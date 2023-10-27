Libs of TikTok Finds Yet Another School Canceling Halloween For 'Inclusivity'

Well, That Was Unexpected: Palestinians Score UK Sex Workers Union Endorsement
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 27, 2023

Another public school is canceling Halloween because not everyone celebrates, and we have to be inclusive.

But you'll not be surprised to learn what holidays they'll continue to celebrate.

They're not the first to cancel Halloween for some DEI nonsense, and they won't be the last.

This writer has argued for years that progressivism/wokeness/leftism creates a cultural desert and she's 100% correct.

Brutal, but accurate.

It was all projection. And yes, it's very amusing.

Insanity is too polite.

But see, when they don't support the LGBTQ+ stuff, they're bigots and homophobes and terrorists, and we have to force them to celebrate.

When they don't support Halloween, we have to make everyone else miserable to accommodate them.

Heads, the Left wins. Tails, you lose.

Absolutely amazing.

The irony is lost on them.

But we agree: massive civil disobedience is warranted here.

We can't. It's giving us a migraine.

Isn't it though? A regular carnival.

A refreshingly honest, and correct, perspective.

We chuckled.

We're pretty sure it is, too.

Pretty much.

Sort of. The Left are contemporary Puritans with infinitely less joy.

Of course. California, the same state where they tried to pass legislation that would strip parents of custody of their kids if they didn't 'affirm' their child's chosen gender.

It is, as always, the hypocrisy of the issue. In this case, because 33% of people don't celebrate Halloween, 66% who do have to forgo it, in the name of 'inclusivity.' 

And these are the people who say they love democracy. Or something.

***

