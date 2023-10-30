WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel

Twitchy reported earlier this month about a letter signed by 700+ celebrities and Hollywood execs that condemned Hamas after the terror attacks in Israel that killed over 1,400 Israelis.

Mayim Bialik, host of 'Jeopardy' and star of shows like 'Blossom' and 'The Big Bang Theory' is now speaking up in defense of Israel and against the widespread antisemitism we've seen since October 7.

Watch:

Listen to @missmayim as she speaks out against antisemitism and in support of Israel in the current climate.



Read full story: https://t.co/3TV8Sds3Sh pic.twitter.com/VMEqt5j77D — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 29, 2023

Bialik wasn't alone. 'ER' and 'The Good Wife' actress Julianna Margulies also spoke out.

From The Jerusalem Post:

Julianna Margulies has spoken out against the silence of Hollywood in the face of antisemitism amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. The American actress, known for her roles in "The Good Wife" and "ER," recently participated in the Variety Hollywood and Antisemitism summit, where she expressed her frustration at the lack of support from prominent Hollywood stars for the Jewish community. Being Jewish herself, Margulies admitted to feeling disheartened by the silence and tried to understand the reasons behind it. "I don't understand. It's shocking. Maybe they're scared? It's just crazy to me," Margulies stated.

And on Bialik:

Meanwhile, Mayim Bialik, known for her role in "The Big Bang Theory," also criticized the lack of global support for Israel and expressed her concern about the abductions. Bialik shared a heartfelt post on Instagram alongside a photo of herself at the Western Wall, expressing her love for Israel and the pain she feels for its people. She also expressed her outrage at the lack of unanimous global support for the swift release of the hostages taken by Hamas. Bialik concluded her post with the hashtag "Free the hostages." Both Margulies and Bialik are using their platforms to advocate for the Jewish community and to highlight the issue of antisemitism. Their voices join a growing chorus calling for greater awareness and action against this form of discrimination.

We need more of this, especially amid the very large protests around the world.

@missmayim thank you for your post. You’re a little younger than I am, but I remember you from Blossom to Big Bang Theory and you having a doctorate and not really being “Hollywood,” which is what I always liked about you. I’m just a Christian midwestern mom and I’ve share the… — Renee🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) October 30, 2023

Yes, thank you.

All of it.

I hope this is a wake-up call for every single liberal Jew. There's a bullet waiting for you as well. https://t.co/Wwjoytrajm — marnes (@marnes) October 29, 2023

The last several weeks have show just how deep and frightening antisemitism is, and far more widespread than some people imagined.

I hope some people are starting to understand that this response is largely coming from the progressives. That is why it's happening on college campuses.



The right has it's Fuentes's, but I still believe it's a fringe segment. The left can have them. https://t.co/ArXUA219gp — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 30, 2023

This is also a plague that exists in the privileged, higher education crowd. Your plumber or farmer isn't supporting Hamas; it's the Left: college students, professors, Ivy league grads.

Please listen to her. She is speaking to every last one of us. https://t.co/Ez7pGmUkCP — Jemma (@Donadeedooda) October 29, 2023

Yes, she is.

Powerful. And sadly accurate. What has been exposed in past 3 weeks will not be easy to reconcile. But the scourge of antisemitism is on the record and undeniable now. It’s unacceptable and yet, in many quarters, accepted. Great post. I have heard similar messages from friends https://t.co/VB6oOrPbyI — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) October 29, 2023

There are more and more people speaking out against the antisemitism we're seeing, from all religious and political walks of life.

Mayim Bialik explains what it feels like to be Jewish in America right now.



“The chant, ‘We want a Jewish genocide’, was echoed in the quad of Royce Hall (UCLA)”.



UCLA is Mayim’s alma mater. https://t.co/gZ8qPOJDl2 — MrsCaptainAmerica (@CaptAmericaWife) October 29, 2023

It's incredible to see this happening in America in 2023.

This is heartfelt and an incredible testimony to how people are feeling right now. Take a listen to Mayim. https://t.co/51fwO1Rt3v — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) October 29, 2023

Please listen.

Powerful. She's right. Period.

That tens of thousands just in Canada support what happened on Oct. 7 is an eye opener. I stand with Israel. 🇮🇱 https://t.co/dgGTlBbYWy — Unacceptable jd🎃🍎 (@jdr10172786) October 29, 2023

It is certainly eye-opening.

A powerful, and undeniably important message from @missmayim. We cannot allow terror to be normalized. Do not let the victims of terror stand alone. Check on your friends today. https://t.co/6w2XwMBOQJ — Linda Lawrence (@LindaCLawrence) October 29, 2023

Yes. Reach out to your friends. Speak out.

Heartbreaking insight 💔



Many many many of us see the absolute horror, terror and injustice @missmayim and our hearts are with you https://t.co/uv5DUScMep — Lisa Quigley🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦 (@lisaquigley) October 29, 2023

Heartbreaking, indeed. There are no words for what we've seen unfold in Israel at the hands of Hamas. But we must find them and stand up to the hatred we've seen in the subsequent weeks.

***

