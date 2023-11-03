JK Rowling on Pronouns in Court: 'State-Sanctioned Abuse'

J.K. Rowling has been a fierce defender of women's rights in the midst of the ongoing trans insanity, and we thank her for it.

Today, she tweeted about what she called 'state-sanctioned abuse': forcing a woman to use the preferred pronouns of her rapist.

Asking a woman to refer to her male rapist or violent assaulter as 'she' in court is a form of state-sanctioned abuse. Female victims of male violence are further traumatised by being forced to speak a lie. pic.twitter.com/W0pvsyZctx — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 3, 2023

We've written before how women who are raped or assaulted by trans women are accused of transphobia.

People had questions:

I can't believe we got here. How can people treat women so cruelly? It's sickening. — Watson (@ImWatson91) November 3, 2023

And Rowling had answers:

Misogyny, my friend. Women's pain doesn't count. They must bend the knee to men's feelings, or be punished for non-compliance. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 3, 2023

Exactly.

Is this actually happening in current cases or just hypothetically has the potential of happening given the law? — DareW (@darewecan) November 3, 2023

Oh, it's happening:

It has happened. Here's one UK example, where a judge told a woman who was beaten up by a trans-identified male that she showed 'bad grace' by refusing to call her attacker 'she' in court.https://t.co/2MRITnaSJK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 3, 2023

Just amazing. You're beaten by a trans-identified male and get lectured on bad grace for not acknowledging your attacker's pronouns.

I can’t even imagine being compelled to do this. Sinister. — JLahl or JMama (@JenniferLahl) November 3, 2023

It is sinister.

Rowling knows what she'd do, though:

Mass non-compliance is LONG overdue, frankly.

Absolutely. 100%. Furthermore, she can refer to him as whatever the heck she wants. https://t.co/ZvD9kxXl91 — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) November 3, 2023

Especially when they refer to women as 'egg producers' and 'womb havers' and 'birthing persons' without considering our feelings.

No, I also refuse to be compliant in advancing an ideology that works counter to the interests of women and girls. I won't call any man - let alone a rapist - 'she'. https://t.co/uO15OkOjgH — Helen Staniland (@helenstaniland) November 3, 2023

Amen.

It's psycho-sexual abuse. Of a rape victim. By the court. https://t.co/NgmeUMVU3k — Dr P (@Psychgirl211) November 3, 2023

Yes it is.

Irrespective of the case, nobody should be forced to refer to a man as a woman in court. It makes a mockery of the truth and is state-compelled lying. https://t.co/lqCPDrhrbn — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) November 3, 2023

Exactly. Facts and biology matter. Especially in the courts.

This is grotesque. Imagine having the courage to to testify about what you know happened, to defend your version of the truth, while being legally forced to accept an offender’s self-perception & use his language. This really is a final insult. https://t.co/L377M1rtgg — Jo Bartosch (@jo_bartosch) November 3, 2023

Grotesque is a good description.

So interesting that it's a "matter of respect" to lie that a man is a woman but NOT a "matter of respect" to refuse to tell that lie. Why is he owed "respect" while his female victim is not? https://t.co/EjH58fpWAj — Ophelia Benson (@OpheliaBenson) November 3, 2023

Because he wins at intersectional bingo.

It's a problem.

And what does this look like to a jury? What’s the impact of hearing a victim speak a lie like that? Demonstrating that they’re capable of stating something which isn’t true and misrepresenting reality? Victims really don’t need to give people more reasons not to believe them. https://t.co/PZ371IvPTr — serialsockthief (@serialsockthief) November 3, 2023

This is a very good point.

Women who have been raped, assaulted, coerced and the many other crimes experienced are not being respected by forcing them to lie. Their lived experience, to use a term we often hear, is being ignored.



How can mutual respect be expected when one side is treated this way? https://t.co/D7wSdlwJ9D — Parent Scotland (@ParentsAcross) November 3, 2023

'Lived experience' only applies to certain preferred groups.

Women don't owe their abusers any respect. This isn't complicated people. https://t.co/bR3CiwMRId — Leoric (@Leoric2010) November 3, 2023

The abuser doesn't respect the woman, so this notion he must be respected is absurd.

J.K. Rowling won't back down, and neither should we. This nonsense must be stopped, and only women can do it by standing up and saying enough is enough.

