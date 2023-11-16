Sen. Tammy Duckworth Gets Schooled About Bidenomics

We all know Bidenomics is a disaster. Inflation is up and the prices of everything are through the roof.

So when a Senator tweets something like this, they should know better. But they don't.

Inflation is falling.

Groceries and gas are cheaper.

Wages are rising.



Democrats' economic policies are working.



Rather than try to cut Social Security to pay for tax breaks to the ultrawealthy, Republicans should join us in our efforts that actually help working families. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) November 15, 2023

Oh, Tammy. This is just so, so wrong.

What world do you live in? — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) November 16, 2023

Not the real one.

The rate of inflation -- which you guys helped cause with your massive spending bill -- has slowed. It is not "falling." — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 16, 2023

This is just like how the Democrats say a slightly smaller budget increase is a 'budget cut.'

Fact check: Complete nonsense. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 16, 2023

Absolute nonsense.

As anyone who has a budget and likes to eat food and live in a house will tell you.

The rate of inflation may be lowering, but prices are still, on average, 18% higher than they were when Democrats took the White House.



Food, fuel, and housing are not included in core inflation numbers, by the way.



Americans are drowning in your flood of idiocy. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) November 16, 2023

But no mean tweets, and that's what really matters here.

We're working in the: "slightly less bad" part of the timeline.



Working families know you are full of it. You have a long way to go before we can talk about things getting better, so nobody believes you.



Stop helping, for a change. — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) November 16, 2023

'Helping.'

Please show me where groceries are cheaper, Tammy, because there sure as hell aren’t anywhere I shop.



We’re not to let you gaslight us, you lying hack. — Jim Wahoo 🇮🇱 (@RichmondWahoo) November 16, 2023

The gaslighting is incredible.

$4.50 to $6 milk

$4.90 to $6 gas

$5 a lbs hamburger

$7 a box cereal

$6.50 a gallon orange juice

$3 for ONE Asian pear

$6 for 3/4 of a pound of bacon

$3 for a box of stuffing

$3 a can cranberry sauce

$2.50 a quart for chicken broth.



I can't afford your policies. — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) November 16, 2023

Hard facts. It's getting harder for average families to afford the basics in this economy.

Orwell was a cautionary tale, not an instruction manual.

And she thinks you don't pay bills or shop for groceries or put gas in your car.

Every single statement in here is a lie. https://t.co/OcMIosUfXp — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 16, 2023

Quite the accomplishment, no?

Just got a raise. Woo hoo!!



My mortgage payment goes up due to higher taxes and insurance, literally leaving me $10/week of that raise.



And I know I’m lucky.



Tammy is full of crap and I’m her constituent. https://t.co/Ge0zEn829m — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) November 16, 2023

Most raises, if people get them, are wiped out by inflation.

“We doubled the price of everything and then it fell by ten cents! Be grateful you stupid peasants!” — @SenDuckworth https://t.co/EJkjz4quRR — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 16, 2023

That's exactly the attitude. Remember when our Independence Day food cost 16 cents less? We were supposed to get on bended knee and thank Biden.

Puh-leeze.

Understand what "inflation is falling" means. It does not mean that prices are falling. It means that they are still rising, but at a slower rate than previously. https://t.co/y956xEGUzd — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 16, 2023

Still going up, up, up though.

This absolute bell end thinks inflation going up by a smaller percentage means prices are falling.



And she’s a senator.



Congratulations to Mazie Hirano on only being the second dumbest Senator. https://t.co/gtykcocMC7 — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) November 16, 2023

And that's an achievement, let me tell you.

Groceries and gas are not cheaper -- relative to when a Republican was in office less than three years ago, they're much more expensive. This is not evidence that "Democrats' economic policies are working." Oh and care to talk about housing costs? https://t.co/XYo1TeXIaM — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 16, 2023

They'll mumble something about greedy landlords or something.

This is all fantastic news, except for the one niggling detail that none of this is accurate. https://t.co/0OVjbQXiBZ — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) November 16, 2023

The devil, as they say, is in the details.

Here in the real world, people struggle to afford basics, which continue to rise (especially energy bills).

Driving to work and back has become a major expense, and God forbid the car breaks down. Repairs are astronomical.

But hey, folks, The Government is doing alright! https://t.co/vKX16svy0k — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 -Check. Check. Is this thing on? (@2CynicAl65) November 16, 2023

And that's what really matters here.

Please stop trying to “help” me. I’m gonna end up bankrupt if you keep going. https://t.co/9OimGRsZLI — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) November 16, 2023

So are a lot of other people.

I’m unemployed for the first time in 30 years and just spent $95 at the grocery store for the ingredients to make spaghetti. https://t.co/dM0dM4YOA9 — Ed Ruffin (@Ruffin_Shot) November 16, 2023

But Duckworth says everything is working just fine!

This is not true. I'm still paying $400 more a month on groceries than in 2020.

Have you been to a grocery store this year? https://t.co/du4s46WcNn — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 16, 2023

Probably not.

I guess Tammy doesn't realize when the costs of groceries and gas increase by 500% then come down 30% it's not a win. https://t.co/rrZljua72c — Kellycbs2 (@KellycbsUSA) November 16, 2023

No, it's not, but they're sure going to claim it is.

Instead of being the insulated ruling class, imagine if Senators like Duckworth had to live and work in the communities they represent. No six figure salary, no Cadillac benefits, no living in DC. Your job in the Senate is part-time, and you have to have a job in your district, and make ends meet at that job, while abiding by the rules you force on the rest of us.

They'd definitely change their tune then.

***

