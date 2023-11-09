Box Office Bomb? Disney and Marvel Lower Expectations for 'The Marvels'

Brace yourself for some very hot takes when 'The Marvels', the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, probably bombs at the box office.

What makes us say that? Well, Disney/Marvel Studios are dialing back their opening box office projections:

Advertisement

Initial predictions saw 'The Marvels' opening to between $75 million and $80 million domestically, but those figures have shrunk to a range between $60 million and $65 million. https://t.co/po1B040tAq — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 9, 2023

Ouch.

The budget for 'The Marvels' was $270 million.

NBC News reports:

It was always going to be tough to top “Avengers: Endgame,” but what has spilled out from Disney and Marvel Studios in the wake of that epic has left fans discouraged about the franchise. There was hope that “The Marvels,” which arrives in theaters Friday, might build on the box office success of “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3″ earlier this year. But there’s a strong chance it could have one of the lowest opening weekends in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Initial predictions saw the film opening to between $75 million and $80 million domestically, but those figures have shrunk to a range between $60 million and $65 million in recent weeks. No MCU film has opened in that range since 2011, according to data from Comscore. The only films that have opened lower than $60 million have been 2015′s “Ant-Man,” which debuted with $57 million in 2015, and 2008′s “Incredible Hulk,” which opened with $55 million.

This writer is biased, but 'Avengers: Endgame' was as close to the perfect movie experience one could get.

'The Marvels'? Not so much.

Case in point:

This is so cringeworthy.

Pretty much.

Captain Marvel did fine at the box office because it benefitted from being near the end of a long multi-movie arc that last for a decade. Brie Larson's personality wasn't a real problem. Without such an arc, that problem suddenly becomes a thorny issue. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 9, 2023

This is also very true. Without the overarching Infinity Stone plot, it loses a lot.

Great minds think alike.

It probably needed more strong female characters who don’t need no man. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 9, 2023

That'll do it.

Girl Power Math — Boston joe (@ramadiroach) November 9, 2023

Brutal.

There are a few possible reasons for this decline in predictions. One possibility is that the film is not as well-received by audiences as previous Marvel films. — ViVi (@ViVu_Chung) November 9, 2023

Yes. Now ask yourself why.

Feminism is destroying Hollywood.



No one wants to see female super heroes that are super woke — Make Politicians Scared Again (@HovanSean) November 9, 2023

Advertisement

That's part of it, and not a small part.

Unknown supporting cast, led by an unpopular actress.

Convoluted story.

Tired subgenre.

No ability to market the movie due to the strike.



Released by a studio that has destroyed its brand with half of the country.



What could go wrong? — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) November 9, 2023

Ding! Ding! Ding! We have a winner.

My boy, who would ordinarily be salivating, actually told me he isn't interested in watching this. 🤣 https://t.co/0AbLBJL4tf — Freeholder (@fwoodbridge) November 9, 2023

Lots of fans aren't excited.

The revised numbers seem way overly optimistic. — Wheresyourcape? (@wheresyourcape) November 9, 2023

Yes, they do.

The Daily Wire also picked up on the news:

Female-Led Film ‘The Marvels’ Lowers Box Office Expectations To $60M Ahead Of Premiere https://t.co/VLvKlllb8m pic.twitter.com/08ORhCe3Qo — Daily Wire News (@DailyWireNews) November 9, 2023

It just isn't going to do well.

Endgame was the last really good Marvel movie. — MikeDeeeeeee2 (@MDeeeeee2) November 9, 2023

Yup.

It’ll make 70 cents for every dollar an Avengers film made. — Wheels (@DanWheelz2022) November 9, 2023

Well played.

People go to movies (or watch T.V. or sports) to get away from the real world, even for a couple of hours. Movies like this shouldn't be a political lecture, and -- above all -- they should tell a good story. 'The Marvels' seems light on the latter and heavy on the former.

Advertisement

As for those takes? Just like the all-female reboot of 'Ghostbusters', the failure of this movie will be based on sexism and misogyny with little insight into the bigger problems. First, is the obvious 'rah rah girl power!' mentality. Second, people are just tired of superhero movies. The MCU should have ended with 'Endgame' and gone out on a high note. Third, the economy is struggling and if people are going to spend money on a movie, it better be worth it.

'The Marvels' is not.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!