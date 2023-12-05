UN Climate Change Secretary Watches Dances With Wolves - Now Native American Expert
Priorities: California Target Stores Face Fines For Failing To Have Gender Neutral Toys

Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on December 05, 2023
Meme screenshot

Retail theft in California is costing the state $7.8 billion (New York about $4.4 billion the U.S. about $95 billion).

But California has their priorities, and stopping retail theft doesn't seem to be high on that list:

1) What is a 'gender neutral' toy?

That's our question.

2) How is this within the purview of the government?

Very.

3) How does this help retailers struggling with inflation, supply chain issues, and rampant retail theft?

Guess that's their attitude.

Please -- someone make it make sense.

Newsweek reports:

Some California stores are just weeks away from having to implement a gender-neutral section for children or face a penalty of up to $500, under a new bill.

In 2021, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation, titled Assembly Bill No. 1084, which will require some retail stores in the state to have a gender-neutral section for children "regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys."

The bill is set to go into effect on January 1, 2024, and states that stores failing to comply will be "liable for a civil penalty not to exceed $250 for a first violation or $500 for a subsequent violation, as provided."

The legislation applies to "a retail department store that is physically located in California that has a total of 500 or more employees across all California retail department store locations that sells childcare items or toys."

OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased From the Congressional Record
Doug P.
The Left are the ones who see toys as gendered. If you're a girl who plays with trucks, it is the Left that will argue she's really a boy. Same thing for boys playing with dolls or tea sets or other traditionally 'girly' toys.

The Left is the one enforcing gender stereotypes.

This is an increasingly common sight at retail shops. A CVS in DC has empty shelves because of thefts around delivery days

And Target is thwarting the efforts of law enforcement to crack down on retail theft.

From RedState:

Sacramento, California County Sheriff Jim Cooper isn’t being shy about his thoughts on the woke, hypocritical stance Target is taking regarding shoplifters. Despite asking for more help in stopping the problem—which has cost them over $1.2 billion this year alone—the retail giant is apparently more concerned about “bad press” than they are about stopping people from stealing their stuff. 

They would rather lock up anything valuable and raise prices on you, the average American, than they would actually attempt to stop lowlifes from walking out without paying

Just insane.

They've got to be enjoying this.

No, they don't. The state is the church.

Gender neutral toys and sandwich cartels. We are governed by clowns.

Target probably won't. They're very, very woke.

Don't do that; they'd probably eat it.

Lewis was a wise man.

The regressive Left thinks only boy can play with GI Joe and trucks, and only girls can play with Barbies. They are the ones who have a problem, not the rest of us. And yet we have to put up with their insanity.

***

