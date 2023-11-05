Patricia Heaton Drops the Mic on Michael Ian Black
Obama on Israel & Hamas: ‘All Of Us Are Complicit To Some Degree’

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on November 05, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

We're sorry to report that we've disappointed former President Barack Obama again.

Today, in an interview, Obama said we are all 'complicit to some degree' in the Hamas-Israel war.

Watch:

We just let him down over and over again, don't we?

Yep. Sorry, Obama.

It is classic Obamaism.

He never fails. We fail. And we fail him.

Obama's something, isn't he?

Remember Syria and the 'red line'? We do.

Obama, on the other hand:

The world did not. Obama did. And failed to enforce it.

Obama did that. So did Biden.

Saying that there's 'no justification' for rape, murder, torture is the least he can do. The bare minimum.

Neither are we. Not at all.

Exactly.

Obama empowered Iran more than anyone.

Yes it did.

Useless is too kind.

No, we do not.

We have our doubts, too.

No, he cannot.

Yes, it is.

It's insulting.

It's always our fault.

Politics are changing.

In conclusion:

Yes, it is. 

***

