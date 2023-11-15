Unserious Person Alert: Ex-Journalist and Author Calls Tim Scott a Fascist

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott recently dropped out of the race.

In a campaign post-mortem, Jim Geraghty pointed out the Scott campaign was optimistic, something the country doesn't seem keen on at the moment.

Tim Scott ran a worthy experiment. Optimism isn’t selling. https://t.co/LrXc3GKxtA — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 13, 2023

It's a tough, but fair, assessment.

But someone didn't think so, and his takeaway was that Scott is, like every other Republican, a 'fascist':

This is a ridiculous take. A fascist with a smile and platitudes is still a fascist. Tim Scott was “optimistic” about subjugating women and letting Republicans steal elections. pic.twitter.com/YPPq2zGh3F — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) November 13, 2023

'Subjugating women' and 'stealing elections' (isn't that election denial?).

Wowza, Mark.

He got lots of feedback on his steaming hot take.

So, if you run around insisting that easygoing, friendly, warm and Constitutional conservative Tim Scott is a "fascist," people will not listen to you when you argue that Donald Trump doesn't care about the Constitution and is an aspiring authoritarian. https://t.co/WCP9jY08UJ — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 14, 2023

Constantly calling everyone, including Trump, a 'fascist' undermines the meaning of the word.

'The Boy Who Cried Wolf' is a cautionary tale for a reason.

Mark also doubled down. Scott is a 'fascist', but Republican voters are racist for not nominating him.

A more valid take is that a lot of Republican voters wouldn’t be comfortable with a Black person in the White House. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) November 13, 2023

So which is it? We're racist, or we stopped a 'fascist' from getting into office? Pick a lane.

“subjugating women and letting Republicans steal elections”

Cite either of those claims — OvaltineJenkins (@OvltineJnkins) November 14, 2023

Narrator: he can't. Because they're untrue.

You don't seem to know anything about fascism or Tim Scott.



Hysterical isn't a good look. Try some box breathing. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) November 14, 2023

Yeah, chill out, dude.

An easy way to identify an unserious person is to look for whether he calls Tim Scott a “fascist.” — Rick Garnett🇮🇱 (@RickGarnett) November 15, 2023

Exactly.

No actual human thinks Scott is a fascist. — Phil Prange (@PhilPrange) November 15, 2023

No, they do not.

It was never really just about Trump.



Exhibit 4,338,259: https://t.co/fDQR37ZAwl — Beorn (@Beorn2000) November 15, 2023

No, it's not. Every Republican is a 'fascist', and each subsequent one is worse than the last. That's the game the media has been playing for decades.

Golly. Why aren’t people in a position to hear an optimistic message? https://t.co/hfCUmeElRX — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) November 15, 2023

We can't possibly imagine why.

The economy is great! There's world peace! Immigration has been reformed!

Oh, wait.

Yep. Sounds a little racist, no?

There's a ridiculous take here, all right. You're just one layer off. https://t.co/V8IcrfgdRx — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 15, 2023

Just a bit off.

So many of them deserve to have that title in scare quotes.

My guy, if you're calling Tim Scott--the most boring candidate I've ever seen--a fascist, everyone is going to ignore you whenever you posit an opinion about other candidates. https://t.co/S9d1Nlw4o7 — winedog (@_chalkra) November 14, 2023

Why should we? He's not a serious thinker.

Speaking of ridiculous takes ... calling Tim Scott a fascist. https://t.co/BvOj2g2b2I — Paul Tuns (@ptuns) November 14, 2023

It's one of the more ridiculous things we've seen this election cycle, that's for sure.

If your honest take is "Tim Scott is a fascist" you are legally required to re-do grade school Billy Madison-style https://t.co/f9reTykNK3 — Business School Boogaloo (@bschoolboogaloo) November 13, 2023

Your terms are acceptable.

Fascism is anything I consider bad. https://t.co/mqaolL25cp — DemocraticDespotism (@DemocraticDesp1) November 14, 2023

That's exactly it. If the Left doesn't like it, it's fascism.

Everyone I don't like is a fascist (and sexist/racist/homophobic, naturally).

Nazis, Nazis everywhere! — HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) November 14, 2023

That's how it always works. Until there are actual Nazis, then the Left is silent.

An oldie but a goodie.





***

