British LGBTQ+ Human Rights Activist Says Our Gender Identity Dictated By Clothes We Wear

Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on October 26, 2023
Twitchy

This is ridiculous.

Our gender identity is now dictated by the clothes we wear? According to Peter Tatchell, who has been 'campaigning for democracy, human rights, LGBTI+ liberation, social & global justice since 1967', that's what it boils down to. Watch:

Advertisement

The 'rubbish' is the best part.

Because it is.

Gender identity ideologues will tell you that gender is fluid, can't be dictated by 'white supremacy' or 'social constructs' but then they will go on to rigidly enforce gender roles, like clothing.

Thankfully, Twitter/X, was on the side of the heckler.

Very ridiculous.

We suppose it's an upgrade from 'egg producer' and 'womb owner' or whatever other euphemism the Left comes up with.

Because it's an unsustainable ideology.

Duly noted.

Progressives: so advanced they're taking us back 150 years.

Advertisement

It's hilarious, and downright scary, to think people believe this enough to say it publicly with a straight face.

As we said above: it's the gender activists who most rigidly enforce stereotypical gender roles. Change our minds.

Eureka!

Ours rolled so far we saw the backs of our heads.

Yes it is. We have a feeling Peter doesn't like that, though.

That's the best Peter can do, apparently.

'Tripe' is accurate.

Advertisement

This writer loves a dress, when the occasion calls for it. Otherwise, it's jeans and t-shirts. Does that make her -- or the countless other women like her -- less of a woman?

Yes. Laughter and calling out this rubbish is the best way to fight back against it.

***

