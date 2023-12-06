CNN: It's Time For Carbon Passports To Limit Travel (To Save The Environment, Of Course)

Portland Schools Must Consider Race and Gender Identity When Disciplining Students
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 06, 2023
Twitchy

We all knew this was coming, so is anyone really surprised?

The Left is desperate to limit your ability to travel, to reduce your quality of life, restrict your housing options and your diet. While they continue to jet to Dubai to meet (because they're just too good for Zoom, naturally).

Here's what CNN Travel says:

The summer of 2023 was very significant for the travel industry. By the end of July, international tourist arrivals globally reached 84% of pre-pandemic levels. In some European countries, such as France, Denmark and Ireland, tourism demand even surpassed its pre-pandemic level.

This may be great news economically, but there’s concern that a return to the status quo is already showing dire environmental and social consequences.

The summer saw record-breaking heatwaves across many parts of the world. People were forced to flee wildfires in Greece and Hawaii, and extreme weather warnings were issued in many popular holiday destinations like Portugal, Spain and Turkey. Experts attributed these extreme conditions to climate change.

Tourism is part of the problem. The tourism sector generates around one-tenth of the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving the climate crisis.

The negative impacts of tourism on the environment have become so severe that some are suggesting drastic changes to our travel habits are inevitable. In a report from 2023 that analyzed the future of sustainable travel, tour operator Intrepid Travel proposed that “carbon passports” will soon become a reality if the tourism industry hopes to survive.

Never mind that tourism is, in many places, the major driving force of the local economy. CNN Travel is okay with impoverishing more people. The poors have a smaller carbon footprint, after all.

And isn't limiting travel a good way to find yourselves on the unemployment line, CNN Travel? How can you report on things people aren't allowed to do?

Hypocrites, all of them.

Of course. Because they're special. Or something.

They want to control every aspect of your life, from cradle (if they allow you to be born) to grave. That's all you need to know.

It's all projection.

This is happening a lot these days.

Good question.

Their lifestyle won't change one bit.

(Spoiler alert: neither will ours, because we're not having it).

Yeah, no.

Yes it is. Long past time, frankly.

And even then, our answer will remain a resounding 'no.'

While China keeps building coal plants. 

All this boils down to is: they want to control you. While they make no sacrifices despite screaming the world is burning. And even if they all gave up their private jets tomorrow, they still have no right to tell us how to live, eat, or travel.

Don't give in, and don't listen to them.

***

