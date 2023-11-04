WATCH: Bill Maher to Young People: ‘You’re the Ones With the Tiki Torches Now’

Love him or hate him, Bill Maher is consistent and -- increasingly -- one of the few sane voices remaining on the Left.

He not only called out the antisemitic faction of the Left, saying it's not a small faction, he's also calling out young people for being the ones carrying the proverbial tiki torches. Watch:

Bill Maher:



"Young people who hated Trump because he wouldn’t condemn the people with the Tiki torches, talking about Jews – you’re the ones with the Tiki torches now." pic.twitter.com/kjUfOaTWVP — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 4, 2023

No lies detected.

Bill Maher on rising antisemitism amongst young people:



"It's got to be something about the Jews themselves. Especially among young people? Young people who hated Trump because he wouldn't condemn the people with tiki torches. You're the ones with the tiki torches now!" pic.twitter.com/mxIkk4HeL8 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 4, 2023

It isn't about 'zionism' or Israel or 'apartheid' as the Left claims: It's about hating Jews. That much is obvious.

Bill Maher pummels leftwing antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas war: 'You’re the ones with the tiki torches now!' https://t.co/GL8Sl6Ui5U — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 4, 2023

Fox News reports:

"Real Time" host Bill Maher expressed how he was floored by the amount of antisemitism that has erupted in the US since war broke out between Israel and Hamas. "What do you make of this level of just gut-wrenching antisemitism?" Maher asked during a panel discussion on Friday. "I must admit, I don't think of myself as a naive person [but] I've been surprised. It was like a volcano that blew. I mean, just the people in the United States who [are like] ‘F--- Israel!' You know, the 'Any means necessary!' I just, I don't know where this comes from. I guess it's ancient. Obviously, the hatred of the Jews goes way back. But I was taken aback by this." "You can't tell me you don't think social media has made it much worse," political scientist Ian Bremmer interjected. "So you think that's the answer?" Maher replied. "Because it's got to be something about the Jews themselves because there were other people around the world are oppressed. There are other ‘colonized' places, not that Israel ‘colonized’ anything, but why this one's nice. Why does this arouse, especially among young people?" "I mean, the young people who hated Trump because he wouldn't condemn the people with the tiki torches talking about Jews- you're the ones with the tiki torches now!" he exclaimed.

The levels of antisemitism we saw after October 7 is alarming. Maher is not wrong.

Certainly a refreshing change of pace for the Left.

“Young people who hated Trump because he wouldn’t condemn the people with the Tiki torches, talking about Jews – you’re the ones with the Tiki torches now” – @BillMaher on #RealTime pic.twitter.com/xBI2xZz0oB — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) November 4, 2023

Many people applauded Maher for his stance:

Bill. You are my hero. https://t.co/jxI8z3Ujez — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 4, 2023

He's not afraid to speak his mind.

No, he's not.

Hypocrisy at its finest. It's what the left does without fault https://t.co/m8vzoymSDe — Capitalist Mike 🇺🇲 (@Capitalist_Mike) November 4, 2023

Hypocrisy and massive projection.

Why does Bill Maher keep making sense lately https://t.co/mb7urMvBBU — hehateme (@harbaugh66) November 4, 2023

It's not because he's becoming more conservative or 'red-pilled'; it's because the Left has gone so far around the twist Maher looks moderate by comparison.

Maher is one today's last remaining sane Liberals.



But tiki torches, Bill?



Do you really think real Reagan-style American Conservatives fill their closets with tiki torches? 🙄 — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) November 4, 2023

We guess his mention of tiki torches was not an assertion of fact, but pointing out the hypocrisy of the Left on this issue, but that's just our interpretation.

"They don't want to learn anything… They want to have a cause," Maher said.



"Can you imagine how these people would feel if they had to move to Gaza, how disruptive their life would be?" he added. — Babble 365 (@Babble365) November 4, 2023

They wouldn't last 24 hours in Gaza.

Maher also says we'd be better off with more places like Israel:

The world would be a much better place if it had more “outposts" like Israel. pic.twitter.com/w6QlVSTaVe — Bill Maher (@billmaher) November 4, 2023

This is fantastic. When Maher is right, he's brilliant.

