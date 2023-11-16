Faced With Lawsuit, NYU Pivots and Establishes 'Center for The Study of Antisemitism'

Does This Update About Special Counsel's Probe Into Biden's Classified Doc Handling Surpri...
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 16, 2023
Meme screenshot

Yesterday, we told you NYU is being sued for allowing antisemitism to fester on campus. It's probably the first of many universities who will be sued over the antisemitic insanity we've seen the last five weeks.

Today, we learned NYU is going to establish a 'center for the study of antisemitism'. No, seriously.

From NYU:

New York University President Linda G. Mills announced the establishment of the NYU Center for the Study of Antisemitism. The Center will bring together scholars and students from across diverse disciplines—including the humanities, social sciences, Judaic Studies, history, social work, public policy, psychology, law, sociology, media studies, management, and public health—to examine both contemporary and historical manifestations of one of the world’s most enduring forms of hate, to study how it can best be combatted and to develop programmatic initiatives to address it. A new, recent, seven-figure donation to NYU will be used to fund this new academic center.

The Center is expected to open in Fall 2024.

President Mills said, “Antisemitism was on the rise even before October 7; in fact, in April 2022, NYU hosted a summit sponsored by the American Council on Education, the American Jewish Committee, and Hillel International that brought together nearly 40 university leaders to discuss how to respond to an upturn of antisemitism on campus. Since October 7, the increase has been truly terrifying in both the American and global contexts. I have listened to heartbreaking stories from students, faculty, parents, and alums. NYU unequivocally condemns antisemitism and other forms of hate, and we are committed to maintaining a campus environment where all can study and learn in an atmosphere of respect and live free from the fear of bigotry.

One has to wonder, because the timing seems more than convenient, doesn't it?

Very ironic.

And they'll have quite a lot of data from campus, it seems.

The research travel budget will be nil.

A very rude awakening.

They absolutely are, it seems.

The lawsuit will likely lead to protection for the Jewish students who are being harassed, and it's sad it came to that.

All legitimate concerns and excellent questions.

There's a reason antisemitism flourished at NYU. How will this center change anything if the same people who allowed that antisemitism in the first place run it?

This REEKS of major CYA, doesn't it?

Makes about as much sense, doesn't it?

No, it's their way of saying 'Please don't sue us into oblivion.'

It sure feels useless and performative.

NYU is doing this to say say 'See? We're doing something!' as they get taken to the cleaners in an absolutely necessary lawsuit. They allowed the antisemitism to fester on campus. For years. And allowed it to get worse after Hamas attacked Israel five weeks ago.

And now they're being held accountable for it. A 'center' isn't going to fix the problems on that campus.

***

