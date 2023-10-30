Based on AOC's Pivot, 'Must Be Democrat Polling on These Issues Looks Horrible...
John Kirby Gives Surprising Answer When Asked About Civilian Casualties in Gaza
John Kirby Says Increase in Antisemitism is Dangerous BUT There's 'Also a Rise...
'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped
Clay Travis Doubles Down on WNBA Comment That Triggered a Player
'Comedian' Kevin Brennan DRAGGED for Cruel Tweet Mocking Matthew Perry's Death, Doubles Do...
APA President Calls For Decolonization... And People Have Thoughts
US Education Secretary Advised to Shift Priorities So More Kids Can Read His...
Hillary Clinton: Ceasefire Would Be 'Gift' To Hamas
The AP's STILL Quoting Source That Fed Them 'Israel Bombed a Gaza Hospital'...
What Were They Thinking?! Vienna, Austria Unveils HIDEOUS New Fountain in Public Square
Kamala Harris Assures America 'Biden is Very Much Alive' During Awkward 60 Minutes...
Thought Police? Here’s the Moment a Woman Was Arrested for Silently Praying on...
'That's Awesome!' Abby Wambach Faceplants Herself in a Discussion About Reparations (Watch...

WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on October 30, 2023

Twitchy reported earlier this month about a letter signed by 700+ celebrities and Hollywood execs that condemned Hamas after the terror attacks in Israel that killed over 1,400 Israelis.

Advertisement

Mayim Bialik, host of 'Jeopardy' and star of shows like 'Blossom' and 'The Big Bang Theory' is now speaking up in defense of Israel and against the widespread antisemitism we've seen since October 7.

Watch:

Bialik wasn't alone. 'ER' and 'The Good Wife' actress Julianna Margulies also spoke out.

From The Jerusalem Post:

Julianna Margulies has spoken out against the silence of Hollywood in the face of antisemitism amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The American actress, known for her roles in "The Good Wife" and "ER," recently participated in the Variety Hollywood and Antisemitism summit, where she expressed her frustration at the lack of support from prominent Hollywood stars for the Jewish community.

Being Jewish herself, Margulies admitted to feeling disheartened by the silence and tried to understand the reasons behind it.

"I don't understand. It's shocking. Maybe they're scared? It's just crazy to me," Margulies stated.

And on Bialik:

Meanwhile, Mayim Bialik, known for her role in "The Big Bang Theory," also criticized the lack of global support for Israel and expressed her concern about the abductions.

Bialik shared a heartfelt post on Instagram alongside a photo of herself at the Western Wall, expressing her love for Israel and the pain she feels for its people. She also expressed her outrage at the lack of unanimous global support for the swift release of the hostages taken by Hamas.

Bialik concluded her post with the hashtag "Free the hostages."

Both Margulies and Bialik are using their platforms to advocate for the Jewish community and to highlight the issue of antisemitism. Their voices join a growing chorus calling for greater awareness and action against this form of discrimination.

Recommended

Based on AOC's Pivot, 'Must Be Democrat Polling on These Issues Looks Horrible for the Squad'
Doug P.
Advertisement

We need more of this, especially amid the very large protests around the world.

Yes, thank you.

All of it.

The last several weeks have show just how deep and frightening antisemitism is, and far more widespread than some people imagined.

This is also a plague that exists in the privileged, higher education crowd. Your plumber or farmer isn't supporting Hamas; it's the Left: college students, professors, Ivy league grads.

Yes, she is.

Advertisement

There are more and more people speaking out against the antisemitism we're seeing, from all religious and political walks of life.

It's incredible to see this happening in America in 2023.

Please listen.

It is certainly eye-opening.

Advertisement

Yes. Reach out to your friends. Speak out.

Heartbreaking, indeed. There are no words for what we've seen unfold in Israel at the hands of Hamas. But we must find them and stand up to the hatred we've seen in the subsequent weeks.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Based on AOC's Pivot, 'Must Be Democrat Polling on These Issues Looks Horrible for the Squad'
Doug P.
'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped
Doug P.
John Kirby Says Increase in Antisemitism is Dangerous BUT There's 'Also a Rise in Anti-Muslim Hate'
Doug P.
Clay Travis Doubles Down on WNBA Comment That Triggered a Player
Twitchy Video
What Were They Thinking?! Vienna, Austria Unveils HIDEOUS New Fountain in Public Square
Coucy
'Comedian' Kevin Brennan DRAGGED for Cruel Tweet Mocking Matthew Perry's Death, Doubles Down
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Based on AOC's Pivot, 'Must Be Democrat Polling on These Issues Looks Horrible for the Squad' Doug P.
Advertisement