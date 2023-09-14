'Ignore the media. Impeach him.' Redsteeze with smoking gun thread on Biden impeachment

Since Kevin McCarthy announced an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, the media has been working overtime to cover for the president and his shady dealings.

Advertisement

Their argument can be summed up as, ‘We didn't find an actual check written to the president, therefore, we have no proof of wrongdoing.’

CNN even put three fact-checkers on the story and, well, stepped on a whole bunch of rakes:

NEW: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made several unproven claims Tuesday while announcing the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden



We fact checked them.



W/@MarshallCohen @ddale8 https://t.co/XV2DuauC68 — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) September 13, 2023

Seriously, how bad are they at their jobs?

Unproven? Your fact check literally admits everything McCarthy said was true. https://t.co/gOFBzAPbaB pic.twitter.com/q0OS4Fd4Fd — Mike Bastasch (@MikeBastasch) September 13, 2023

Setting aside the fact the Republicans seem to finally be playing by the rules the Democrats set with Trump (the first article about impeaching Trump dropped 19 minutes after his inauguration, after all), there is ample evidence of Biden's corruption.

Enter perennial Twitchy favorite Stephen Miller (@redsteeze), brings up an interesting piece of evidence that is one of many smoking guns:

Biden failed to report 5.2 Million dollars in income on government financial transparency reports. The same amount Hunter's Chinese business partners wired to Hunter 10 days after the WhatsApp messages. https://t.co/OjHKG7lXig — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2023

$5 million is a lot of money. We're sure this is totally a coincidence.

Wouldn't it be nice if we had a group of people whose job it was to ask tough questions and investigate things like this? We could even give them a special job title. Perhaps we could call them something like 'journalist.'

Yet, those charged with speaking truth to power are noticeably incurious about where that $5 million came from or why it wasn't reported.

"I don't know what this means. I don't know. I have no idea. The money was for school supplies. I have no idea. I don't know. I don't know. I work for the Washington Post. Can I go?" pic.twitter.com/HAytQha3qO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2023

From the screenshot, which is quoting the Senate GOP investigation from the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the U.S. Committee on Finance Majority Staff Report.

Within 10 days of Hunter Biden's WhatsApp message to the Chinese official associated with CEFC, a CEFC subsidiary sent 2 payments totaling $5.1 million to accounts linked to Hunter, according to records cited in the Senate GOP investigation.

That's a boatload of school supplies.

Advertisement

The DailyMail investigation dates back to April 2022, and notes

But the president's financial filings reveal that he declared almost $7million more income on his tax returns than he did on his government transparency reports, an analysis by DailyMail.com of the president's financial records shows. Some of that difference can be accounted for with salaries earned by First Lady Jill Biden and other sums not required on his reports – but still leaves $5.2million earned by Joe's company and not listed on his transparency reports. The 'missing millions' – combined with emails on Hunter's abandoned laptop suggesting Joe would have a 10% share in Hunter's blockbuster deal with the Chinese – raise a troubling question: did Joe Biden receive money from the foreign venture?

Amazing the work foreign journalists do when looking into our president, isn't it?

10 days after Hunter's "I'm sitting here with my father", Chinese state partners wire him 5 Million dollars.



Biden magically forgets to report the exact same amount on government financial disclosure reports



"Well, did you see him cash the check?" pic.twitter.com/TD7adF1aKa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2023

It shouldn't amaze us that they're going with ‘we never saw a check with the president's name on it’ defense, but it does. Anything to protect the president. Even breathtakingly blatant lies.

Advertisement

Let's say this is the smoking gun. It's hard, factual evidence that links Biden to his son's business dealings, because it's not a coincidence that $5 million is the amount wired to Hunter and the amount Biden failed to report. The media could find Biden with the proverbial smoking gun in his hand, standing over the $5 million, and they'd still defend him. You cannot win with the media.

Ignore the media. Impeach him. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2023

Yes. This. Impeach him. Ball's in your court, Republicans. Don't screw this up.