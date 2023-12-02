Straightforward Facts: WATCH Mike Johnson Discuss Biden Corruption, Impeachment Process

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Rep. Elise Stefanik went on Fox & Friends this morning to discuss the evidence of President Biden's corruption and the possibility of impeachment.

Watch:

Here are the straightforward facts:



- $15 million flowed to the Biden family from countries like Russia and China

- 22 times President Biden talked to his son’s business associates

- 16 times President Biden lied about it to the American people

- And we have checks made out to… pic.twitter.com/WcUs4a7Ji7 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 2, 2023

There's ample evidence, and Johnson has the receipts (we hope).

You have enough to impeach him, so get it done. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) December 2, 2023

This comes after the Associated Press reports the GOP is considering a vote on authorizing an impeachment vote.

Republicans are considering holding an official House vote next month to authorize their impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden as the party looks to formalize a process that has yet to yield any direct evidence of wrongdoing by the president. GOP leaders floated the possibility of a vote during a closed-door meeting with Republican lawmakers Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the discussion who was granted anonymity to discuss the private meeting. The possible reversal from the House Republicans’ previous stance comes amid a standoff with the White House over requests for information related to Biden and his family. Republican leaders have long said a vote on the impeachment investigation was unnecessary, but are reconsidering as White House lawyers use the lack of formal House authorization to argue that the entire investigation lacks “constitutional legitimacy.”

This writer admits some frustration that they're merely considering it when the Democrats impeached Trump twice.

Just do it.

Back in November, Johnson called for 'key witnesses' to testify under oath as part of this process.

'Speaker Johnson calls for ‘key witnesses’ to testify under oath in Biden impeachment inquiry'https://t.co/tkmy6U8aw0 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 15, 2023

From Fox News:

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., suggested that the impeachment inquiry of President Biden would be moving into the next "appropriate step," which includes gathering key witness testimony. Johnson got an update on the impeachment inquiry earlier on Wednesday from the three House GOP committee chairmen who are leading the probe: Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo. "At this stage, our impeachment inquiry has already shown the corrupt conduct of the president’s family and that he and White House officials have repeatedly lied about his knowledge and involvement in his family’s business activities," Johnson told Fox News Digital afterward.

Where will things go from here, now that Johnson is laying out the evidence against Biden publicly? How long will this process take?

Cool story bro. Now start impeaching and cleaning house. — Jankum (@savagejankum) December 2, 2023

It's long overdue.

So what? Stop talking about it and do something about it! https://t.co/bpE9cGTYKS pic.twitter.com/k1rlW1kQjw — Capt. Marko Ramius (@mexico_retire) December 2, 2023

We'd like to see some action.

Excellent summary by @SpeakerJohnson of the great work the Oversight Committee has done in accumulating mountains of evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden. Americans want and deserve the truth, and they expect Congress to investigate corruption. https://t.co/M27Gg1UkV6 — James Comer (@JamesComer) December 2, 2023

There is ample evidence of Biden's corruption. The media has continued to run interference for Biden, but the proof is there.

Thanks for being methodical, meticulous and disciplined about the investigation of Biden. We are Conservatives and should always chose Truth over giving into pressure from radicals. https://t.co/TqHzzyzSgV — MARINE BRAT (@GMgal) December 2, 2023

The Republicans need to be smart about this and take their case and facts to the public.

Others are not so impressed by this:

Yet, you expel a Republican while allowing this admin, to run amuck, commit crimes, keep our borders open while endangering Americans and lie at every turn. Republican Party is useless. https://t.co/usxLT7Eu6C — Patriot Mom (@Cooper016mom) December 2, 2023

Others have shared this senitment.

We get it. He’s a criminal. Do something about it!!! https://t.co/wH03BgkhvU — JustJulia (@juliaguliamaga) December 2, 2023

This is a statement echoed repeatedly.

Stop talking about it and do SOMETHING! https://t.co/3qDjzwl83j — Rmb (@RoseBarth17) December 2, 2023

Do. Something.

Time to begin impeachment. Enough talk. https://t.co/SbEZ67CJpq — Ctyankee8 (@Ctyankee811) December 2, 2023

Get the ball rolling.

And yet nothing will ever be done!

Uniparty! https://t.co/1xusGaDoX5 — Alias_Jesse_James (@AliasJesseJames) December 2, 2023

We hope something will be done.

But we understand how people feel this way.

I will bet they do absolutely nothing but talk https://t.co/zrfpCrYZ3k — CMuirhead (@CMuirhead24) December 2, 2023

It would be extremely disappointing if it was all just talk.

You've accomplished exactly zero since Republicans took the house.

Nothing. Republicans are enept spineless cowards. — MrDucks (@MrDucks1954) December 2, 2023

People are angry, at both parties, and no one seems to know how to govern in response to the frustration people have towards the government.

Why can't anyone do the right thing for the people of the United States of America when it needs to be done https://t.co/XGw8KFtLg3 — TimmyMonte (@SFloridaPretzel) December 2, 2023

An excellent question.

When is action going to be taken? You can follow facts to the cows come home, but if action is never taken, following facts means nothing. — 🍀That4LeafClover🍀 (@That4LeafClover) December 2, 2023

Actions speak louder than words.

If there's evidence, bring the articles of impeachment. Put it to a vote and impeach Biden.

***

