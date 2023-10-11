Straight talk to Queers for Palestine

No preamble. Watch this video from start to finish. Do it again and come back.

Welcome back. Didn't you love the , 'I'm sure the Islamist terrorists would love you, queer intellectual feminist' line? We're LOL'ing!

So much common sense for those not deluded by goodthink ideology.

We have the best queers, don't we, folks? https://t.co/cex1sgN4lK — Eric Mrozek 🇺🇸🦅🌎⚛️🧦🗽✍🏻 (@EricMMrozek) October 11, 2023

Wait, what? He's gay?

Gotta agree with Gad. Apart from being fabulous he knows what he’s talking about and he’s got you anti-Israel folks bang-to-rights https://t.co/UShtMxXUO2 — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) October 11, 2023

Confirmed - he's fabulous.

Me right now, if I shaved, cut my hair, and went totally gay https://t.co/0NDt6qjkqi — Ned K (@WithTheYew) October 11, 2023

Us too, Ned. Us too.

I'm trying to avoid politics, but this is SOOOO fuc*ing true!



We are not fighting Palestinians, we're fighting inhuman terror. https://t.co/fN6TTm3y6y — Vova Feldman (@vovafeldman) October 11, 2023

Even the apolitical are resonating with this message.

If you have a blue-haired cousin, send her this. https://t.co/Zp5MgLwRfk — G Kerpestein (@gkerpestein) October 11, 2023

It may be pointless since the cousin is all-in for the Struggle against all power hierarchies, injustice and whatever else MSNBC told her to hate. But hey, might be worth it just to get her face to turn the same hue of red as her hair.

It's a mystery wrapped in an enigma fried in a delicious batter and served with a biscut and a side. We're hungry now.

"If you want to free Palestine, free Palestine from Hamas."



This is the only path to peace. https://t.co/BDkyB7sxtB — Nedra Weinreich 🌍 (@Nedra) October 11, 2023

Yep.

