POOF: Harvard Has Disappeared Their Pronouns Page

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 18, 2023
Twitchy

How far the Ivy League has fallen. Once the gold standard for higher education, prestigious institutions like Harvard have allowed woke nonsense to utterly ruin them.

But now that they're under the spotlight thanks to their presidents' 'morally bankrupt' behavior at a recent congressional hearing, it appears they are starting to feel the heat.

Don't be fooled: it hasn't been eradicated from campus. Just hidden.

Exactly our point.

We hope it's far from over.

We chuckled.

Incredible how they're just trying to erase all of this insanity.

The tweet continues:

The culture of this kind of thing won't disappear anytime soon, but they're satisfied it will be softly enforced rather than from above.

Apparently.

Unfortunately.

Well played.

This becomes more dangerous when it's merely hidden.

These policies will still exist on campus.

The bad publicity and lost donors make a big influence.

A reasonable position to take.

The Internet is forever.

Might as well really clean house, we guess.

Yes it is (and its sister site, the Internet Archive, are vital for moments like this).

It's going to take a lot to turn this ship around. But hopefully, this is a start.

That's the rules, isn't it?

Just a few months early.

Harsh, but reasonable.

We were surprised, too.

The sooner this DEI nonsense dies, the better off we'll all be. Let's hope this is the first domino to fall.

***

