Faced With Lawsuit, NYU Pivots and Establishes 'Center for The Study of Antisemitism'

Yesterday, we told you NYU is being sued for allowing antisemitism to fester on campus. It's probably the first of many universities who will be sued over the antisemitic insanity we've seen the last five weeks.

Today, we learned NYU is going to establish a 'center for the study of antisemitism'. No, seriously.

NYU to create center for the study of antisemitismhttps://t.co/PsbVIjiEm3

yes because it can collect so much data for it on its own campus — Pariah (@AndrewPessin) November 16, 2023

From NYU:

New York University President Linda G. Mills announced the establishment of the NYU Center for the Study of Antisemitism. The Center will bring together scholars and students from across diverse disciplines—including the humanities, social sciences, Judaic Studies, history, social work, public policy, psychology, law, sociology, media studies, management, and public health—to examine both contemporary and historical manifestations of one of the world’s most enduring forms of hate, to study how it can best be combatted and to develop programmatic initiatives to address it. A new, recent, seven-figure donation to NYU will be used to fund this new academic center. The Center is expected to open in Fall 2024. President Mills said, “Antisemitism was on the rise even before October 7; in fact, in April 2022, NYU hosted a summit sponsored by the American Council on Education, the American Jewish Committee, and Hillel International that brought together nearly 40 university leaders to discuss how to respond to an upturn of antisemitism on campus. Since October 7, the increase has been truly terrifying in both the American and global contexts. I have listened to heartbreaking stories from students, faculty, parents, and alums. NYU unequivocally condemns antisemitism and other forms of hate, and we are committed to maintaining a campus environment where all can study and learn in an atmosphere of respect and live free from the fear of bigotry.

One has to wonder, because the timing seems more than convenient, doesn't it?

Very ironic.

They will study it, says nothing about addressing it. pic.twitter.com/1dKHIkJBal — coffee makes it all good (@Coffeeandbeans1) November 16, 2023

And they'll have quite a lot of data from campus, it seems.

The research travel budget will be nil.

If it’s anything like this, Jews are in for a rude awakening. pic.twitter.com/kcKDL8ajXR — Jean (@queens_parents) November 16, 2023

A very rude awakening.

Well they are experts. — Mike Report (@MikeReport1) November 16, 2023

They absolutely are, it seems.

NYU doesn't need this center. It needs to protect its Jewish students from harassment and threats. And the donor who gave "seven figures" for this is a sucker. https://t.co/UMErjdc8pp — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) November 16, 2023

The lawsuit will likely lead to protection for the Jewish students who are being harassed, and it's sad it came to that.

I can't imagine anyone concerned about the anti-Jewish climate on some campuses is reassured.



After seeing departments and centers with neat names given over to radicals, a center is meaningless. Who will be hired? What practices are in place to prevent it from being a fig 🍃? https://t.co/YtwjKydjNH — Gilead Ini (@GileadIni) November 16, 2023

All legitimate concerns and excellent questions.

There's a reason antisemitism flourished at NYU. How will this center change anything if the same people who allowed that antisemitism in the first place run it?

We moved onto CYA portion of the charade. https://t.co/qMofDK3KgL — Petitedov 🚚🚛 (@petitedov) November 16, 2023

This REEKS of major CYA, doesn't it?

And in related news, Marlboro will create a Center for the Study of Lung Cancer and its Causes... https://t.co/XkpogFD1dn — Daniel Schwammenthal (@DSchwammenthal) November 16, 2023

Makes about as much sense, doesn't it?

Is this its way of trying to get Jewish donors to continue to give to the University? — Toby (@tmom_montreal) November 16, 2023

No, it's their way of saying 'Please don't sue us into oblivion.'

Useless and performative.



NYU needs to get rid of its terrorist supporting professors, hire professors who have balanced views about the Middle East, and they need to downsize/eliminate their wasteful DEI depts.



Nothing else matters. — suzy (@Suzy4242) November 16, 2023

It sure feels useless and performative.

NYU is doing this to say say 'See? We're doing something!' as they get taken to the cleaners in an absolutely necessary lawsuit. They allowed the antisemitism to fester on campus. For years. And allowed it to get worse after Hamas attacked Israel five weeks ago.

And now they're being held accountable for it. A 'center' isn't going to fix the problems on that campus.

***

