‘We Are All So Utterly Devastated’: 'Friends' Cast, Others Remember Late Matthew Perry

Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on October 31, 2023

After Matthew Perry's shocking death on Saturday at age 54, the outpouring of grief from fans and fellow celebrities was swift. Almost conspicuously absent from the statements, tweets, and Instagram posts were remarks from his fellow 'Friends' cast members.

Yesterday, the five issued a joint statement on Perry's passing.

From Variety:

After news broke that “Friends” star Matthew Perry died on Saturday, his co-stars on the iconic sitcom started to pay tribute to the Chandler Bing actor.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer wrote in a statement to People on Monday. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The statement was originally issued to People.

We expect more to come from his co-stars after they've had time to grieve and process his passing.

'Trans Woman' Tries To Play Victim Over Being Misgendered and Matt Walsh Is Having None Of It
Grateful Calvin
Deeply missed.

Many people, this writer included, were fond of Perry and are saddened by his passing.

Amen.

Yes, they do.

Meanwhile, Hank Azaria, who guest starred on 'Friends', credited Perry with helping him get sober:

The New York Post reports:

Hank Azaria is remembering his “brother” Matthew Perry for being there in a time of need.

The “Birdcage” actor, who has been sober for 17 years, credited the late “Friends” star for bringing him to AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) for the first time.

“The whole first year I was sober, we went to meetings together,” Azaria recalled in an emotional video message shared on Instagram Sunday.

“As a sober person, [Perry] was so caring and giving and wise. And he totally helped me get sober,” he continued.

“I really wish he could have found it in himself to stay with the sober life more consistently.”

Watch the statement here:

Heartbreaking.

Well said.

Solid advice.

As of Monday, The LA County Medical Examiner has not issued a cause of death for Perry, instead indicating additional investigation is necessary, although the actor's body was released to his next of kin. We are sure there will be more tributes when a memorial, public or private, is planned.

***

