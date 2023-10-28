Horrifying! Educator and Author Ponders How Jewish People Will Feel Safe in London After MASSIVE Protest

Ben Freeman, author and educator, made a chilling observation today whilst viewing a protest in London.

London. Now.



This is horrifying.



How are Jews meant to stay in the U.K.? pic.twitter.com/K4UScvwzol — Ben M. Freeman 🇮🇱 (@BenMFreeman) October 28, 2023

Advertisement

These people were gathered to support 'Palestine' and since Hamas is their government, one has to assume they support a terrorist organization as well.

Europe’s always had Jew-hatred, but importing peoples from the overwhelmingly Jew-hating Islamic world en masse has pushed it past the tipping point https://t.co/yhGAnmRphN — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) October 28, 2023

People who believed this was wiped out after Hitler are probably having a bit of shock right now.

Not sure this will go far in convincing British Jews that they don't need a secure Jewish state as a refuge. https://t.co/JS0T4zf1T4 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 28, 2023

One might think they may be ready to relocate to Israel looking at the sheer numbers of people who oppose them. Who could blame the Jewish people?

Brits, Americans, Canadians, Australians, French, Germans and others are awakening to a horrifying reality:



Hundreds of thousands of Hamas-ISIS supporters live in our cities and towns. https://t.co/PyCUl0owPv — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) October 28, 2023

One of the many things these past 3 weeks have shown us once and for all, is that there is no home for Jews in Europe. Europe has, once again, failed us and failed itself. It’s over and done https://t.co/RwIbKfwSji — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) October 28, 2023

This should concern all British people not just Jews https://t.co/S8aoWiM15a — @LittleMissSunshine 🇬🇧 (@ssjjmm00) October 28, 2023

Indeed. When the Jewish people cannot feel safe, that should concern ALL people of good will.

In the UK, unlike most European countries, we have never experienced fascism. Time to heed the warning signs. What starts with the #Jews never ends with the Jews. https://t.co/q25EBLtYLM — Laura✡️Marcus💙🇮🇱💙 (@MissLauraMarcus) October 28, 2023

Well said.

Britain is literally one of the safest countries to be a Jew in the world, even compared to somewhere like France, and dare I say Israel, and will continue to be so.



Just stop this. https://t.co/ORdYEwEhEo — Ralph Leonard (@buffsoldier_96) October 28, 2023

His point is it may be safe now, but for how long with those sheer numbers of protestors? It's not unheard of to wonder what all those people who protest your very existence may plan for the future.

The marchers bear NO hostility whatsoever to Jewish people



Thousands of people on the march ARE Jews



The marchers want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza



They want to save lives



They want equal rights for Israelis and Palestinians https://t.co/91uyIm7XXz — Tom London (@TomLondon6) October 28, 2023

This is the most ridiculous of arguments. Israel is just supposed to not worry about the 1,400 people killed? What about the hostages? They aren't supposed to have any revenge? That's exactly UNEQUAL rights. That's saying Palestinians have the right to attack Jews, but Jewish people don't have the right to fight back. Utter nonsense.

Advertisement

What does a ceasefire even mean? Just, like, Hamas gets away with it? lol — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 27, 2023

I’m for a ceasefire. Israel should stop any military action in Gaza the second Hamas releases the hostages and surrenders their top 50 leaders and commanders. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 27, 2023

Actually make it 52. From the 2 of Clubs to the Ace of Spades. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 27, 2023

Right like I’m definitely supportive of them negotiating a ceasefire but it doesn’t seem like that’s the ceasefire people are asking for. They’re just asking for one side to stop unilaterally — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 27, 2023

Well said. Sorry, not happening.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











