WATCH: Dolly Parton At The Dallas-Commanders Halftime Show Proves She's A National Treasure

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on November 23, 2023
Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File

God bless Dolly Parton.

One of the nicest, most successful, and generous celebrities out there and, at 77, she can still rock both a Queen cover and the Dallas Cowboy cheerleader outfit.

Advertisement

Just watch:

The highlight of Thanksgiving, truly.

Always respect Dolly.

Endorsed.

Amen.

Yes, she does.

Dolly, and all things related, are trending on Twitter right now.

Dolly is better than mac n cheese, though.

Several artists need to take notes, cause this is how it's done.

77 years old and rocking that outfit.

Yes it does.

'The Simpsons' strikes again!

We'll never get tired of these pictures.

Absolutely incredible.

Romo is just saying what the rest of us are thinking.

Yes, she is.

Indeed. God bless her.

At all costs. Protect her.

We feel this in our bones.

Same.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

***

