Victory: DeSantis, Voting Rights Win Against NAACP In Federal Court

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on November 01, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

DeSantis & voting rights: 1

NAACP: 0

A judge has thrown out a suit from the NAACP and others challenging Florida's voter registration process.

From Western Journal:

After advocacy groups such as the NAACP sued claiming Florida’s voter registration process was just too strict, a federal judge said that it is not.

On Monday, Judge Allen Winsor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida approved a motion to dismiss a case that challenged Florida’s signature requirement, according to Florida’s Voice.

Groups including the NAACP and Vote.org, filed the lawsuit.

The groups sought to throw out parts of the Florida law they felt contradicted what’s known as the Materiality Provision of federal civil rights law saying state laws should not use “immaterial errors or omissions to deny the right to vote.”

Providing “original signatures” was restrictive and also disenfranchising, the groups claimed.

The judge, appointed by Donald Trump, ruled it was not.

This is a good win for voting integrity.

Nothing. He's like Teflon.

'Did She Tip You Enough?' Investigative Reporter Suddenly VERY Interested in Shaming Amy Schumer
Chad Felix Greene
It's worth a laugh.

Yes, he is. Legislative win after legislative win.

Yep.

That'll work. (And yes, the NAACP did issue a travel advisory for Florida).

The law was reasonable. 

This is the NAACP's argument, and this judge didn't buy it.

Amen.

Let's be clear: this isn't just a win for DeSantis. It's a win for voting rights and voting integrity across the country. It also exposes how racist the Left is: they literally think certain groups of people are incapable of providing an original signature in order to vote.

It's abhorrent, and the soft bigotry of low expectations.

