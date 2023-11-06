The 'Democrat Money Machine' Is Funding Pro-Hamas Activities and The Daily Caller Has Receipts

'That's Not the Question That Needs Answered.' Nashville Mayor Vows to Find Trans...
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 06, 2023
Meme / screenshot

This is some mighty fine reporting.

The Daily Caller did some digging and has found out just how the Democrat fundraising apparatus is sending money to pro-Hamas/anti-Israel groups in the wake of the October 7 terror attack in Israel:

Daily Caller contributor Robert Schmad writes:

Foundations controlling billions of dollars given to them by left-wing donors and liberal financiers like George Soros have poured large sums into the anti-Israel movement, at times even providing vital services to groups with Hamas sympathies. ActBlue, the payment processing platform favored by Democratic politicians, meanwhile, processes donations for several pro-Palestinian groups, including some that praised Hamas’ terrorist attacks.

“The disturbing reality is that Hamas’s allies in the U.S. have a significant foothold in the non-profit sector,” Ryan Mauro, a national security analyst at the Capital Research Center, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Major left-wing organizations are funding Hamas’s sympathizers and those who indirectly help Hamas by waging a political war against Israel.”

Read the whole thing.

Remember this when the Left says we have to get money out of politics.

Senator Whitehouse has been big on finding right wing billionaire boogey men, but we wonder if he'll have anything to say about this dark money. Our bet says he won't.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

We're sure.

They're helping the 'oppressed' Hamas terrorists 'decolonize' Gaza by beheading babies and kidnapping old women. They legitimately think they're the moral ones.

Yes he did.

The rest of the media, and folks like Sen. Whitehouse, will ignore it, though.

We sure aren't. We've seen what the Squad and the Democrat's leftist base have said these past four weeks.

And remember, Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter used her Instagram following to raise nearly $8 million for Gaza.

Indeed.

The list is long.

Yep.

No lies detected.

Very gross.

Especially when Americans were killed and are being held hostage by Hamas.

So much data. Where's the rest of the media on this?

We all know. This is somehow not worth their time and attention. Providing material support to a terrorist group, as this story indicates, is against the law. You'd think this would be worth a headline or two.

***

