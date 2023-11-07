Rep. Thanedar Calls for 72 Hour Ceasefire in Israel, Wants Obama As Negotiator

RedState's Jennifer Van Laar Goes SCORCHED EARTH on 'Animals' Responsible for CA Jewish...
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on November 07, 2023
Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File

Today, Congressional Rep. Shri Thanedar called for a 72 hour ceasefire in Israel.

The statement was also picked up by Politico:

He's also calling for former President Barack Obama to lead the negotiations. You know, the guy who said we're all complicit in the Hamas-Israel war.

Twitter/X had thoughts:

Probably. Pallets of cash started this war.

The odds of this are better, frankly.

Excellent question.

Someone had to ask this. Obama certainly won't be.

They really are comedians.

Exactly.

But Obama has an ego that would love the power that came with being the negotiator.

Obama has played his hand on where he stands on Israel.

Yes it is. And that's saying something these days.

That's what they'd do.

Our thoughts exactly.

Israel won't go for this, either. Not a chance.

***

