Horrifying! Educator and Author Ponders How Jewish People Will Feel Safe in London After MASSIVE Protest

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:47 PM on October 28, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Ben Freeman, author and educator, made a chilling observation today whilst viewing a protest in London.

These people were gathered to support 'Palestine' and since Hamas is their government, one has to assume they support a terrorist organization as well.

People who believed this was wiped out after Hitler are probably having a bit of shock right now.

One might think they may be ready to relocate to Israel looking at the sheer numbers of people who oppose them. Who could blame the Jewish people?

Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the West
Doug P.
Indeed. When the Jewish people cannot feel safe, that should concern ALL people of good will.

Well said. 

His point is it may be safe now, but for how long with those sheer numbers of protestors? It's not unheard of to wonder what all those people who protest your very existence may plan for the future.

This is the most ridiculous of arguments. Israel is just supposed to not worry about the 1,400 people killed? What about the hostages? They aren't supposed to have any revenge? That's exactly UNEQUAL rights. That's saying Palestinians have the right to attack Jews, but Jewish people don't have the right to fight back. Utter nonsense.

Well said. Sorry, not happening.

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL JEWS LONDON PROTESTS

