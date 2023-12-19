TMZ Points Out the Obvious in Attempt to Dunk on Trump, Gets Schooled Instead

Breaking news: Donald Trump is a man who likes looking at attractive women. Film at 11.

In other news, the sky is blue.

Seriously, how is this a story?

Donald Trump showed up to watch one of the most violent knockouts ever in the UFC, but his attention got diverted by a bikini-clad ring girl.



More photos here: https://t.co/TWuNDAmSqZ pic.twitter.com/eSzpGsOPrK — TMZ (@TMZ) December 17, 2023

Advertisement

TMZ reports:

Donald Trump showed up to watch one of the most violent knockouts ever in the UFC, but his attention got diverted by a bikini-clad ring girl. Trump was there to support one of his die-hard fans, UFC fighter Colby Covington, who ended up losing by decision in the main event to Leon Edwards. Covington, in true Trump fashion, railed on the results, saying it was reminiscent of the "rigged" 2020 election. He then just got political, saying, "You can delay us but you can’t deny us. He’s going to make America great again. We need these borders secure, we need inflation down and we need America first again. Donald Trump is the only one that’s going to do that again — Trump 2024!”

Thankfully, Twitter was merciless in mocking TMZ for this 'story' that isn't a story at all.

Are you trying to tell us that he is behaving like any normal man? 🤣 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 18, 2023

Apparently.

Slow news day? — Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) December 17, 2023

Very slow, it seems.

BREAKING NEWS: Straight Man is Intrigued by Hot UFC Ring Girl...



What's next geniuses, you going to tell us the Sun is hot? — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) December 18, 2023

And maybe they'll tell us water is wet, too.

Not a fan of the man, but are we slamming men for noticing beautiful ADULT women now?



Perhaps you prefer a man that can’t keep his hands off of little girls in the audience? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) December 18, 2023

Very good point.

Is anyone surprised Trump loves beautiful women? Is it a crime to look at beautiful women? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) December 17, 2023

We guess it is now.

Our thoughts exactly.

TMZ cares. Bigly.

A straight man got caught looking at a woman whose entire job is looking georgus for straight men.



THE HORROR!!!! https://t.co/mjVWzn9uV2 — E=MC Hammertime (@scs_real) December 19, 2023

However will we recover from this nightmare?

“Unlike our current President, Trump looks at women of legal age.”



Fixed the headlines for you. https://t.co/kwcdD3aSWa — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) December 18, 2023

We've all seen how creepy Biden acts around little kids.

The media completely gloss over this.

How could @realDonaldTrump possibly be president again? The man thinks women are attractive. That’s a federal crime. https://t.co/14mLsJ7dvD — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) December 18, 2023

Don't give them ideas. They might charge or sue him again.

Advertisement

Breaking: Trump likes UFC and is heterosexual — Film at eleven! https://t.co/VUWTDxnxWr — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 18, 2023

The absolute state of our media.

Lots of people would.

They have no point.

Serious question: what is the purpose of a ring girl? https://t.co/WEPOt1oZm2 — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) December 18, 2023

To look hot and be looked at.

Answered it for ya, TMZ.

ok, here we have a news clip of a dude being a . . . dude



yes, this checks out https://t.co/sFXzEhBAgr — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) December 18, 2023

Totally checks out.

OMG! He's human!



Soon to be a scandal run 24/7 on CNN and MSNBC. https://t.co/0JYzkZd7DJ — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) December 18, 2023

The chyrons will be epic.

This made us laugh out loud.

Apparently the morons at TMZ aren't aware that the Ring girl is THERE to attract attention at that moment of the event.



How Embarrassing. https://t.co/lb343Zf62p — KAM (@KAMbot1138) December 18, 2023

If they're capable of being embarrassed. We can't tell anymore.

Advertisement

"Now that we've got your attention with this photo of a bikini-clad ring girl, please click through to see Trump looking at this bikini-clad ring girl." https://t.co/xrTe3NjAIp — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 18, 2023

Pretty much.

Someone should also tell TMZ it's spelling 'ogles', for what it's worth.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!