used for nefarious purposes against democracy itself."

First, that's a lie: Charles S. Thomas, who fought for the Confederacy, served as a senator from Colorado until 1921; William Ruffin Cox led a Confederate infantry company and represented North Carolina in the House from 1881-1887.

Trump has not been charged with insurrection. The 14th Amendment does not apply here.

Gay did precisely zero thinking about this.

Yes -- pay attention to the language.

It certainly is.

No, it is not accidental.

Bingo.

Yes, she is.

Possibly.

It's very, very dangerous.

It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.

It is outshined only by her mathematical prowess.

It really is something to behold.

They'll burn it all down before they let us vote for candidates they don't like again.

Trump just happens to be the candidate this election cycle.

We have a sneaking suspicion a lot of people feel the exact same way.

And they're making the comparison on purpose.

Sage advice, frankly.

Oh, when SCOTUS overturns Colorado's decision (and it will), the Left will lose their minds and attempt to ignore the ruling.

***

