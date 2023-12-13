Suuuure: Eugene Vindman Campaign Mocked Mercilessly for 'MAGA Fears Me' Campaign Post

Report: Harvard Had Defamation Lawyers Threaten Journalists Looking Into Claudine Gay's Pl...
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 13, 2023
Twitter

Eugene Vindman (yeah, we hadn't really heard of him either) is the twin brother of Alex Vindman, who testified in the Trump-Ukraine scandal and got famous off of it. We've covered Alex extensively, but now it's Eugene's turn.

He's running for Congress, apparently.

And Twitter/X found this extremely amusing.

It is very funny.

Anyone who thinks America is a democracy should be automatically disqualified from office.

Not a single soul.

Hahahahaha.

The cope is strong with that one, isn't it?

The 'Orange Man Bad' schtick is getting very, very tiresome.

Not gonna lie: this writer had to Google him to make sure she knew who he was.

That isn't the hallmark of a good congressional campaign.

So do we.

Yeah, that about sums it up.

No one has ever uttered this phrase.

That being said: why would a guy who stands for 'democracy, freedom, and the rule of law' want anyone to fear him, unless he planned on being a tyrant once in office?

That's exactly how it reads.

He's getting absolutely schooled.

We love that meme.

Vindman is running to replace Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia's 7th District, as Spanberger is not seeking reelection.

If his posts are any indication of how the campaign will go, he's looking at a Sheila Jackson Lee level blowout.

***

Tags: CAMPAIGN CONGRESS ELECTION

