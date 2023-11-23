WATCH: Dolly Parton At The Dallas-Commanders Halftime Show Proves She's A National Treasure

God bless Dolly Parton.

One of the nicest, most successful, and generous celebrities out there and, at 77, she can still rock both a Queen cover and the Dallas Cowboy cheerleader outfit.

Just watch:

Dolly Parton performs during the halftime show of the Commanders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas pic.twitter.com/HFkyBBNFby — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2023

The highlight of Thanksgiving, truly.

An icon.



Always Beat Dallas but ALWAYS pay your respect to Dolly. https://t.co/Kisc6ELObR — Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) November 24, 2023

Always respect Dolly.

She owned it. She should be doing a Super Bowl halftime https://t.co/DgiIw5W85C — Chicago (@ChiTownSports) November 24, 2023

Endorsed.

Amen.

She still got it https://t.co/tkWGciwcfA — Kere 🌸 (@dulcisnaya) November 24, 2023

Yes, she does.

Dolly, and all things related, are trending on Twitter right now.

"She's 77" is trending higher than "Mac n Cheese" on Thanksgiving Day in America. That's the Dolly Parton effect. — Jessica (@JessicaGoldstei) November 23, 2023

Dolly is better than mac n cheese, though.

Several artists need to take notes, cause this is how it's done.

Americans after goggling how old is Dolly Parton and finding out she’s 77 pic.twitter.com/jCNrcCsylZ — ScottW (@jswtreeman) November 23, 2023

77 years old and rocking that outfit.

Dolly wearing a Cowboys Cheerleader uniform wins Thanksgiving 2023. #Cowboys #DollyParton — James Thompson (@James007x) November 23, 2023

Yes it does.

'The Simpsons' strikes again!

77-year-old Dolly Parton is performing at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show. pic.twitter.com/bnkQJrNRbs — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 23, 2023

We'll never get tired of these pictures.

She is incredible. Go Dolly!! — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 23, 2023

Absolutely incredible.

"She looked amazing."



Tony Romo was a big fan of Dolly Parton in a cheerleading outfit.pic.twitter.com/yBKWaTg0nG https://t.co/OwkMmorT1l — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 23, 2023

Romo is just saying what the rest of us are thinking.

Can I please say that she is the ONLY woman north of 60 who can do this? (OK, north of 40 for the most part, but there are a few anomalies in their 40s and 50s. But NOT 60s and above!) https://t.co/sSAgtrQdrT — Pam D (@soirchick) November 23, 2023

Yes, she is.

GOD BLESS DOLLY PARTON AND AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/hCb42Z0xkF — Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) November 23, 2023

Indeed. God bless her.

Dolly Parton is 77-years old and is currently absolutely knocking out a blow out half time show in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costume.



We must protect her with all of

our national security apparatus. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 23, 2023

At all costs. Protect her.

Dolly Parton at 77 and me almost half her age. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/t49BsYgbOp — Jennifer (@Paper_Heart_Jen) November 23, 2023

We feel this in our bones.

Wish I would’ve seen this picture before I had my 2nd piece of pecan pie 😂#DollyParton #Shes77 pic.twitter.com/K90qWz8DsB — CiciJeters🌷 (@LRushgirl) November 23, 2023

Same.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

We all know that Dolly Parton is both a boss and the GOAT. The fact that she's 77 is just icing on the cake. May she bless us for many years to come with her kindness, her generosity, and her (still amazing) voice. Thank you, Dolly! We love you! pic.twitter.com/zYrIGkJtke — Myles (Parody) Becker 🆓 (@mylesbecker) November 23, 2023

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

