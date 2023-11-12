Ouch: 'The Marvels' Has Worst Opening in MCU History

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios/Disney dialed down their opening weekend box office expectations for 'The Marvels.' Originally hoping for $75-80 million, the revised aimed for $60-65 million.

Advertisement

The reality is much more disappointing. The domestic opening day only brought in $21.3 million.

‘THE MARVELS’ earns $21.3M in the film’s domestic opening day, the lowest in MCU history.



Read our review: https://t.co/QKIzAqo1Dz pic.twitter.com/dtAZpULPD5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 11, 2023

Ouch.

What happened? Did Thanos snap away the MCU fan base?

It's a combination of things, really.

It’s scary how accurate that South Park episode has predicted… pic.twitter.com/6sJpMx35Rw — Andy ✝️🇺🇸 (@TheAmer1canMan) November 11, 2023

This is part of it. Moviegoing audiences want to see a good story, and be entertained for a few hours without a political agenda being shoved down their throats.

“I don’t need a 40-year-old white dude to tell me what didn’t work about A Wrinkle in Time. It wasn’t made for him! I want to know what it meant to women of color, biracial women, to teen women of color." - @brielarson https://t.co/v3DxcA9TXR — cobra (@cobracommandr15) November 11, 2023

Women, by and large, are not the target audience for super hero movies. That's teen boys and 20-something men. Dumping on that demographic is a surefire way to turn off audiences.

WHERE WAS HE WHEN WE NEEDED HIM MOST https://t.co/3A9VgWmhVP pic.twitter.com/ixV83bs1PX — ໊ (@WandasAttorney) November 11, 2023

See? This guy saw 'Captain Marvel' 140 times, apparently. He's the demographic, and Hollywood seems determined to alienate him.

how many more super hero movies can they make!?



This is just like when twilight came out with all the damn vampire shows/movies, except there's literally nothing else this time around. — Salomondrin 🤖 (@salomondrin) November 12, 2023

This is also part of it. The market for super hero movies is oversaturated. People want something different, too.

General audiences don't care about this type of movies anymore.



My brother used to go to every one of them. The last one he saw in theaters was No Way Home https://t.co/WYm3kPkPic — Unbiased Snyder Fan (@snyder_all) November 11, 2023

See? Something different.

This was destined to open low, however since they are now promoting the movie i got a feeling that it'll do well at the box office. Anyway i'll be waiting for the digital release to watch it — Screen Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@screenwizardz) November 11, 2023

The recent ended actor's strike also had to impact promotion of the film. Would promotion have been enough to bump up the opening day totals? Probably not.

You mean a sequel to a movie nobody really liked about a character nobody liked filled with two direct-to-video leads of shows nobody watched about a plot line nobody cares about anymore didn’t make bank? https://t.co/FycXcyfwzF — Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 12, 2023

Advertisement

We're shocked, too. (No, we're not).

No one wants this crap.



Release a movie w/ Iron Man, Thor & Cap. Just the 3 of them, sitting on a bench.



$25899399044909479358 box office. https://t.co/Ipp80JVxgv — Ross Hayes (@HayesForSheriff) November 11, 2023

The big super heroes -- Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk -- are the draws. The smaller, lesser known heroes (ones comic book fans are aware of) just don't have the same clout to the general public.

How could an action movie led by three strong different-race women, VERY CONSISTENTLY pitching a feminist and anti-establishment message, have failed?



The Patriarchy, is my guess. https://t.co/6igebkYeKB — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) November 12, 2023

Duh. It's always the patriarchy.

I am convinced the MCU had everyone brainwashed for a few years. Captain Marvel made over 1 billion at the box office, even had that one guy who watched it 130 times, and yet it made no cultural impact, nobody ever talked about it, and now the sequel is a total failure. https://t.co/C5RWXQnBBa — Matthew Schroeder (@JoblessMatthew) November 11, 2023

People weren't brainwashed. For many years, the MCU was the gold standard. 'Captain Marvel' was riding the coattails of all the other successful Iron Man, Captain America, and Avengers movies.

Advertisement

In fact, this writer would argue 'Avengers: Endgame' is one of the best movies ever made, and that the MCU should've gone out on that high note.

However, we would not be surprised if Marvel/Disney threw boatloads of cash at Robert Downey, Jr. or Chris Evans or Chris Hemsworth (or maybe all three) to come back for one more movie to try to make up for all the recent losses.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!