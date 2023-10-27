Libs of TikTok Finds Yet Another School Canceling Halloween For 'Inclusivity'

Another public school is canceling Halloween because not everyone celebrates, and we have to be inclusive.

But you'll not be surprised to learn what holidays they'll continue to celebrate.

Advertisement

SCOOP: elementary school in @LAFSDK8 sent out a notice that they will no longer celebrate Halloween in school because it’s not inclusive of all students.



This same district celebrates the LGBTQ+ holidays.



They won’t celebrate Halloween but they will celebrate who adults like… pic.twitter.com/L08lNKcP1T — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2023

They're not the first to cancel Halloween for some DEI nonsense, and they won't be the last.

This writer has argued for years that progressivism/wokeness/leftism creates a cultural desert and she's 100% correct.

So dressing up and pretending to be something you're not has moved to an entire month. — dbetzel (@dbetzel) October 27, 2023

Brutal, but accurate.

Anyone else find it amusing that, for decades, the left accused conservatives of being "stuffy, controlling and boring" and are now themselves "stuffy, controlling and boring"? — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) October 27, 2023

It was all projection. And yes, it's very amusing.

Sheer insanity. They won’t celebrate what 67% of the community actively engages in, but will celebrate what 20% of the community actively engages in. — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) October 27, 2023

Insanity is too polite.

Im pretty sure most of that third who don't celebrate Halloween, really really really don't support the LBGT. — 7th Moose From The Left (@7thmooseonleft) October 27, 2023

But see, when they don't support the LGBTQ+ stuff, they're bigots and homophobes and terrorists, and we have to force them to celebrate.

When they don't support Halloween, we have to make everyone else miserable to accommodate them.

Heads, the Left wins. Tails, you lose.

Dressing up as a superhero on one night for Halloween: not allowed.



Listening to the teacher’s story of his gay tryst in the park: celebrated for a month.



Amazing — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 27, 2023

Absolutely amazing.

They don't want you dressing as something you are not. 🤔



Absolutely hilarious.



All children should dress up and let them cancel school that day cuz they have to send them all home. — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) October 27, 2023

The irony is lost on them.

But we agree: massive civil disobedience is warranted here.

"We celebrate sexual orientations held by 7% of the country, but a holiday celebrated by 66% of the country is not inclusive enough."



Make it make sense! — סנסורראונד בעברית (@ShamashAran) October 27, 2023

We can't. It's giving us a migraine.

Advertisement

What a fun school! https://t.co/7LaH32534i — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 27, 2023

Isn't it though? A regular carnival.

They never did this for the Jehovah’s Witness kids, who don't celebrate anything. But also, we didn't demand that they stop.



I didn't like seeing the holiday displays as a kid, because it was a dissonance that it looked fun and I felt torn.



But that was my problem, not theirs. https://t.co/g5tjHsKklp — Natasha Chart (@chartconsultllc) October 27, 2023

A refreshingly honest, and correct, perspective.

Well that's odd. You would think, of all places, California would love to celebrate the practice of wearing a mask and going to strangers house, threatening them if they don't hand out something for free.



Seems like it happens on a daily basis out there. https://t.co/opBOCsJSnI — Jimmy Rustler (@JJimmyRustler) October 27, 2023

We chuckled.

Pretty sure LGBT+ is more exclusive than Halloween. https://t.co/dWXTxbS9fu — Kuro Midori (@5thRing) October 27, 2023

We're pretty sure it is, too.

We don't celebrate Halloween. So neither do you.

You WILL celebrate the rainbow....or else. https://t.co/fVc06RLQsQ — Ungovernable NotInjected-viruses don't exist- (@Notinjected418) October 27, 2023

Advertisement

Pretty much.

Sort of. The Left are contemporary Puritans with infinitely less joy.

Of course. California, the same state where they tried to pass legislation that would strip parents of custody of their kids if they didn't 'affirm' their child's chosen gender.

It is, as always, the hypocrisy of the issue. In this case, because 33% of people don't celebrate Halloween, 66% who do have to forgo it, in the name of 'inclusivity.'

And these are the people who say they love democracy. Or something.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!