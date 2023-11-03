Jeff Bezos Pressured to Remove Pro-Palestinian Merchandise from Amazon

In the wake of the ongoing war in Gaza, Amazon is facing pressure to take a stand:

Jeff Bezos under pressure to remove pro-Palestinian merchandise from Amazon https://t.co/vZYNoD54cV — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 2, 2023

Newsweek reports:

Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos has been criticized by a New York state legislator over the company's decision to continue allowing the sale of merchandise featuring the controversial pro-Palestinian slogan "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." In a letter to the online retail giant's chief on Thursday, seen by Newsweek, Charles D. Lavine, a Democratic assemblymember for Nassau County and chair of the state's National Association of Jewish Legislators chapter, urged Bezos "to use your position of authority to direct that Amazon NOT be involved in the sale or distribution of these death glorifying items." "The overwhelming majority of Amazon shareowners and customers would be nauseated," the chairman of the state legislature Judiciary Committee wrote. He added: "You may as well sell clothing bearing the words 'Kill all Jews.'" It comes after Newsweek highlighted 10 instances of garments bearing the slogan being sold by vendors on the platform—including one which was listed a day after the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants, which caused the deaths of around 1,400 Israelis, many of whom were civilians, according to the Associated Press.

Back in 2015, Amazon pulled the Confederate battle flag, following other retailers who decided to stop selling the item.

BREAKING: #Amazon to pull down Confederate flag merchandise from its site — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) June 23, 2015

PBS wrote at the time:

Major retailers Wal-Mart and Sears announced that they will no longer sell Confederate battle flag merchandise in their stores, but a spike in online sales on Amazon suggests that some people are turning elsewhere to buy the controversial emblem. Earlier Tuesday, the NewsHour reported that over the last 24 hours, sales of the Confederate battle flag were up 2,305 percent, according to Amazon’s Movers and Shakers Patio, Lawn and Garden section. The item’s sales rank shot up to 38 from 914, Amazon’s website said. The section is updated hourly.

So the precedent is there.

Some agreed.

Terror gear should be banned — Silence DoGood (@Silence52794611) November 2, 2023

We would agree, but remember what the Biden administration classifies as 'terrorism.' Do we want them making those choices?

You should know better @JeffBezos! Not everything is about money. Do the right thing or be an accomplice to terror!

Under Pressure to Remove Pro-Palestinian Merchandise From @amazonhttps://t.co/Tt7vJ8myDh — Karen Salama (@karenfsalama) November 3, 2023

'Accomplice to terror' seems a bit harsh.

Yet there were some who disagreed.

Brief ad to the point.

Should only remove war related items. Flags are just flags. — 1491 (@NativeStrong3) November 2, 2023

What would 'war related items' be? Although we agree flags are just flags. But remember what Amazon did with the Confederate flag.

We'll see what Bezos does.

***

