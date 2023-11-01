Victory: DeSantis, Voting Rights Win Against NAACP In Federal Court

DeSantis & voting rights: 1

NAACP: 0

A judge has thrown out a suit from the NAACP and others challenging Florida's voter registration process.

From Western Journal:

After advocacy groups such as the NAACP sued claiming Florida’s voter registration process was just too strict, a federal judge said that it is not. On Monday, Judge Allen Winsor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida approved a motion to dismiss a case that challenged Florida’s signature requirement, according to Florida’s Voice. Groups including the NAACP and Vote.org, filed the lawsuit. The groups sought to throw out parts of the Florida law they felt contradicted what’s known as the Materiality Provision of federal civil rights law saying state laws should not use “immaterial errors or omissions to deny the right to vote.” Providing “original signatures” was restrictive and also disenfranchising, the groups claimed.

The judge, appointed by Donald Trump, ruled it was not.

BREAKING: NAACP loses voting case against DeSantis administration https://t.co/wehqUvpYrc pic.twitter.com/PpbJFJlpsH — ✟ Right Scoop ✟ (@trscoop) October 31, 2023

This is a good win for voting integrity.

The left consistently attacks him. Just nothing sticks. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) November 1, 2023

Nothing. He's like Teflon.

It's worth a laugh.

DeSantis is winning all over the place.

Rock on, man. — Kristoph Vals (@Kristoph_Vals) October 31, 2023

Yes, he is. Legislative win after legislative win.

Yep.

Lololololol maybe they can issue another travel advisory https://t.co/XYuobSHwax — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) November 1, 2023

That'll work. (And yes, the NAACP did issue a travel advisory for Florida).

Not tired of winning.



When you dig into the law, it is perfectly reasonable. When you dig into the lawsuit, it is frivolous.



What you never hear about is individual voters actually being disenfranchised. I'm still waiting for that first example. https://t.co/YZoWJ4xioQ — Jeff Hard Author (@AuthorHard) November 1, 2023

The law was reasonable.

"The lawsuit challenged the “original signatures” requirement for voter registration, claiming that forcing people to use a ‘wet signature’ as opposed to photocopies, facsimiles, or electronic checkmarks disenfranchised voters."



We can have this in all 50 states. https://t.co/yIuGuDtwPC — Wintery Knight (@Wintery_Knight) November 1, 2023

This is the NAACP's argument, and this judge didn't buy it.

Amen.

Another Desantis victory!!🐊🇺🇲



NAACP claimed that forcing voters to physically write out their signatures- instead of a photocopy or electronic check- "disenfranchised voters". They lost.#DeSantisDelivers #RD24 https://t.co/KsSggxcPJQ — Lee Maxwell (@Lee__Maxwell) October 31, 2023

Let's be clear: this isn't just a win for DeSantis. It's a win for voting rights and voting integrity across the country. It also exposes how racist the Left is: they literally think certain groups of people are incapable of providing an original signature in order to vote.

It's abhorrent, and the soft bigotry of low expectations.

***

