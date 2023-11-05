Obama on Israel & Hamas: ‘All Of Us Are Complicit To Some Degree’

We're sorry to report that we've disappointed former President Barack Obama again.

Today, in an interview, Obama said we are all 'complicit to some degree' in the Hamas-Israel war.

Advertisement

Watch:

Obama: “What Hamas did was horrific, and there is no justification for it. And what is also true is that the occupation, and what’s happening to Palestinians, is unbearable…



“You have to admit that all of us are complicit to some degree.” pic.twitter.com/FtAGFAexz1 — Yonah Lieberman 🔥 (@YonahLieberman) November 4, 2023

We just let him down over and over again, don't we?

We've let him down again. https://t.co/8SgHqekMM2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2023

Yep. Sorry, Obama.

Classic Obamaism.



"I didn't fail. *We* failed, especially you. I didn't draw a red line for Assad. *We* drew a red line." https://t.co/lh5GMzdySZ — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 4, 2023

It is classic Obamaism.

We've let him down again. https://t.co/8SgHqekMM2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2023

He never fails. We fail. And we fail him.

From "this was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal" to "what a fine mess we've gotten ourselves into; good luck with the cleanup." — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 4, 2023

Obama's something, isn't he?

Remember Syria and the 'red line'? We do.

Obama, on the other hand:

The world did not. Obama did. And failed to enforce it.

Yeah, “we” did not send pallets full of cash to Iran so they could enable Hamas. Obama did that. https://t.co/N4FtfaVkGj — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 4, 2023

Obama did that. So did Biden.

He emboldened & enriched the Iranian regime that funds Hamas. But good of him to note that “there is no justification” for mass rape, torture & beheading of civilians.



“What is also true” is another way of saying “but”. https://t.co/t2p5HLOleg — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 4, 2023

Saying that there's 'no justification' for rape, murder, torture is the least he can do. The bare minimum.

Neither are we. Not at all.

Or, from another more accurate perspective, YOU are complicit. https://t.co/5Fx2YPfrGR — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 4, 2023

Exactly.

No one person is more complicit than Obama.



From his resuscitation of Iran’s economy, the massive infusions of cash, the preservation of Iran’s missile program to his use of Sunset clauses that allowed Iran to distribute arms.



Obama empowered Iran. https://t.co/1TwVIrzB1l — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 4, 2023

Obama empowered Iran more than anyone.

There is going to be a lot to say about this horrifying quote from a former president of the United States, but this is the simplest: He is complicit. His behavior toward Iran played a role in what happened on October 7. https://t.co/oI2FyrQfwC — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 4, 2023

Advertisement

Yes it did.

Obama was always useless on Foreign policy. Nothing has changed. https://t.co/qZLnLO4Lw5 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 4, 2023

Useless is too kind.

We have to admit absolutely no such thing https://t.co/QxAh9LrLLR — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 5, 2023

No, we do not.

He says absolutely nothing of substance in this clip. It's three minutes of him repeating how complicated the situation is, and by implication establishing that he understands it.



Maybe the whole interview is better, but knowing Obama I have my doubts. https://t.co/gTuhWKDJUh — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 ☧ (@Jay__Cost) November 4, 2023

We have our doubts, too.

He can’t get through condemning Hamas without utilizing pro-Hamas talking points https://t.co/sXmhY5RE9y — Sunny-o'-Lantern (@sunnyright) November 4, 2023

No, he cannot.

I find that when someone is attempting to draw equivalencies it is really just a way to mask their actual beliefs. https://t.co/hHg4TOPGgl — Tandy (@dantypo) November 4, 2023

Yes, it is.

I don’t know much, but I promise you I’m not complicit in the massacre of babies and kidnapping of Holocaust survivors. https://t.co/sLnWbLf2Ql — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 4, 2023

It's insulting.

“You didn’t build that, unless we are talking about the pallet on which I shipped Iran billions in cash. You built that.” https://t.co/8JM5vdvdyG — Magills (@magills_) November 4, 2023

Advertisement

It's always our fault.

Every time I talked to someone in government who knew how Obama, Clinton, etc felt about this issue in private it was clear they put most of the blame for the conflict on Israel. Politics held them back from saying this publicly. Politics is changing though. https://t.co/0A24mWNp0K — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 4, 2023

Politics are changing.

In conclusion:

Note to self: Electing a lifestyle brand as president is a bad idea. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 4, 2023

Yes, it is.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!