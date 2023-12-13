Suuuure: Eugene Vindman Campaign Mocked Mercilessly for 'MAGA Fears Me' Campaign Post

Eugene Vindman (yeah, we hadn't really heard of him either) is the twin brother of Alex Vindman, who testified in the Trump-Ukraine scandal and got famous off of it. We've covered Alex extensively, but now it's Eugene's turn.

He's running for Congress, apparently.

MAGA Republicans fear my candidacy.



I stand for democracy, for freedom, and for the rule of law.



They are going to throw everything they can to stop me.



With your help, we will win. https://t.co/RWfL5PoNxl — Eugene Vindman (@YVindman) December 12, 2023

And Twitter/X found this extremely amusing.

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!

You deluded, traitorous fool. — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) December 13, 2023

It is very funny.

We live in a Republic, not a democracy. 🤡 — William Waring (@billwaring) December 13, 2023

Anyone who thinks America is a democracy should be automatically disqualified from office.

I honestly believe that there isn’t a single person in this country that fears you. — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) December 13, 2023

Not a single soul.

Hahahahaha.

Whatever you need to tell yourself to make it through the day….. https://t.co/KlTm3usZnQ — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) December 13, 2023

The cope is strong with that one, isn't it?

You’re nothing but a Trump deranged blowhard. Nobody fears you or gives a damn about you. https://t.co/PHPs1QC2Nj — Joe (@JoeC1776) December 13, 2023

The 'Orange Man Bad' schtick is getting very, very tiresome.

Who are you, again? https://t.co/8zfC4U5qHC — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 13, 2023

Not gonna lie: this writer had to Google him to make sure she knew who he was.

That isn't the hallmark of a good congressional campaign.

Yevgeny, I am far from MAGA and I mock your candidacy. https://t.co/2BYHEJ6QI1 — Vincent Parry, A Pirate way over 40. (@VincentParry2) December 13, 2023

So do we.

Yeah, that about sums it up.

"I'm so afraid of Eugene Vindman's candidacy." - No one ever. https://t.co/qGuqjygYx1 — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) December 13, 2023

No one has ever uttered this phrase.

That being said: why would a guy who stands for 'democracy, freedom, and the rule of law' want anyone to fear him, unless he planned on being a tyrant once in office?

So you’re saying that some of the constituents in your district have reason to “fear your candidacy?” I must say, that is a novel way to run a campaign. “Those that don’t vote for me will feel my wrath! 2024” What could go wrong🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/laU4f8jHey — Mike H (@clhscoach) December 13, 2023

That's exactly how it reads.

The only people that fear your candidacy is the Congressional Cafeteria staff. https://t.co/YVqsU2MIuc — 𝕷𝖔𝖗𝖉 𝕭𝖎𝖘𝖈𝖚𝖎𝖙 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕲𝖗𝖆𝖛𝖞 (@griffonsec) December 13, 2023

The only thing that fears you is a box of jelly donuts. https://t.co/dmmd1ppewu — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 13, 2023

He's getting absolutely schooled.

We love that meme.

Vindman is running to replace Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia's 7th District, as Spanberger is not seeking reelection.

If his posts are any indication of how the campaign will go, he's looking at a Sheila Jackson Lee level blowout.

***

