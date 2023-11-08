Institute of Physics Touts 'Inclusion & Diversity', Gets Smacked Down

Vivek Ramaswamy Says Joe Rogan and Elon Musk Should Be Hosting the Debate
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on November 08, 2023
Back to the Future Part II

DEI nonsense is just that. Nonsense.

Today, the Institute of Physics, which touts itself as 'professional body and learned society for physics in the UK & Ireland, with an active role in promoting co-operation in physics around the world', celebrated inclusion and diversity:

The post continues:

Sure. Whatever you say.

Yes they are.

Others pointed out the obvious:

So inclusive.

So totally underrepresented in STEM.

Yes it is.

Plummeting like a stone.

No, you couldn't.

Priorities and all that.

They don't care.

Yes they do.

Yes it has. Time for a reunion.

Of course. Can't have diversity of opinion. Especially not in science.

Yes it is.

We laughed.

That's exactly it. The erasure of women.

Yes -- they're demanding. At the threat of your career, your reputation.

Women have been called 'TERFs', threatened, attacked for standing up for themselves.

That's a lesson they've repeated time and again. Had enough, ladies?

***

