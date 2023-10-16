Light 'Em Up: Rand Paul Promises to Stop Biden Admin From Funding ......
Holy YIKES! You'll Need SCUBA Gear to Dive Down and View the Latest...
Kevin McCarthy Throws His Support Behind Jim Jordan
Former Israeli PM Slaps Down British Guest for Blaming Israel for Gazans’ Troubles
Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, and Other Anti-Semites' Official Call for a Ceasefire is...
Texas Building Walls with Mexico ... ALL the Mexicos, Old and New
The Redheaded Libertarian Kinda Walks Her Ugly 'Blood Isn't Pink' Take Back ......
Joe Biden's 60 Minutes Interview Was a Disaster
'Wouldn't want to hurt their reputation': UN deletes tweets about Hamas stealing humanitar...
NBC's Al Roker Points to Person He Suggests Journalism Students Learn From (and...
Socialist, Antifascist, 'Basic Gay' Guardian Columnist Defends the Way Gaza Treats Homosex...
Julie Kelly puts DC Judge Chutkan's new order for Trump firmly into 'banana...
10% for the Big Guy? Oversight Committee drops another Biden BOMBSHELL about misuse...
John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to...

Shocker: Green ‘Carbon Offsetting Firm’ a Giant Scam

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 16, 2023

Every once in a while, the mainstream media commits a brave act of actual journalism, and we have to give them props. This time, it's The New Yorker, with this piece on a carbon offset firm that was a giant scam.

Advertisement

Heidi Blake is an investigative journalist with The New Yorker, and she follows up in subsequent tweets:

'Astray' is a very polite way of putting it.

Oh really?

Recommended

Holy YIKES! You'll Need SCUBA Gear to Dive Down and View the Latest Biden Approval Numbers
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yet another lie by this company. Seems to be a pattern.

Here's the crux of the problem with South Pole:

On a warm night in September, 2022, as staffers partied in the gardens, a circle of weary executives, including Heuberger, Dannecker, and Muench, stood in a courtyard. They were reckoning with bad news.

The previous year had marked a decade since Kariba was launched, which meant that South Pole was required by Verra to check its explosive predictions against reality. After months of reviewing satellite imagery, the company’s data analysts had determined that deforestation in the control zone was dramatically lower than projected. They estimated that only fifteen million of the forty-two million carbon credits generated by the project had actually been backed by avoided emissions. All the rest of those supposedly offset tons of carbon simply weren’t real.

Muench and another executive urged Heuberger to stop selling offsets from the Kariba project immediately. “If it comes out that we’ve knowingly sold credits that weren’t equivalent to a ton of CO2 emissions avoided, it would do huge damage,” Muench said. Heuberger rejected that idea. The credits had been validated by Verra, he argued: “If you want to scale, you have to rely on certain rules and systems.” (South Pole acknowledges that this conversation occurred but says that it took place after the trip to Tuscany.) Back in Zurich, South Pole continued enthusiastically promoting Kariba. In the months after learning of the miscalculation, it sold more than three million environmentally worthless credits, to Porsche, Nestlé, and Nando’s, along with others including the Cannes Film Festival and a network of Australian zoos.

Advertisement

It really is an interesting, if lengthy, read.

Few people were surprised at this news. We remember Solyndra and the other hypocrisies of the 'green' movement.

Apparently not.

Yes they do.

So are we. Totally shocked.

Not.

We'd say you are correct, Rhonda.

As surprising as the sun rising in the east.

They are.

Whaaaa indeed.

Yes it was. On the backs of impoverished people, too.

Advertisement

Too blinded by virtue signaling.

Anyone paying attention to, well, anything.

Us too. Safe, safe, safe.

The shock continues.

Only took them 30 years to do it.

It is very, very funny.

Not good at all.

Yes it does. Maybe people are starting to wake up, though, when a place like The New Yorker starts writing about what a scam it is. 

And yet, we're pretty sure hey’ll continue to push it because they are getting rich from it, and continuing their lavish lifestyles. While telling poor people not to use the natural resources they need to for basic survival. It is the very definition of ‘privilege.’
Advertisement


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE ENVIRONMENTALISM GREEN ENERGY SCAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Holy YIKES! You'll Need SCUBA Gear to Dive Down and View the Latest Biden Approval Numbers
Doug P.
Light 'Em Up: Rand Paul Promises to Stop Biden Admin From Funding ... Wait for It ... the Taliban
Grateful Calvin
Trump posts 'PRESIDENTIAL OLYMPICS' video and it's quite hilarious (Biden won't laugh, but still...)
Doug P.
John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to side with Hamas
Sam J.
Texas Building Walls with Mexico ... ALL the Mexicos, Old and New
Coucy
Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, and Other Anti-Semites' Official Call for a Ceasefire is Missing 1 HUGE Piece
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Holy YIKES! You'll Need SCUBA Gear to Dive Down and View the Latest Biden Approval Numbers Doug P.
Advertisement