British LGBTQ+ Human Rights Activist Says Our Gender Identity Dictated By Clothes We Wear

This is ridiculous.

Our gender identity is now dictated by the clothes we wear? According to Peter Tatchell, who has been 'campaigning for democracy, human rights, LGBTI+ liberation, social & global justice since 1967', that's what it boils down to. Watch:

Peter Tatchell insists that we all have a gender identity, dictated by our clothes. The audience member shouting out "rubbish" at the end is just glorious. pic.twitter.com/LNf4iiHrlD — Bob Hamstead (@berk_hamstead) October 26, 2023

The 'rubbish' is the best part.

Because it is.

Gender identity ideologues will tell you that gender is fluid, can't be dictated by 'white supremacy' or 'social constructs' but then they will go on to rigidly enforce gender roles, like clothing.

Thankfully, Twitter/X, was on the side of the heckler.

Utterly ridiculous. — IDD64 (@IDD64) October 26, 2023

Very ridiculous.

So woman is a dress — JJ (@veritasalways1) October 26, 2023

We suppose it's an upgrade from 'egg producer' and 'womb owner' or whatever other euphemism the Left comes up with.

It's funny because TRAs like to claim that "gender expression" and "gender identity" are different.



He can't keep up with his own side's talking points. — Misophist (@lsv_misophist) October 26, 2023

Because it's an unsustainable ideology.

It's just about how we dress. Got it. https://t.co/PQTNNw3opI — NotThatSuzanne (@NotthatSuzanne) October 26, 2023

Duly noted.

How long until females aren’t allowed to wear pants anymore? https://t.co/eLYKdBYY7V — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 26, 2023

Progressives: so advanced they're taking us back 150 years.

So now our gender is defined by the clothes we wear 😂 https://t.co/Txo9DehVMG — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) October 26, 2023

It's hilarious, and downright scary, to think people believe this enough to say it publicly with a straight face.

If you ever needed greater proof that the idea of 'gender identity' is based on sexist stereotypes, look no further than this speech by Pedo Tatchell: https://t.co/Xl8CeJQcCL — Jack Rimbaud (@Rimbaud587) October 26, 2023

As we said above: it's the gender activists who most rigidly enforce stereotypical gender roles. Change our minds.

Man on the left, woman on the right. What a breakthrough! pic.twitter.com/zJIEqUEOiw — Girls To The Front (@obsolete__units) October 26, 2023

Eureka!

My eye rolling skills have reached new levels.... — Large Gamete Producer (@CordyHaig) October 26, 2023

Ours rolled so far we saw the backs of our heads.

Gender reality is subjective. Biological reality is a fact. — Maria Garcia💚🤍💜 (@QuenaGajardo) October 26, 2023

Yes it is. We have a feeling Peter doesn't like that, though.

That's it?The case for gender identity is this pathetic argument about how you dress? Why is this stupid idea given any credibility? https://t.co/5WGJe0xWx0 — PrivateDad64 (@PDad64) October 26, 2023

That's the best Peter can do, apparently.

Listen to this utter tripe! https://t.co/D0yxJObpQQ — Heather (@Heatherthefair) October 26, 2023

'Tripe' is accurate.

I did wonder why Peter was so insistent that we all have a gender identity. I get it now.

I'm not saying I have a gender identity (I don't) but I now get why he believes I do. He can't see past the clothes I choose to wear 🤦‍♀️ It'll blow his mind that I don't always wear dresses — BonfireLady (@BonfireLady) October 26, 2023

This writer loves a dress, when the occasion calls for it. Otherwise, it's jeans and t-shirts. Does that make her -- or the countless other women like her -- less of a woman?

It’s garbage…and Tatchel looks & sounds ludicrous🤣🤣🤣

Laugh at him he’ll hate it 🤣🤣🤣 — Patricia Farrington (@xraypat) October 26, 2023

Yes. Laughter and calling out this rubbish is the best way to fight back against it.

***

