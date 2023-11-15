Unserious Person Alert: Ex-Journalist and Author Calls Tim Scott a Fascist

Um: Twitter Notices Something About NY Serial Arsonist Arrested AGAIN Hours After Leaving...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 15, 2023
meme

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott recently dropped out of the race

In a campaign post-mortem, Jim Geraghty pointed out the Scott campaign was optimistic, something the country doesn't seem keen on at the moment.

It's a tough, but fair, assessment.

But someone didn't think so, and his takeaway was that Scott is, like every other Republican, a 'fascist':

'Subjugating women' and 'stealing elections' (isn't that election denial?).

Wowza, Mark.

He got lots of feedback on his steaming hot take.

Constantly calling everyone, including Trump, a 'fascist' undermines the meaning of the word.

'The Boy Who Cried Wolf' is a cautionary tale for a reason.

Mark also doubled down. Scott is a 'fascist', but Republican voters are racist for not nominating him.

So which is it? We're racist, or we stopped a 'fascist' from getting into office? Pick a lane.

Narrator: he can't. Because they're untrue.

Yeah, chill out, dude.

Exactly.

No, they do not.

No, it's not. Every Republican is a 'fascist', and each subsequent one is worse than the last. That's the game the media has been playing for decades.

We can't possibly imagine why.

The economy is great! There's world peace! Immigration has been reformed!

Oh, wait.

Yep. Sounds a little racist, no?

Just a bit off.

So many of them deserve to have that title in scare quotes.

Why should we? He's not a serious thinker.

It's one of the more ridiculous things we've seen this election cycle, that's for sure.

Your terms are acceptable.

That's exactly it. If the Left doesn't like it, it's fascism.

That's how it always works. Until there are actual Nazis, then the Left is silent.

An oldie but a goodie.


***

