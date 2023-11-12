Bill Maher Calls Out Obama's 'Moral Equivalency' on Israel and Hamas, Says He's 'Disappointed'

We've covered Bill Maher in the past, because he's one of the very few on the Left who is honest and consistent in his stances. No, we don't agree with him on everything (and you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who agrees with anyone on everything).

But when he's right, he's right. And it's glorious to behold.

The New York Post writes:

“Real Time” host Bill Maher on Friday took a moment to knock former President Obama for comments he made this week about the Israel-Hamas war, saying he was “disappointed” at the prominent Democrat. During a discussion with Pod Save America, the 44th president insisted “all of us are complicit” for the escalated violence that has erupted in the Middle East following the Oct. 7 attack against Israel. “What Hamas did was horrific, and there is no justification for it. And what is also true is that the occupation, and what’s happening to Palestinians, is unbearable,” Obama said. “If you want to solve the problem, then you have to take in the whole truth. And then you have to admit nobody’s hands are clean, that all of us are complicit to some degree.” On Friday, Maher accused Obama of pushing “moral equivalency” between the Jewish State and the Palestinian terrorist group. “I must say I am struggling with people’s moral equivalency still,” Maher said during a panel discussion. “I mean, Barack Obama, who has rarely disappointed me, did so this week… His statement, I mean, it’s not a horrible statement, but he said, ‘If you want to solve the problem, then you have to take in the whole truth and then you have to admit nobody’s hands are clean.’ Literally, that’s true, of course. But just giving two examples where this is I don’t think a helpful statement at this moment. First of all, the attack was only a month ago. A more savage attack than we’ve ever seen in reverse. There’s a big difference between collateral damage and what Hamas did.”

And you can watch his comments here:

Bill Maher: "Sigo luchando con las equivalencias morales de la gente. Quiero decir, Barack Obama, que rara vez me ha decepcionado, lo hizo esta semana... Hay una gran diferencia entre los daños colaterales y lo que hizo Hamás..." pic.twitter.com/GMuo2VRJwK — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) November 12, 2023

Translated, the tweet reads:

Bill Maher: "I'm still struggling with people's moral equivalences. I mean, Barack Obama, who has rarely disappointed me, did this week... There's a big difference between collateral damage and what Hamas did... "

Other outlets picked up on the segment as well:

Bill Maher scolds Obama's 'moral equivalency' on Israel-Hamas: He really 'disappointed me' https://t.co/XVGunRyCnx — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 11, 2023

And Twitter/X had thoughts as well:

You helped make this bed Bill



Enjoy sleeping in it — Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley (@TopGunOptionsHQ) November 12, 2023

This is true; we do have to point out Maher did contribute $1 million to his re-election campaign, when -- after his first term -- we saw what a disappointment he was.

Obama's actions increasingly erode his reputation. — Ggamja123 (@Ggamja123) November 11, 2023

His reputation has been eroding since 2008.

Remember when Trump got lambasted for the 'fine people' remark that he didn't really make?

Most all of us are as well Bill: sorry your late to the party, but, we're glad you made it. 👇👇👇 https://t.co/zDSDETmZ6o — 🇺🇸 Humanity ✡️✝️🕌🪷☸️☯️⛩️ (@cef10000) November 12, 2023

Welcome, Bill.

Bill Maher scolds Obama's 'moral equivalency' on Israel-Hamas: He really 'disappointed me' https://t.co/kjLiLO7zcm — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) November 11, 2023

Moral equivalency is what Obama did best.

He disappointed us for 8 years and continues! https://t.co/snS82MQgJi — Elizabeth Spurlock (@cafelegirls) November 11, 2023

Exactly this.

While #Maher says a lot of good things...He'll always be a leftist...Bottom line? I don't know how serious he is or our we just being punked? https://t.co/tVhoz54mT3 — Daily Planet (@Headlines4You) November 12, 2023

We don't think we're getting punked. Yes, Maher is a liberal, in the classical sense of the word. The party has shifted so far left on him, that he does seem moderate (almost conservative) compared to Democrats.

But he's earnest and sincere in his criticism.

Maher keeps taking baby steps toward sanity, but he doesn't put 2 + 2 together and stop supporting the Dem party that is responsible for our current mess. — Jon Tarr (@JonTarr17) November 11, 2023

He might never get there, but at least he's one of the few on the Left to call out the inconsistency, hypocrisy, and issues with the Democrats.

