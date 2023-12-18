POOF: Harvard Has Disappeared Their Pronouns Page

How far the Ivy League has fallen. Once the gold standard for higher education, prestigious institutions like Harvard have allowed woke nonsense to utterly ruin them.

But now that they're under the spotlight thanks to their presidents' 'morally bankrupt' behavior at a recent congressional hearing, it appears they are starting to feel the heat.

HAS HARVARD LOST ITS PRONOUNS?



Harvard has dramatically modified its Diversity, Equity Inclusion office. And disappeared their webpage for pronouns.



Google "pronouns at Harvard" & top hit redirect to https://t.co/RCpFkwX6eP



Archived page https://t.co/rO85vRSEwu pic.twitter.com/XZZ39nzRod — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) December 17, 2023

Don't be fooled: it hasn't been eradicated from campus. Just hidden.

Removing the superficial acknowledgments should NOT be taken as a change in practice or policy. — KevHill (@kevhill) December 17, 2023

Exactly our point.

The blow back must be gaining steam. This is far from over. — JaneDoeCitizen (@JaneDoeCitizen) December 17, 2023

We hope it's far from over.

Losing donors has hit the pronoun budget hard. — Facts over Feelings (I/me/my) (@essayerdepenser) December 17, 2023

We chuckled.

.@Harvard deleted their webpage on pronouns. They’re frantically removing dozens of pages from their site https://t.co/hnr4mCgF1e — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) December 17, 2023

Incredible how they're just trying to erase all of this insanity.

And so it begins. If Harvard does it, the rest of the Ivies will feel free to follow, then comes other private universities, state universities and so on.



The culture of this kind of thing won't disappear anytime soon, but they're satisfied it will be softly enforced rather… — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) December 17, 2023

The tweet continues:

The culture of this kind of thing won't disappear anytime soon, but they're satisfied it will be softly enforced rather than from above.

Harvard appears to be at the “run around screaming” stage of PANIC! https://t.co/FXRw970wk7 — Helen Dale (not on your team, but always fair) (@_HelenDale) December 18, 2023

Apparently.

Removal of a page doesn’t remove the administration’s ideological poison from the school, unfortunately. — Mally (@wordsaretools) December 17, 2023

Unfortunately.

My pronouns are "going", "going", "gone" https://t.co/CUb1qn8FKa — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 18, 2023

Well played.

Harvard already removing pages from it's website on pronouns.



It's 'Critical Race Theory' all over again - when the backlash started in earnest, they tried to claim it never existed.



The internet is forever, douchbags. https://t.co/FjLvrgd77d — Stormborn (@Moveonup7) December 17, 2023

This becomes more dangerous when it's merely hidden.

Harvard is HIDING its agenda. They are not changing a damn thing. https://t.co/yHrShayhlG — Wíñchéstër Cölt (@scorpio8675309) December 17, 2023

These policies will still exist on campus.

X user will bully Harvard into being a normal school holy moly did not expect that. https://t.co/77dyBfPVHe — Redsaphir ASMR (@Redsaphir_CZ) December 17, 2023

The bad publicity and lost donors make a big influence.

Never forget the ones that went along. Symbols removed is not ideology gone. When the sorcerers and acolytes are turned out and a fresh new breeze blows through the place, we'll know. Until then, in my opinion, abandon Harvard. https://t.co/ETDW8lrvJG — Stacy Da Costa (@spegums) December 18, 2023

A reasonable position to take.

.@Harvard Deleting something does not change your history; history is remembered. https://t.co/dIIaUcWU8z — Emil Vicale (@emilvicale) December 18, 2023

The Internet is forever.

It's lost its mind & credibility - why not lose the pronouns while you're at it? https://t.co/gBSSECEzmZ — Haley Kennington (@ladykennington) December 17, 2023

Might as well really clean house, we guess.

The wayback machine is the single greatest source of receipts in today’s world. https://t.co/py5Pq0xEJ9 — Dale Cloudman (@DaleCloudyman) December 17, 2023

Yes it is (and its sister site, the Internet Archive, are vital for moments like this).

I pray we are finally moving in the right direction. https://t.co/r9W5jfJpAR — Tx Shelly Girl 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Shelly54533945) December 18, 2023

It's going to take a lot to turn this ship around. But hopefully, this is a start.

Uh oh is Harvard Transphobic now? https://t.co/OpaM115Zh0 — contro (@contro19) December 17, 2023

That's the rules, isn't it?

Spring cleaning @ Harvard. https://t.co/ABOcry11Oo — 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖇𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖆𝖓 🍷🧰 لن استسلم (@barbarindian) December 17, 2023

Just a few months early.

I won’t be happy until all these people are fired. And even that will just be the start. https://t.co/CTuMNsapdw — Hector Drummond (@hector_drummond) December 18, 2023

Harsh, but reasonable.

Whaaaaa??

Shut The Front Door! https://t.co/rnqyU1EOyV — Kevin Watt (@KevinWatt368054) December 17, 2023

We were surprised, too.

The sooner this DEI nonsense dies, the better off we'll all be. Let's hope this is the first domino to fall.

***

