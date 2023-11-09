The Babylon Bee Take on Grand Theft Auto VI Is A Slice of...
Box Office Bomb? Disney and Marvel Lower Expectations for 'The Marvels'

Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on November 09, 2023
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Brace yourself for some very hot takes when 'The Marvels', the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, probably bombs at the box office.

What makes us say that? Well, Disney/Marvel Studios are dialing back their opening box office projections:

Ouch.

The budget for 'The Marvels' was $270 million.

NBC News reports:

It was always going to be tough to top “Avengers: Endgame,” but what has spilled out from Disney and Marvel Studios in the wake of that epic has left fans discouraged about the franchise.

There was hope that “The Marvels,” which arrives in theaters Friday, might build on the box office success of “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3″ earlier this year. But there’s a strong chance it could have one of the lowest opening weekends in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.


Initial predictions saw the film opening to between $75 million and $80 million domestically, but those figures have shrunk to a range between $60 million and $65 million in recent weeks. No MCU film has opened in that range since 2011, according to data from Comscore.

The only films that have opened lower than $60 million have been 2015′s “Ant-Man,” which debuted with $57 million in 2015, and 2008′s “Incredible Hulk,” which opened with $55 million.

This writer is biased, but 'Avengers: Endgame' was as close to the perfect movie experience one could get.

'The Marvels'? Not so much.

Case in point:

This is so cringeworthy.

Pretty much.

This is also very true. Without the overarching Infinity Stone plot, it loses a lot.

Great minds think alike.

That'll do it.

Brutal.

Yes. Now ask yourself why.

That's part of it, and not a small part.

Ding! Ding! Ding! We have a winner.

Lots of fans aren't excited.

Yes, they do.

The Daily Wire also picked up on the news:

It just isn't going to do well.

Yup.

Well played.

People go to movies (or watch T.V. or sports) to get away from the real world, even for a couple of hours. Movies like this shouldn't be a political lecture, and -- above all -- they should tell a good story. 'The Marvels' seems light on the latter and heavy on the former.

As for those takes? Just like the all-female reboot of 'Ghostbusters', the failure of this movie will be based on sexism and misogyny with little insight into the bigger problems. First, is the obvious 'rah rah girl power!' mentality. Second, people are just tired of superhero movies. The MCU should have ended with 'Endgame' and gone out on a high note. Third, the economy is struggling and if people are going to spend money on a movie, it better be worth it.

'The Marvels' is not.

