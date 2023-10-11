When will the ADL call out Black Lives Matter for its pro-Hamas propaganda?
LA Times reporter still won't believe children were beheaded, even after Biden says...
Retired admiral concerned Sen. Tommy Tuberville is keeping the US from entering combat...
WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are...
ABC News publishes story about female frogs faking their deaths, and the jokes...
Here's Rep. Steny Hoyer's response to Rep. Rashida Tlaib's Palestinian flag
Journalist says photos coming out of flattened Gaza are 'a very bad image...
'Sources say' alert! Media spotted doing HEAVY lifting for Biden WH (and Iran)
Head of Hamas calls for a 'Day of Rage' Friday from his hiding...
Alabama woman who faked her own abduction appears in court for the first...
Do NOT mess with a Jewish mother! Israeli woman survives being held hostage...
Bill Melugin flashes back to what made Rep. Rashida Tlaib VERY emotional 4...
It's a no from me, dog! Massie and other Republicans indicate they won't...
John Kirby ties himself in knots to avoid saying Iran was involved in...

Straight talk to Queers for Palestine

Gordon K  |  8:30 PM on October 11, 2023
Twitchy

No preamble. Watch this video from start to finish. Do it again and come back.

Welcome back. Didn't you love the , 'I'm sure the Islamist terrorists would love you, queer intellectual feminist' line? We're LOL'ing!

Advertisement

So much common sense for those not deluded by goodthink ideology.

Wait, what? He's gay?

Confirmed - he's fabulous.

Us too, Ned. Us too. 

Even the apolitical are resonating with this message.

It may be pointless since the cousin is all-in for the Struggle against all power hierarchies, injustice and whatever else MSNBC told her to hate. But hey, might be worth it just to get her face to turn the same hue of red as her hair.

Recommended

WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are ... believe them
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

It's a mystery wrapped in an enigma fried in a delicious batter and served with a biscut and a side. We're hungry now.

Yep.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are ... believe them
Aaron Walker
Retired admiral concerned Sen. Tommy Tuberville is keeping the US from entering combat in Gaza
Brett T.
When will the ADL call out Black Lives Matter for its pro-Hamas propaganda?
Brett T.
ABC News publishes story about female frogs faking their deaths, and the jokes honestly write themselves
Laura W.
Head of Hamas calls for a 'Day of Rage' Friday from his hiding place
Brett T.
Here's Rep. Steny Hoyer's response to Rep. Rashida Tlaib's Palestinian flag
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are ... believe them Aaron Walker
Advertisement