Straightforward Facts: WATCH Mike Johnson Discuss Biden Corruption, Impeachment Process

Amy Curtis  |  10:12 AM on December 02, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Rep. Elise Stefanik went on Fox & Friends this morning to discuss the evidence of President Biden's corruption and the possibility of impeachment.

Watch:

There's ample evidence, and Johnson has the receipts (we hope).

This comes after the Associated Press reports the GOP is considering a vote on authorizing an impeachment vote.

Republicans are considering holding an official House vote next month to authorize their impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden as the party looks to formalize a process that has yet to yield any direct evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

GOP leaders floated the possibility of a vote during a closed-door meeting with Republican lawmakers Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the discussion who was granted anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

The possible reversal from the House Republicans’ previous stance comes amid a standoff with the White House over requests for information related to Biden and his family. Republican leaders have long said a vote on the impeachment investigation was unnecessary, but are reconsidering as White House lawyers use the lack of formal House authorization to argue that the entire investigation lacks “constitutional legitimacy.”

This writer admits some frustration that they're merely considering it when the Democrats impeached Trump twice.

Just do it.

Back in November, Johnson called for 'key witnesses' to testify under oath as part of this process.

From Fox News:

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., suggested that the impeachment inquiry of President Biden would be moving into the next "appropriate step," which includes gathering key witness testimony.

Johnson got an update on the impeachment inquiry earlier on Wednesday from the three House GOP committee chairmen who are leading the probe: Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo.

"At this stage, our impeachment inquiry has already shown the corrupt conduct of the president’s family and that he and White House officials have repeatedly lied about his knowledge and involvement in his family’s business activities," Johnson told Fox News Digital afterward.

Where will things go from here, now that Johnson is laying out the evidence against Biden publicly? How long will this process take?

It's long overdue.

We'd like to see some action.

There is ample evidence of Biden's corruption. The media has continued to run interference for Biden, but the proof is there.

The Republicans need to be smart about this and take their case and facts to the public.

Others are not so impressed by this:

Others have shared this senitment.

This is a statement echoed repeatedly. 

Do. Something.

Get the ball rolling.

We hope something will be done. 

But we understand how people feel this way.

It would be extremely disappointing if it was all just talk.

People are angry, at both parties, and no one seems to know how to govern in response to the frustration people have towards the government.

An excellent question.

Actions speak louder than words.

If there's evidence, bring the articles of impeachment. Put it to a vote and impeach Biden.

Tags: BIDEN CORRUPTION IMPEACHMENT SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

