And Another One Gone: Another Republican Presidential Hopeful Drops Out of Primary Race

Today on Trey Gowdy's 'Sunday Night In America' another candidate fell by the wayside of the Republican Presidential primary as South Carolina Senator Tim Scott announced that he will be suspending his campaign, as reported by Politico's Olivia Beavers:

Sen. TIM SCOTT announces he is SUSPENDING his presidential campaign on Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 13, 2023

Newsbusters Curtus Houck has the video of the announcement:

#BREAKING: @VoteTimScott announces he is SUSPENDING his presidential campaign.



"Traveling this country, meeting people has been one of the most fantastic experiences of my entire life...I am suspending my campaign...[T]he voters...have been really clear...telling me not now" pic.twitter.com/FclDHDjcYg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 13, 2023

.@VoteTimScott on quitting the 2024 GOP race: "Romans 8:28 is such an important Scripture...I think the message is clear for me rn. I am indeed suspending the campaign. But I am as committed to making sure that his country chooses the right person."@TGowdySC appears shocked. pic.twitter.com/VqcAP9GnoA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 13, 2023

As one would expect from the generally affable Scott his announcement was about as graceful as one could hope to see, indicating that it's his faith guiding him to the choice as well as his bowing to the inevitable signals being sent by the primary electorate via polling.

Another selfless gentleman. The exact kind of thing you want to see in a gifted pol who recognizes it’s not quite his time. Tons of respect for Senator Scott. https://t.co/yXrpp361RI — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) November 13, 2023

Wow. Legitimately surprising



But good for him. He is an honorable guy and this is the responsible, civic minded thing to do. https://t.co/H4SW88KwOg — Bill (@billbuckleystan) November 13, 2023

Olivia Beavers notes that Scott stated that he will not at this time be endorsing another candidate, choosing to allow the voters to make up their own minds.

SCOTT declines to endorse — says voters should study their choices



Doesn’t weigh in https://t.co/EQHE80Rxnc — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 13, 2023

538 has Scott commanding only 2.2% in their polling as of yesterday. It's not a huge number of voters registering interest but still a chunk of voters that will now be up for grabs so we'd expect them to be courted heavily, particularly by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Scott's fellow South Carolinian, former Governor of the South Carolina Nikki Haley.

Tim Scott is a good man with a positive vision for the country. It’s hard not to like him.



But it was clear he wasn’t picking up the momentum he needed. This is the right move. https://t.co/NFOTpAwb5N — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) November 13, 2023

.@votetimscott may have been one of the nicest people to run for POTUS, with a great team of staff behind him I really enjoyed working with for article ideas! Also, with Trey Gowdy being such a good friend, it makes sense he’d announce this on @GowdyAmerica. https://t.co/bKmOxH1Vz8 — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) November 13, 2023

As we approach the first in the nation Iowa Caucuses it seems likely that the field will winnow down even more as it becomes clear who the voters prefer to be their standard bearer... as second place to Donald Trump, if polling is to be believed.

Still, it's pleasant to see someone drop out with as much magnanimity and grace as Senator Scott showed. Godspeed sir.

