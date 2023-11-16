Does This Update About Special Counsel's Probe Into Biden's Classified Doc Handling Surpri...
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Gets Schooled About Bidenomics

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 16, 2023
Sarah D.

We all know Bidenomics is a disaster. Inflation is up and the prices of everything are through the roof.

So when a Senator tweets something like this, they should know better. But they don't.

Oh, Tammy. This is just so, so wrong.

Not the real one.

This is just like how the Democrats say a slightly smaller budget increase is a 'budget cut.'

Absolute nonsense.

As anyone who has a budget and likes to eat food and live in a house will tell you.

But no mean tweets, and that's what really matters here.

Video Don't Lie: Side-By-Side Clips Show The Difference Between Two Days in Washington D.C.
Grateful Calvin
'Helping.'

The gaslighting is incredible.

Hard facts. It's getting harder for average families to afford the basics in this economy.

Orwell was a cautionary tale, not an instruction manual.

And she thinks you don't pay bills or shop for groceries or put gas in your car.

Quite the accomplishment, no?

Most raises, if people get them, are wiped out by inflation.

That's exactly the attitude. Remember when our Independence Day food cost 16 cents less? We were supposed to get on bended knee and thank Biden.

Puh-leeze.

Still going up, up, up though.

And that's an achievement, let me tell you.

They'll mumble something about greedy landlords or something.

The devil, as they say, is in the details.

And that's what really matters here.

So are a lot of other people.

But Duckworth says everything is working just fine!

Probably not.

No, it's not, but they're sure going to claim it is.

Instead of being the insulated ruling class, imagine if Senators like Duckworth had to live and work in the communities they represent. No six figure salary, no Cadillac benefits, no living in DC. Your job in the Senate is part-time, and you have to have a job in your district, and make ends meet at that job, while abiding by the rules you force on the rest of us.

They'd definitely change their tune then.

***

DEMOCRATS ECONOMY INFLATION SENATE TAMMY DUCKWORTH BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

