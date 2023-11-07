Rep. Thanedar Calls for 72 Hour Ceasefire in Israel, Wants Obama As Negotiator

Today, Congressional Rep. Shri Thanedar called for a 72 hour ceasefire in Israel.

My statement calling for a 72 hour humanitarian pause. pic.twitter.com/e3SCJJNS4h — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

The statement was also picked up by Politico:

in the inbox - Rep. Thanedar calls for a 72 hour pause in the Israel war with Barack Obama as the chief negotiator pic.twitter.com/Fk4KH7dUVB — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) November 7, 2023

He's also calling for former President Barack Obama to lead the negotiations. You know, the guy who said we're all complicit in the Hamas-Israel war.

Twitter/X had thoughts:

Will it involve Israel sending terror sponsors pallets of cash? — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) November 7, 2023

Probably. Pallets of cash started this war.

Just as likely: IDF hands out ham and cheese sandwiches. — Will Collier (@willcollier) November 7, 2023

The odds of this are better, frankly.

Is he negotiating with Iran? https://t.co/AyOOS6yADA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2023

Excellent question.

Who will be negotiating for America in such a meeting? https://t.co/cU3abOAz5u — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) November 7, 2023

Someone had to ask this. Obama certainly won't be.

They really are comedians.

“Humanitarian pause” is such a focused grouped term.



It will end up like every other ceasefire. Hamas will break it and then everyone will pretend that Israel should continue to honor it https://t.co/3J6ZgKrNP2 — Juan Delgado Krabby King (@BurritoHunting) November 7, 2023

Exactly.

This is a funny thing to propose if you really hate Obama because 1) it takes him away from his Netflix and Spotify money and 2) his ego will not allow him to say no. https://t.co/9VdrCNwvFn — Jon Papavaritis (@papavaritis) November 7, 2023

But Obama has an ego that would love the power that came with being the negotiator.

Obama had a notoriously contentious dynamic with Netanyahu when he was still in office. Highly doubtful the Israeli leader would be open to working alongside the former US president on this (even if Obama wanted to, which is also open to question) https://t.co/k82pTkdNa7 — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) November 7, 2023

Obama has played his hand on where he stands on Israel.

This may be one of the dumbest ideas I've seen yet. https://t.co/8GE0PQWRu2 — Zev Siegfeld (@zev_siegfeld) November 7, 2023

Yes it is. And that's saying something these days.

72 hours for Hamas to restock ammunition, consolidate their forces and hostages, and steal more aid from citizens. — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) November 7, 2023

That's what they'd do.

No — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) November 7, 2023

Our thoughts exactly.

Israel won't go for this, either. Not a chance.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!