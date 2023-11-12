Ouch: 'The Marvels' Has Worst Opening in MCU History

Update: MIT Didn't Discipline Students for Harassing Jews Because of Visa Status, Possible...
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on November 12, 2023
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios/Disney dialed down their opening weekend box office expectations for 'The Marvels.' Originally hoping for $75-80 million, the revised aimed for $60-65 million.

The reality is much more disappointing. The domestic opening day only brought in $21.3 million.

Ouch.

What happened? Did Thanos snap away the MCU fan base?

It's a combination of things, really.

This is part of it. Moviegoing audiences want to see a good story, and be entertained for a few hours without a political agenda being shoved down their throats.

Women, by and large, are not the target audience for super hero movies. That's teen boys and 20-something men. Dumping on that demographic is a surefire way to turn off audiences.

See? This guy saw 'Captain Marvel' 140 times, apparently. He's the demographic, and Hollywood seems determined to alienate him.

This is also part of it. The market for super hero movies is oversaturated. People want something different, too.

See? Something different.

The recent ended actor's strike also had to impact promotion of the film. Would promotion have been enough to bump up the opening day totals? Probably not.

We're shocked, too. (No, we're not).

The big super heroes -- Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk -- are the draws. The smaller, lesser known heroes (ones comic book fans are aware of) just don't have the same clout to the general public.

Duh. It's always the patriarchy.

People weren't brainwashed. For many years, the MCU was the gold standard. 'Captain Marvel' was riding the coattails of all the other successful Iron Man, Captain America, and Avengers movies.

In fact, this writer would argue 'Avengers: Endgame' is one of the best movies ever made, and that the MCU should've gone out on that high note. 

However, we would not be surprised if Marvel/Disney threw boatloads of cash at Robert Downey, Jr. or Chris Evans or Chris Hemsworth (or maybe all three) to come back for one more movie to try to make up for all the recent losses.

***

Tags: DISNEY HOLLYWOOD MARVEL MOVIES

