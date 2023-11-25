Hilarious Thread Asks For Pics Of People Sleeping After Thanksgiving Dinner

The post-Thanksgiving dinner, tryptophan-induced nap is as much a tradition as pie, turkey, and football.

So this thread is gold.

It's time for my favorite Thanksgiving twitter tradition!



Tweet me your passed out uncles, cousins, dad etc. pic.twitter.com/rhEhbSQsmd — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) November 23, 2023

Advertisement

Yes, this needs to be a new tradition.

Had to switch to Jerry Springer game was such a bore. pic.twitter.com/zyJp5SHggA — Matt G (@mattgiaco26) November 23, 2023

That's the Packers-Lions game, and as this writer is a Packers fan, that game was not a bore.

'Resting my eyes.'

Doggos can get involved, too. Naps are good for everybody.

Legs crossed and a face full of carpet pic.twitter.com/Efhuy5yau6 — ben (@FrshPrnceBENAIR) November 24, 2023

Comfy.

Dinner not for two hours pic.twitter.com/MtK4A7biml — glan (@mjglan) November 23, 2023

Getting a jump start on the post-meal nap. Smart.

Dad couldn't even make it to halftime of game one pic.twitter.com/m7fM4b4VIY — Pat Carragher (@PatCarragher) November 23, 2023

Hey, we get it -- comfy couch, warm clothes. Perfect conditions for a nap.

My son snuck one in on his grandpa pic.twitter.com/8diBek7VDp — Wally Brennan (@wbrennan52) November 23, 2023

Learning young. You love to see it.

We all need to recharge every now and then.

Father in law checking in 🫡 pic.twitter.com/wj369eQ1dm — Kyle⚡️ (@KyleSTIKM) November 23, 2023

He looks cozy. And very tall.

Just out for the count.

He lasted 30 mins after dinner. New record pic.twitter.com/spqdAyqPZT — Vox da ghost 👑 (@goldyvox) November 24, 2023

We're not sure if 30 minutes is a new short or new long record, but well done.

That last helping of pecan pie got to him pic.twitter.com/Z90QKrKBb4 — Maks Gerner (@piggy_boyboy) November 24, 2023

It's always the pie that gets ya.

This is my first year hosting and I felt bad not giving gramps the head of the house seat. He ended up passing out in a foldable chair pic.twitter.com/5LUsdUCbaT — PRIME IN BOULDER (@bread_danson) November 23, 2023

You'll get it right next Thanksgiving.

With a blanket like that, we'd be out too.

3 plates & 3 quarters of football later. pic.twitter.com/9Yi48TecFt — Tommy Long (@OFFICIAL_TLONG) November 23, 2023

Three plates? Impressive.

FIL mid Black Friday shopping pic.twitter.com/PSa81AlO68 — Caleb Hubert™ (@chube17) November 23, 2023

Now that's tired.

He’s fighting it but he’s not that strong pic.twitter.com/21wAeRa6uS — Shayne (@ShayneLisaa) November 24, 2023

Don't fight it, man. Just give in.

Haven’t even left the house yet pic.twitter.com/lAXVcrJnQ5 — Mcrehm (@Icecrehm) November 23, 2023

Advertisement

They'll have more energy for eating.

This game put both of em too sleep pic.twitter.com/UU2eQ72bUk — ITSHIM (@TimValentine10) November 23, 2023

That looks like a Dallas jersey. We hope he woke up for the halftime show.

Awwwwww.

Tryptophan conveys through the breast milk pic.twitter.com/CzvyFuUVgb — Chase (@Chase_a_saurus) November 24, 2023

More babies.

Mom & Dad out for the count pic.twitter.com/7qcJV6RqUd — Alex Weiner (@AlexWeiner22) November 23, 2023

The couple that naps together, stays together.

Not even a two year old on a piano could wake these guys up pic.twitter.com/1D18Ahw3XG — Bob Grissom (@bobMgrissom) November 24, 2023

A very sound sleep indeed.

Look at the reflections in the mirror. They're all having way too much fun with this.

He's very proud of his avocado socks pic.twitter.com/8lKWbbeX0A — Tree for Threes (@GeorgeJ14) November 24, 2023

He should be. Those are awesome.

Hope that cup is empty, because it's about to tip over.

The snaggletooth kills us.

Advertisement

Just resting the eyes. That's what we all say.

The entire family is out for the count.

This is an interesting position, but he looks comfortable.

This is the best thread on the platform rn https://t.co/Ub5g9sSQzG — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) November 24, 2023

And that's why it's here. Enjoy!

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60. Join Twitchy VIP here.