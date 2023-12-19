TMZ Points Out the Obvious in Attempt to Dunk on Trump, Gets Schooled Instead

'Have You Met a Six-Year-Old?' Journalist Declares Children Know They're Trans
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 19, 2023
Journalism meme

Breaking news: Donald Trump is a man who likes looking at attractive women. Film at 11.

In other news, the sky is blue.

Seriously, how is this a story?

TMZ reports:

Donald Trump showed up to watch one of the most violent knockouts ever in the UFC, but his attention got diverted by a bikini-clad ring girl.

Trump was there to support one of his die-hard fans, UFC fighter Colby Covington, who ended up losing by decision in the main event to Leon Edwards.

Covington, in true Trump fashion, railed on the results, saying it was reminiscent of the "rigged" 2020 election. He then just got political, saying, "You can delay us but you can’t deny us. He’s going to make America great again. We need these borders secure, we need inflation down and we need America first again. Donald Trump is the only one that’s going to do that again — Trump 2024!”

Thankfully, Twitter was merciless in mocking TMZ for this 'story' that isn't a story at all.

Apparently.

Very slow, it seems.

And maybe they'll tell us water is wet, too.

Very good point.

We guess it is now.

Our thoughts exactly.

TMZ cares. Bigly.

However will we recover from this nightmare?

We've all seen how creepy Biden acts around little kids.

The media completely gloss over this.

Don't give them ideas. They might charge or sue him again.

The absolute state of our media.

Lots of people would.

They have no point.

To look hot and be looked at.

Answered it for ya, TMZ.

Totally checks out.

The chyrons will be epic.

This made us laugh out loud.

If they're capable of being embarrassed. We can't tell anymore.

Pretty much.

Someone should also tell TMZ it's spelling 'ogles', for what it's worth.

***

