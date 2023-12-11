Not So Smart: Columbia Students Threaten Tuition Strike Because Of 'Israeli Apartheid'

Hot Take: Will the Students Stop the Reign of Terror Brought by 'Rabid...
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 11, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Well, we'll see what comes of this.

Columbia students, not satisfied with being allowed to be rampantly antisemitic on campus, are promising a tuition strike next semester, unless the university addresses 'Israeli apartheid.'

NRO reports:

Pro-Palestinian students at Columbia University have organized a tuition strike for the spring 2024 semester over “Israeli apartheid.”

“We want our university to refuse to invest in ethnic cleansing and genocide abroad. We refuse to accept our university’s silencing of student voices demanding decolonization on our campus,” reads a document by the students, who intend to announce a tuition strike after 1,000 pledges. “We refuse to allow our tuition dollars to fund apartheid.”

The strike is organized by the Barnard Columbia Abolitionist Collective, the Young Democratic Socialists of America, and Student-Worker Solidarity organizations.

The protesters demand a referendum for students across all Columbia University schools “on the issue of divestment from companies profiting from or otherwise supporting Israeli apartheid and Columbia’s academic ties to Israel.”

First, we wonder how many of these students are paying tuition directly out of their own pockets and not student aid, but we digress.

This is a great way to get expelled and -- if you are here on a student visa -- deported (then again, we wouldn't be surprised if Columbia went the MIT route and not punish the students, lest they be deported).

This all hinges on whether or not Columbia tolerates the strike and lets the students on campus despite not paying tuition.

Your Ivy League in 2023, folks.

If they expel them. And that's a big if.

Let's see if it pays off for them.

Neither do we. Not one.

You hate to see it. But more than that, you love to see it.

They may inadvertently solve the student loan problem, too

We're not sure, either.

We're getting the impression they didn't think this through.

They'll probably screech about racism and oppression of speech, etc. if they face consequences for not paying tuition.

They really are. The best and brightest aren't going to the Ivy League anymore.

***

Tags: COLLEGE GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PROTEST STRIKE

