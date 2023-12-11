Not So Smart: Columbia Students Threaten Tuition Strike Because Of 'Israeli Apartheid'

Well, we'll see what comes of this.

Columbia students, not satisfied with being allowed to be rampantly antisemitic on campus, are promising a tuition strike next semester, unless the university addresses 'Israeli apartheid.'

Advertisement

Pro-Palestinian students at Columbia University have organized a tuition strike for the spring 2024 semester over “Israeli apartheid.” | @abigailandwords https://t.co/PAc8VtYsvi — National Review (@NRO) December 10, 2023

NRO reports:

Pro-Palestinian students at Columbia University have organized a tuition strike for the spring 2024 semester over “Israeli apartheid.” “We want our university to refuse to invest in ethnic cleansing and genocide abroad. We refuse to accept our university’s silencing of student voices demanding decolonization on our campus,” reads a document by the students, who intend to announce a tuition strike after 1,000 pledges. “We refuse to allow our tuition dollars to fund apartheid.” The strike is organized by the Barnard Columbia Abolitionist Collective, the Young Democratic Socialists of America, and Student-Worker Solidarity organizations. The protesters demand a referendum for students across all Columbia University schools “on the issue of divestment from companies profiting from or otherwise supporting Israeli apartheid and Columbia’s academic ties to Israel.”

First, we wonder how many of these students are paying tuition directly out of their own pockets and not student aid, but we digress.

This is a great way to get expelled and -- if you are here on a student visa -- deported (then again, we wouldn't be surprised if Columbia went the MIT route and not punish the students, lest they be deported).

This is awesome. Now Jewish Students will be safer since the trash is taking themselves out of the equation and leaving campus. Win/win for everyone! — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 11, 2023

This all hinges on whether or not Columbia tolerates the strike and lets the students on campus despite not paying tuition.

Not very bright. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 11, 2023

Your Ivy League in 2023, folks.

Excellent



If @Columbia doesn't have the courage to expel the racists from their student body, perhaps they can gain some fortitude when offered the cover of unpaid tuition — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) December 10, 2023

If they expel them. And that's a big if.

Let's see if it pays off for them.

Gotta say I'm not seeing any downside here https://t.co/z5Tub2PyJs — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 11, 2023

Neither do we. Not one.

Godspeed. I’m currently about to begin year 15 of my tuition strike against Cambridge and I think they’re starting to crack. https://t.co/E4cHRqe3rN — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) December 11, 2023

Advertisement

"Tuition strike" is a euphemism for telling mommy and daddy not to pay this semester and them telling you to shut up because if you get expelled for it, the tuition they've paid thus far will go down the drain. https://t.co/hYBdYNOoOn — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) December 11, 2023

You hate to see it. But more than that, you love to see it.

It’s not an airport you don’t have to announce your departure https://t.co/7OQYrqcEQe — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 11, 2023

They may inadvertently solve the student loan problem, too

Reductio ad absurdum only works if there's an actual "ad" in there somewhere, and I'm not sure any final stage of absurdity exists at this point. https://t.co/wtc6anW0ut — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 11, 2023

We're not sure, either.

So they don't want to be students?



That solves a lot of problems! https://t.co/hzmrGlmU9z — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 11, 2023

We're getting the impression they didn't think this through.

They should enjoy their tuition strike, and see what happens. AS I SAID on The Megyn Kelly Show on Friday, it is quite amusing watching campus activists pull such antics and then turn around and request student loan forgiveness. I wonder if this is a winning strategy. https://t.co/fXBMm3QLNr — Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) December 11, 2023

Advertisement

They'll probably screech about racism and oppression of speech, etc. if they face consequences for not paying tuition.

I am telling @assliken is 100% correct about these people, they are all dumb as a rock https://t.co/0pg2jfde4d — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 11, 2023

They really are. The best and brightest aren't going to the Ivy League anymore.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



