The 'Democrat Money Machine' Is Funding Pro-Hamas Activities and The Daily Caller Has Receipts

This is some mighty fine reporting.

The Daily Caller did some digging and has found out just how the Democrat fundraising apparatus is sending money to pro-Hamas/anti-Israel groups in the wake of the October 7 terror attack in Israel:

Advertisement

Here's How The Democratic Money Machine Is Fueling Pro-Hamas Activismhttps://t.co/QJgGUh8l2Y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 6, 2023

Daily Caller contributor Robert Schmad writes:

Foundations controlling billions of dollars given to them by left-wing donors and liberal financiers like George Soros have poured large sums into the anti-Israel movement, at times even providing vital services to groups with Hamas sympathies. ActBlue, the payment processing platform favored by Democratic politicians, meanwhile, processes donations for several pro-Palestinian groups, including some that praised Hamas’ terrorist attacks. “The disturbing reality is that Hamas’s allies in the U.S. have a significant foothold in the non-profit sector,” Ryan Mauro, a national security analyst at the Capital Research Center, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Major left-wing organizations are funding Hamas’s sympathizers and those who indirectly help Hamas by waging a political war against Israel.”

Read the whole thing.

Liberal dark money groups, charitable foundations and payment processors have emerged as major players in the emerging anti-Israel movement, bankrolling and providing vital services to groups expressing support or sympathy for Hamas



Read @DailyCaller https://t.co/wxHJLk1fna — robert schmad (@RobertSchmad) November 6, 2023

Remember this when the Left says we have to get money out of politics.

Wow, Daily Caller has all the receipts on Left Wing Dark Money groups funneling money to groups who support Hamas



Any comment from biggest hypocrite in the senate @SenWhitehouse?



https://t.co/aZA5DYl7cq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 6, 2023

Senator Whitehouse has been big on finding right wing billionaire boogey men, but we wonder if he'll have anything to say about this dark money. Our bet says he won't.

Democrats in three acts.



1. The situation is so nuanced and we need a cease fire to sort things out!

2. When we chant “from the river to the sea” it’s just aspirational!

3. We fund Hamas. https://t.co/xCLSryrN7a — RVP Commenter (@RVPCommenter) November 6, 2023

Wash, rinse, repeat.

I'm sure @SenWhitehouse is going to get right on this right after he harasses another member of SCOTUS. — L (@lawyerkev) November 6, 2023

We're sure.

why do democrats support terror and antisemitism? aren’t they supposed to be the party of kindness and understanding? lol what a sham — Freddie Mercury (@FreddieMer89341) November 6, 2023

They're helping the 'oppressed' Hamas terrorists 'decolonize' Gaza by beheading babies and kidnapping old women. They legitimately think they're the moral ones.

Advertisement

Yes he did.

The rest of the media, and folks like Sen. Whitehouse, will ignore it, though.

The most shocking thing is nobody’s really surprised by this escalation. — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) November 6, 2023

We sure aren't. We've seen what the Squad and the Democrat's leftist base have said these past four weeks.

And remember, Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter used her Instagram following to raise nearly $8 million for Gaza.

Same playbook. New costumes. — MaLor2U (@MaLor2U) November 6, 2023

Indeed.

ActBlue, the preferred fundraising platform of Democratic politicians, has been processing donations for Hamas apologists & anti-Israel protest organizers. ActBlue is sending money to US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), the DSA & Palestine Legal. 👇https://t.co/6DLMy7WBJb — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) November 6, 2023

The list is long.

You can literally fund Hamas through @actblue... — Derek Drayer (@derekdrayer) November 6, 2023

Yep.

Commies and fascists, monsters of a feather, hunting down Jews together. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) November 6, 2023

No lies detected.

Advertisement

Very gross.

Especially when Americans were killed and are being held hostage by Hamas.

Well looky here. Data point 9,826,251. https://t.co/mQbnmpqakF — Will Black (@williamoblack) November 6, 2023

So much data. Where's the rest of the media on this?

We all know. This is somehow not worth their time and attention. Providing material support to a terrorist group, as this story indicates, is against the law. You'd think this would be worth a headline or two.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!