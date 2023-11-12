Biden Shifts Into 'Campaign Mode' Threatening to Attack Trump More ANNND All Anyone...
Could Watch This OVER and Over Again: British Football Fans Have Had ENOUGH...
Hey A-HOLES Calling Trump Supporters Nazis, Explain THIS Guy Praising Hitler for 'Handling...
But Islamaphobia is the BIG Problem, Right 'Genocide Joe'? LOL! Pro-Hamas Thugs 'Visit'...
NAILED It! Ted Cruz SCHOOLS Bill Maher on Biden's Failure at the Southern...
HOLD the Phone! Virginia MIGHT Not be Lost After All ... Cheating Democrats...
James Woods Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME on Sleepy Joe With Multiple Posts...
Megan Rapinoe's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Career Comes to an Even WORSE...
Here's Trump, Tucker Carlson & Kid Rock Entering MSG to Thunderous 'American Badass'...
Rep. Cori Bush's Soul Aches, but Not for the Hostages Being Held by...
London's Mayor Issues Statement on the Far-Right Thugs at Pro-Palestinian March
Priceless: Sen. John Fetterman Trolls Pro-Hamas Protesters Being Arrested
Video Shows Panic Inside the Maternity Ward as Israel Bombs Hospital Yard
Air Force Giving Instructions on Adding Pronouns to Your Signature

Bill Maher Calls Out Obama's 'Moral Equivalency' on Israel and Hamas, Says He's 'Disappointed'

Amy Curtis  |  12:10 PM on November 12, 2023
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

We've covered Bill Maher in the past, because he's one of the very few on the Left who is honest and consistent in his stances. No, we don't agree with him on everything (and you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who agrees with anyone on everything).

Advertisement

But when he's right, he's right. And it's glorious to behold.

The New York Post writes:

“Real Time” host Bill Maher on Friday took a moment to knock former President Obama for comments he made this week about the Israel-Hamas war, saying he was “disappointed” at the prominent Democrat. 

During a discussion with Pod Save America, the 44th president insisted “all of us are complicit” for the escalated violence that has erupted in the Middle East following the Oct. 7 attack against Israel. 

“What Hamas did was horrific, and there is no justification for it. And what is also true is that the occupation, and what’s happening to Palestinians, is unbearable,” Obama said. “If you want to solve the problem, then you have to take in the whole truth. And then you have to admit nobody’s hands are clean, that all of us are complicit to some degree.” 

On Friday, Maher accused Obama of pushing “moral equivalency” between the Jewish State and the Palestinian terrorist group.

“I must say I am struggling with people’s moral equivalency still,” Maher said during a panel discussion. “I mean, Barack Obama, who has rarely disappointed me, did so this week… His statement, I mean, it’s not a horrible statement, but he said, ‘If you want to solve the problem, then you have to take in the whole truth and then you have to admit nobody’s hands are clean.’ Literally, that’s true, of course. But just giving two examples where this is I don’t think a helpful statement at this moment. First of all, the attack was only a month ago. A more savage attack than we’ve ever seen in reverse. There’s a big difference between collateral damage and what Hamas did.”

Recommended

James Woods Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME on Sleepy Joe With Multiple Posts Exposing Biden's America
Sam J.
Advertisement

And you can watch his comments here:

Translated, the tweet reads:

Bill Maher: "I'm still struggling with people's moral equivalences. I mean, Barack Obama, who has rarely disappointed me, did this week... There's a big difference between collateral damage and what Hamas did... "

Other outlets picked up on the segment as well:

And Twitter/X had thoughts as well:

This is true; we do have to point out Maher did contribute $1 million to his re-election campaign, when -- after his first term -- we saw what a disappointment he was. 

His reputation has been eroding since 2008.

Advertisement

Remember when Trump got lambasted for the 'fine people' remark that he didn't really make?

Welcome, Bill.

Moral equivalency is what Obama did best.

Exactly this.

We don't think we're getting punked. Yes, Maher is a liberal, in the classical sense of the word. The party has shifted so far left on him, that he does seem moderate (almost conservative) compared to Democrats. 

But he's earnest and sincere in his criticism.

Advertisement

He might never get there, but at least he's one of the few on the Left to call out the inconsistency, hypocrisy, and issues with the Democrats.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BILL MAHER HAMAS ISRAEL OBAMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME on Sleepy Joe With Multiple Posts Exposing Biden's America
Sam J.
Could Watch This OVER and Over Again: British Football Fans Have Had ENOUGH of Anti-Israel Protesters
Sam J.
Biden Shifts Into 'Campaign Mode' Threatening to Attack Trump More ANNND All Anyone Can Do Is Laugh
Sam J.
Megan Rapinoe's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Career Comes to an Even WORSE End (Watch)
Sam J.
NAILED It! Ted Cruz SCHOOLS Bill Maher on Biden's Failure at the Southern Border in a HUGE Way (Watch)
Sam J.
HOLD the Phone! Virginia MIGHT Not be Lost After All ... Cheating Democrats Caught Cheating?! (Again?!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME on Sleepy Joe With Multiple Posts Exposing Biden's America Sam J.
Advertisement