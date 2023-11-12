And Another One Gone: Another Republican Presidential Hopeful Drops Out of Primary Race

'We Were All Thinking It': Video of a Robot Attempting a Human Voice...
Coucy
Coucy  |  10:15 PM on November 12, 2023
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Today on Trey Gowdy's 'Sunday Night In America' another candidate fell by the wayside of the Republican Presidential primary as South Carolina Senator Tim Scott announced that he will be suspending his campaign, as reported by Politico's Olivia Beavers:

Newsbusters Curtus Houck has the video of the announcement:

As one would expect from the generally affable Scott his announcement was about as graceful as one could hope to see, indicating that it's his faith guiding him to the choice as well as his bowing to the inevitable signals being sent by the primary electorate via polling. 

Olivia Beavers notes that Scott stated that he will not at this time be endorsing another candidate, choosing to allow the voters to make up their own minds.

538 has Scott commanding only 2.2% in their polling as of yesterday. It's not a huge number of voters registering interest but still a chunk of voters that will now be up for grabs so we'd expect them to be courted heavily, particularly by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Scott's fellow South Carolinian, former Governor of the South Carolina Nikki Haley.

As we approach the first in the nation Iowa Caucuses it seems likely that the field will winnow down even more as it becomes clear who the voters prefer to be their standard bearer... as second place to Donald Trump, if polling is to be believed. 

Still, it's pleasant to see someone drop out with as much magnanimity and grace as Senator Scott showed. Godspeed sir.

***

