POOF: Harvard Has Disappeared Their Pronouns Page

How far the Ivy League has fallen. Once the gold standard for higher education, prestigious institutions like Harvard have allowed woke nonsense to utterly ruin them.
But now that they're under the spotlight thanks to their presidents' 'morally bankrupt' behavior at a recent congressional hearing, it appears they are starting to feel the heat.
HAS HARVARD LOST ITS PRONOUNS?— Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) December 17, 2023
Harvard has dramatically modified its Diversity, Equity Inclusion office. And disappeared their webpage for pronouns.
Google "pronouns at Harvard" & top hit redirect to https://t.co/RCpFkwX6eP
Archived page https://t.co/rO85vRSEwu pic.twitter.com/XZZ39nzRod
Don't be fooled: it hasn't been eradicated from campus. Just hidden.
Removing the superficial acknowledgments should NOT be taken as a change in practice or policy.— KevHill (@kevhill) December 17, 2023
Exactly our point.
The blow back must be gaining steam. This is far from over.— JaneDoeCitizen (@JaneDoeCitizen) December 17, 2023
We hope it's far from over.
Losing donors has hit the pronoun budget hard.— Facts over Feelings (I/me/my) (@essayerdepenser) December 17, 2023
We chuckled.
.@Harvard deleted their webpage on pronouns. They’re frantically removing dozens of pages from their site https://t.co/hnr4mCgF1e— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) December 17, 2023
Incredible how they're just trying to erase all of this insanity.
And so it begins. If Harvard does it, the rest of the Ivies will feel free to follow, then comes other private universities, state universities and so on.— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) December 17, 2023
The culture of this kind of thing won't disappear anytime soon, but they're satisfied it will be softly enforced rather…
The tweet continues:
The culture of this kind of thing won't disappear anytime soon, but they're satisfied it will be softly enforced rather than from above.
Harvard appears to be at the “run around screaming” stage of PANIC! https://t.co/FXRw970wk7— Helen Dale (not on your team, but always fair) (@_HelenDale) December 18, 2023
Apparently.
Removal of a page doesn’t remove the administration’s ideological poison from the school, unfortunately.— Mally (@wordsaretools) December 17, 2023
Unfortunately.
My pronouns are "going", "going", "gone" https://t.co/CUb1qn8FKa— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 18, 2023
Well played.
Harvard already removing pages from it's website on pronouns.— Stormborn (@Moveonup7) December 17, 2023
It's 'Critical Race Theory' all over again - when the backlash started in earnest, they tried to claim it never existed.
The internet is forever, douchbags. https://t.co/FjLvrgd77d
This becomes more dangerous when it's merely hidden.
Harvard is HIDING its agenda. They are not changing a damn thing. https://t.co/yHrShayhlG— Wíñchéstër Cölt (@scorpio8675309) December 17, 2023
These policies will still exist on campus.
X user will bully Harvard into being a normal school holy moly did not expect that. https://t.co/77dyBfPVHe— Redsaphir ASMR (@Redsaphir_CZ) December 17, 2023
The bad publicity and lost donors make a big influence.
Never forget the ones that went along. Symbols removed is not ideology gone. When the sorcerers and acolytes are turned out and a fresh new breeze blows through the place, we'll know. Until then, in my opinion, abandon Harvard. https://t.co/ETDW8lrvJG— Stacy Da Costa (@spegums) December 18, 2023
A reasonable position to take.
.@Harvard Deleting something does not change your history; history is remembered. https://t.co/dIIaUcWU8z— Emil Vicale (@emilvicale) December 18, 2023
The Internet is forever.
It's lost its mind & credibility - why not lose the pronouns while you're at it? https://t.co/gBSSECEzmZ— Haley Kennington (@ladykennington) December 17, 2023
Might as well really clean house, we guess.
The wayback machine is the single greatest source of receipts in today’s world. https://t.co/py5Pq0xEJ9— Dale Cloudman (@DaleCloudyman) December 17, 2023
Yes it is (and its sister site, the Internet Archive, are vital for moments like this).
I pray we are finally moving in the right direction. https://t.co/r9W5jfJpAR— Tx Shelly Girl 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Shelly54533945) December 18, 2023
It's going to take a lot to turn this ship around. But hopefully, this is a start.
Uh oh is Harvard Transphobic now? https://t.co/OpaM115Zh0— contro (@contro19) December 17, 2023
That's the rules, isn't it?
Spring cleaning @ Harvard. https://t.co/ABOcry11Oo— 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖇𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖆𝖓 🍷🧰 لن استسلم (@barbarindian) December 17, 2023
Just a few months early.
I won’t be happy until all these people are fired. And even that will just be the start. https://t.co/CTuMNsapdw— Hector Drummond (@hector_drummond) December 18, 2023
Harsh, but reasonable.
Whaaaaa??— Kevin Watt (@KevinWatt368054) December 17, 2023
Shut The Front Door! https://t.co/rnqyU1EOyV
We were surprised, too.
The sooner this DEI nonsense dies, the better off we'll all be. Let's hope this is the first domino to fall.
