Institute of Physics Touts 'Inclusion & Diversity', Gets Smacked Down

DEI nonsense is just that. Nonsense.

Today, the Institute of Physics, which touts itself as 'professional body and learned society for physics in the UK & Ireland, with an active role in promoting co-operation in physics around the world', celebrated inclusion and diversity:

We’re delighted to announce @ClaraMBarker as the new IOP Inclusion and Diversity Representative.



Dr Barker says: “I look forward to working with different groups who share a passion for physics but feel they cannot achieve their maximum potential. (1/2)https://t.co/7O5Gdz4HlZ pic.twitter.com/nLnAoAvR3q — Institute of Physics (@PhysicsNews) November 7, 2023

The post continues:

… If we can work towards a more inclusive and welcoming physics environment, the real winner is physics itself.” (2/2) — Institute of Physics (@PhysicsNews) November 7, 2023

Sure. Whatever you say.

They’re doing the meme again pic.twitter.com/VXShLFvG9d — 木人 🥷🏼 (@senoracapybara) November 7, 2023

Yes they are.

Others pointed out the obvious:

That’s a man. A white man. A white man insulting women. How inclusive. — Sir Terfy Hex Esq. (@CaptainVirgilx) November 7, 2023

So inclusive.

Excellent. Men are so underrepresented in STEM. — Anja 💙💛 (@AntiAnja) November 7, 2023

So totally underrepresented in STEM.

It’s fun reading the comments when they shut them off after the fact. https://t.co/UBSyj7t7op — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) November 8, 2023

Yes it is.

And people wonder why trust in our institutions is plummeting. https://t.co/DndqBeQXc6 — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) November 8, 2023

Plummeting like a stone.

A white male has been appointed as the face of diversity at the Institute of Physics. You couldn’t make this up. https://t.co/VwbbfPbvJx — Eva Poen (@EvaPoen) November 7, 2023

No, you couldn't.

Yes I remember when Einstein said he could've reconciled quantum physics with the theory of relativity, but he didn't have a man pretending to be a woman working on his team. https://t.co/7TthtADkVL — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 8, 2023

Priorities and all that.

Why won't you fools knock this garbage off? Do you realize how insulting this crap is to women? https://t.co/Cxh8lNgpM4 — Calamity Jen (@realCalamityJen) November 8, 2023

They don't care.

The comments on this idiotic post give me hope. https://t.co/DfgFydPJSB — Steve Skojec (@TheSkojecFile) November 8, 2023

Yes they do.

I think physics has lost touch with biology. https://t.co/ADAklPJP8Q — Riothamus (@brigantiae) November 7, 2023

Yes it has. Time for a reunion.

So committed to inclusion they’ve switched off replies so they can’t hear dissenting views https://t.co/cIMW6XcfaY — inji duducu (@injiduducu) November 7, 2023

Of course. Can't have diversity of opinion. Especially not in science.

The woke world is a punchline without a joke. https://t.co/4I1m6X8fHJ — Lastdance (@Lastdance_LL) November 8, 2023

Yes it is.

‘And we’re also delighted to announce our new diversity representative for the African American community, Professor Rachel Dolezal’ https://t.co/wo7kpUXrSm pic.twitter.com/SL26Ly6Zpc — Meh (@niceheadlocksir) November 7, 2023

We laughed.

The erasure of women. Now to b a woman is to have penis & use certain clothes, or just say it. The ones who used to b women now r less than human, just part of their bodies or functions. Transhumanism (last form of neoliberal capitalism) at is most patriarchal self. https://t.co/i1oZZc6oAU — @helenishere (@helenishere1) November 8, 2023

That's exactly it. The erasure of women.

A more inclusive and welcome environment without inviting or including diverse opinions. Remember in all this: They aren’t asking they’re demanding. https://t.co/Aee7rwVLxz pic.twitter.com/31Y1WTFpEc — Admiral Invalidator (@Artofhunger75) November 8, 2023

Yes -- they're demanding. At the threat of your career, your reputation.

This kind of appointment will soon enough push women out of physics, as having to walk on eggshells around autogynephile men are not conducive to women scientists achieving their full potential. If that's what you're going for, goal accomplished. If not, bad move. https://t.co/r9r2UNIiRq — Viola (@ViolaEgalia) November 7, 2023

Women have been called 'TERFs', threatened, attacked for standing up for themselves.

Ladies, in case there’s confusion, the @PhysicsNews has made it crystal clear that we come after men, in ALL their forms, even when a white man turns our essence into his costume. This was a lesson, make no mistake. https://t.co/yuDOHJSuIn — desertbot (@inthefiveOfive) November 8, 2023

That's a lesson they've repeated time and again. Had enough, ladies?

***

