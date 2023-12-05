Priorities: California Target Stores Face Fines For Failing To Have Gender Neutral Toys

Retail theft in California is costing the state $7.8 billion (New York about $4.4 billion the U.S. about $95 billion).

But California has their priorities, and stopping retail theft doesn't seem to be high on that list:

Target locations in California without gender-neutral toys will be fined in 2024 https://t.co/YCj6hmww9y — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 5, 2023

1) What is a 'gender neutral' toy?

Someone care to define to me what a gender neutral toy is? Or does this just mean the toys must be all mixed together? — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) December 5, 2023

That's our question.

2) How is this within the purview of the government?

How very communism. — James the V (@James_Sir_) December 5, 2023

Very.

3) How does this help retailers struggling with inflation, supply chain issues, and rampant retail theft?

Target is already looted whats more money stolen — too boring and uninteresting (@Mr_1BallWhale) December 5, 2023

Guess that's their attitude.

Please -- someone make it make sense.

Newsweek reports:

Some California stores are just weeks away from having to implement a gender-neutral section for children or face a penalty of up to $500, under a new bill. In 2021, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation, titled Assembly Bill No. 1084, which will require some retail stores in the state to have a gender-neutral section for children "regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys." The bill is set to go into effect on January 1, 2024, and states that stores failing to comply will be "liable for a civil penalty not to exceed $250 for a first violation or $500 for a subsequent violation, as provided." The legislation applies to "a retail department store that is physically located in California that has a total of 500 or more employees across all California retail department store locations that sells childcare items or toys."

The Left are the ones who see toys as gendered. If you're a girl who plays with trucks, it is the Left that will argue she's really a boy. Same thing for boys playing with dolls or tea sets or other traditionally 'girly' toys.

All toys are gender-neutral if you don’t believe in outdated gender norms.



Why is progressivism so regressive? — Matthew Lewis (@slight_defect) December 5, 2023

The Left is the one enforcing gender stereotypes.

I wonder how this Target in Pasadena, California is handling Black Friday... pic.twitter.com/Qq7m1i9gCl — Bellona (@RomanGoddess72) November 24, 2023

This is an increasingly common sight at retail shops. A CVS in DC has empty shelves because of thefts around delivery days.

And Target is thwarting the efforts of law enforcement to crack down on retail theft.

California Sheriff Unloads on Disgraceful WOKE @Target for Hypocritical Shoplifting Stance—

You 'Can't Make This Stuff Up' #BoycottTarget #UncilivizedMarxism https://t.co/JmnseM84yV — ConserValidity (@ConserValidity) November 12, 2023

From RedState:

Sacramento, California County Sheriff Jim Cooper isn’t being shy about his thoughts on the woke, hypocritical stance Target is taking regarding shoplifters. Despite asking for more help in stopping the problem—which has cost them over $1.2 billion this year alone—the retail giant is apparently more concerned about “bad press” than they are about stopping people from stealing their stuff. They would rather lock up anything valuable and raise prices on you, the average American, than they would actually attempt to stop lowlifes from walking out without paying

Just insane.

They've got to be enjoying this.

This is their religion. They never actually believed in “separation of church and state”. https://t.co/oVDoBONQ1c — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) December 5, 2023

No, they don't. The state is the church.

This ranks up there with Elizabeth Warren swearing to take down the fast casual deli sandwich cartels. https://t.co/K0p2mlaXOD — (L)auren (@SomeBitchIIKnow) December 5, 2023

Gender neutral toys and sandwich cartels. We are governed by clowns.

Target should fight this. The government should have no say in what a store chooses to stock. https://t.co/hPklJwfsxS — RickU (@RickU) December 5, 2023

Target probably won't. They're very, very woke.

Hand these representatives a jar of Play-Doh and kindly tell them how stupid they are. https://t.co/LzddRGN5Hf pic.twitter.com/7zi4SKVmdQ — LPDirtytea (@LPDirtytea) December 5, 2023

Don't do that; they'd probably eat it.

"But the man-molders of the new age will be armed with the powers of an omnicompetent state and an irresistible scientific technique..." C.S. Lewis - The Abolition of Man https://t.co/oxmYSM6D1m — PastWatchfulDragons (@JKohmJr) December 5, 2023

Lewis was a wise man.

The regressive Left thinks only boy can play with GI Joe and trucks, and only girls can play with Barbies. They are the ones who have a problem, not the rest of us. And yet we have to put up with their insanity.

