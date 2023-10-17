Keith Olbermann Says Biden Can't Go to Israel After it Bombed a Baptist...
Pierre Poilievre Causally Smacks Down Liberal Journalist While Munching on an Apple
Excuse Us? Cornell University Professor Calls Hamas Terror Attack 'Exhilarating'
Six-Year-Old Child Dies in Alleged Hate Crime in Chicago Over the Weekend
AOC Shows Off Her Knowledge of the Israel/Hamas Conflict...Which Isn't Very Much
Delete, Delete, Delete: Alicia Keys Takes Home The Grammy for Bad Timing (And...
Reporter Gets Schooled by Polish Official on Immigration
Brian Kilmeade Caught on Hot Mic Saying What MANY of us Wanted to...
Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens Are Feuding. Here's Why.
Canadian Candidate for Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre BRILLIANTLY Schools Leftist Journal...
NYU Students Caught on Video Making their Anti-Semitism Even More Repugnant and PERSONAL...
WHOA if true: Rep. Don 'Swamp' Bacon Has Some 'Splainin' to do About...
THIS --> IDF Member Shuts ABC Journo Shaming Him for Palestinian Deaths Down...
Ron DeSantis Rescues Hundreds of Americans Stranded in Israel

'Put This In a Museum': Israeli Trans Woman Conflicted About Hormones, Palestine Liberation

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 17, 2023
Twitchy

Every once in a while, something comes along that is just so perfect, it's almost ethereal. This is one of those moments.

Ita Segev is a 'transfeminine anti-Zionist Israeli interdisciplinary performance artist, writer, and advocate based in Brooklyn' and a piece they wrote back in 2018 is making the rounds in the wake of the war in Israel and Gaza.

Advertisement

And it's spectacular.

Wow.

And before you think it's parody, it's not.

Here's just a snippet of the article:

I am an Israeli trans woman who desperately needs Palestine to be free. I need this because I refuse to accept that the massacre of peaceful protesters in Gaza is something that my people keep doing. I need this because I understand that trans liberation and Palestinian liberation are linked.

About 10 months ago, I figured out that I wanted to start hormone replacement therapy and in that way medically transition. There were many reasons for this decision, but one of them was the realization that growing up Israeli and trans in Jerusalem while being expected to become a Zionist man left an aftermath in my body. I needed help to heal, and sensed that growing a rounder, more tender body would help me connect with the justice-loving feminine child inside of me, and that having such a body would help me grow from that soft place.

I was already grounded in my anti-Zionist Israeli identity. After I moved to New York, I was thrilled to find how the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement allowed me to work in a non-violent and tangible way under Palestinian leadership to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine. Yet I still secretly wished for a moment that would alleviate me from the difficulties of my past. And I decided the moment of starting hormones would be it.

And so I waited until the Jewish new year to go to my pharmacy, and start that phase in my transition. I imagined the little ritual I would do while taking that first teal colored pill — new year, new Jew, new me. But when the pharmacy handed me the bottles with my medication, I looked at the label that read “produced by Teva Pharmaceuticals” and my heart stopped.

Teva, a word meaning “nature” in Hebrew, is an Israeli-owned pharmaceutical company that I have vaguely heard about as a participant in the economy of the occupation. This must be a mistake, I thought.

Recommended

Keith Olbermann Says Biden Can't Go to Israel After it Bombed a Baptist Hospital in Gaza
Brett T.
Advertisement

Linked how, exactly? Also, yikes.

It's not pretty, what happens. You'd think Ita would know this.

Lots.

Yes it is.

That's an understatement.

The bride at every wedding, the corpse at every funeral.

First world, modern problems.

We chortled.

That'll go horribly for Ita.

It's a slice of fried gold, honestly.

Lots of layers. Like a big, giant lasagna of idiocy.

Advertisement

And shake their heads in disappointment.

Doctorate-level irony.

We've covered someone who spoke the truth to 'Queers for Palestine' -- there is no kinship there.

Which is why Israel and not Gaza make the replacement hormones Ita uses.

It makes it a lot more funny.

It's like a pretzel of intersectionality.

A big, stupid intersectionality pretzel.

Advertisement

It could almost be parody.

Exactly. That meme was made for this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keith Olbermann Says Biden Can't Go to Israel After it Bombed a Baptist Hospital in Gaza
Brett T.
Brian Kilmeade Caught on Hot Mic Saying What MANY of us Wanted to After Bacon Voted No on Jordan (listen)
Sam J.
Canadian Candidate for Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre BRILLIANTLY Schools Leftist Journalist
justmindy
Excuse Us? Cornell University Professor Calls Hamas Terror Attack 'Exhilarating'
Amy Curtis
Delete, Delete, Delete: Alicia Keys Takes Home The Grammy for Bad Timing (And Maybe Worse)
Grateful Calvin
Pierre Poilievre Causally Smacks Down Liberal Journalist While Munching on an Apple
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Keith Olbermann Says Biden Can't Go to Israel After it Bombed a Baptist Hospital in Gaza Brett T.
Advertisement