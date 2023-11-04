Ken Mattingly, Astronaut Who Helped Apollo 13 Crew Get Back to Earth, Dies...
Did We All Agree That People Can Only Write About Their Own Race?...
'Abhorrent': Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, Raises Millions for Gaza
Nate Silver On Campus Free Speech: It's In Trouble
Hamas' Artificial Intelligence Warfare Requires Some Intelligence
LOL: People Reveal What They Would Rather Do Than Listen to a Cringeworthy...
Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down, Spits in Our Eye and Tells Us It's Raining:...
AP Project Discusses the Social Price of Gun Rights and Largely Ignores the...
Rashida Tlaib Posts New Propaganda Video, Twitter Responds
JK Rowling on Pronouns in Court: 'State-Sanctioned Abuse'
Jeff Bezos Pressured to Remove Pro-Palestinian Merchandise from Amazon
'Graveyard of Palestinian Children.' Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ramps Up the Anti-Israel Rhetori...
'Won't Someone Think of the Children?' Cries WaPo in Defense of Book Bans......
School Spirit is Racist Now? Insane Middle School Principal Accuses 13-Year-Old of Wearing...

WATCH: Bill Maher to Young People: ‘You’re the Ones With the Tiki Torches Now’

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on November 04, 2023

Love him or hate him, Bill Maher is consistent and -- increasingly -- one of the few sane voices remaining on the Left.

He not only called out the antisemitic faction of the Left, saying it's not a small faction, he's also calling out young people for being the ones carrying the proverbial tiki torches. Watch:

Advertisement

No lies detected.

It isn't about 'zionism' or Israel or 'apartheid' as the Left claims: It's about hating Jews. That much is obvious.

Fox News reports:

"Real Time" host Bill Maher expressed how he was floored by the amount of antisemitism that has erupted in the US since war broke out between Israel and Hamas. 

"What do you make of this level of just gut-wrenching antisemitism?" Maher asked during a panel discussion on Friday. "I must admit, I don't think of myself as a naive person [but] I've been surprised. It was like a volcano that blew. I mean, just the people in the United States who [are like] ‘F--- Israel!' You know, the 'Any means necessary!' I just, I don't know where this comes from. I guess it's ancient. Obviously, the hatred of the Jews goes way back. But I was taken aback by this."

"You can't tell me you don't think social media has made it much worse," political scientist Ian Bremmer interjected. 

"So you think that's the answer?" Maher replied. "Because it's got to be something about the Jews themselves because there were other people around the world are oppressed. There are other ‘colonized' places, not that Israel ‘colonized’ anything, but why this one's nice. Why does this arouse, especially among young people?" 

"I mean, the young people who hated Trump because he wouldn't condemn the people with the tiki torches talking about Jews- you're the ones with the tiki torches now!" he exclaimed.

Recommended

Did We All Agree That People Can Only Write About Their Own Race? This Girl Seems to Think We Did
Coucy
Advertisement

The levels of antisemitism we saw after October 7 is alarming. Maher is not wrong.

Certainly a refreshing change of pace for the Left.

Many people applauded Maher for his stance:

He's not afraid to speak his mind.

No, he's not.

Hypocrisy and massive projection.

It's not because he's becoming more conservative or 'red-pilled'; it's because the Left has gone so far around the twist Maher looks moderate by comparison.

Advertisement

We guess his mention of tiki torches was not an assertion of fact, but pointing out the hypocrisy of the Left on this issue, but that's just our interpretation.

They wouldn't last 24 hours in Gaza.

Maher also says we'd be better off with more places like Israel:

This is fantastic. When Maher is right, he's brilliant. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BILL MAHER FREEDOM ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did We All Agree That People Can Only Write About Their Own Race? This Girl Seems to Think We Did
Coucy
'Abhorrent': Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, Raises Millions for Gaza
Amy Curtis
Nate Silver On Campus Free Speech: It's In Trouble
Amy Curtis
Ken Mattingly, Astronaut Who Helped Apollo 13 Crew Get Back to Earth, Dies at 87
Amy Curtis
Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down, Spits in Our Eye and Tells Us It's Raining: Nobody Likes That
Coucy
LOL: People Reveal What They Would Rather Do Than Listen to a Cringeworthy Lib Livestream
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did We All Agree That People Can Only Write About Their Own Race? This Girl Seems to Think We Did Coucy
Advertisement