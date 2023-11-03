Jeff Bezos Pressured to Remove Pro-Palestinian Merchandise from Amazon
JK Rowling on Pronouns in Court: 'State-Sanctioned Abuse'

Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on November 03, 2023

J.K. Rowling has been a fierce defender of women's rights in the midst of the ongoing trans insanity, and we thank her for it.

Today, she tweeted about what she called 'state-sanctioned abuse': forcing a woman to use the preferred pronouns of her rapist. 

We've written before how women who are raped or assaulted by trans women are accused of transphobia.

People had questions:

And Rowling had answers:

Exactly.

Oh, it's happening:

Just amazing. You're beaten by a trans-identified male and get lectured on bad grace for not acknowledging your attacker's pronouns.

It is sinister.

Rowling knows what she'd do, though:

Mass non-compliance is LONG overdue, frankly.

Especially when they refer to women as 'egg producers' and 'womb havers' and 'birthing persons' without considering our feelings.

Amen.

Yes it is.

Exactly. Facts and biology matter. Especially in the courts.

Grotesque is a good description.

Because he wins at intersectional bingo.

It's a problem.

This is a very good point.

'Lived experience' only applies to certain preferred groups.

The abuser doesn't respect the woman, so this notion he must be respected is absurd.

J.K. Rowling won't back down, and neither should we. This nonsense must be stopped, and only women can do it by standing up and saying enough is enough.

***

