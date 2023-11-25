Reports: No Americans on 2nd List of Hostages to Be Released (That Hamas...
Hilarious Thread Asks For Pics Of People Sleeping After Thanksgiving Dinner

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on November 25, 2023
AngieArtist

The post-Thanksgiving dinner, tryptophan-induced nap is as much a tradition as pie, turkey, and football.

So this thread is gold.

Yes, this needs to be a new tradition.

That's the Packers-Lions game, and as this writer is a Packers fan, that game was not a bore.

'Resting my eyes.'

Doggos can get involved, too. Naps are good for everybody.

Comfy.

Getting a jump start on the post-meal nap. Smart.

Hey, we get it -- comfy couch, warm clothes. Perfect conditions for a nap.

Learning young. You love to see it.

We all need to recharge every now and then.

He looks cozy. And very tall.

Just out for the count.

We're not sure if 30 minutes is a new short or new long record, but well done.

It's always the pie that gets ya.

You'll get it right next Thanksgiving.

With a blanket like that, we'd be out too.

Three plates? Impressive.

Now that's tired.

Don't fight it, man. Just give in.

They'll have more energy for eating.

That looks like a Dallas jersey. We hope he woke up for the halftime show.

Awwwwww.

More babies.

The couple that naps together, stays together.

A very sound sleep indeed.

Look at the reflections in the mirror. They're all having way too much fun with this.

He should be. Those are awesome.

Hope that cup is empty, because it's about to tip over.

The snaggletooth kills us.

Just resting the eyes. That's what we all say.

The entire family is out for the count.

This is an interesting position, but he looks comfortable.

And that's why it's here. Enjoy!

***

