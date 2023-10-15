WaPo laments 'misinformation' shaping how the world views Israel, Hamas

Poor, poor WaPo. Today, they're lamenting how 'misinformation' is changing how the world is viewing the war in Israel.

A flood of misinformation is shaping how panicked citizens and a global public view the Israel-Gaza conflict. https://t.co/hVQOP4OMd1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 15, 2023

They write:

Across the country, Israelis raced to the banks and to the grocery stores, anticipating another attack. But the message, the army clarified hours later on X, turned out to be a falsehood. One week into the war between Israel and Gaza, social media is inducing a fog of war surpassing previous clashes in the region — one that’s shaping how panicked citizens and a global public view the conflict. Social media has long played a critical role in battles in the area. During the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in 2021, posts of carnage in Gaza rallied the public to the Palestinian cause. Researchers say increased internet access and the spread of smartphones enabled a watershed moment, revealing how tech platforms could show the horror and human toll of such events.

Oh.

It's social media that's the problem here.

If only WaPo was in a position to share other news relevant to the war in Israel. Maybe they could help counter the misinformation on social media.

Solid use of passive voice. — Gunpoint Diplomacy (@air_budd_dwyer) October 15, 2023

There's nothing they can do, apparently.

Says the spreader of misinformation. — EJR 🇺🇸 ⛳️ (@NCHornet) October 15, 2023

Bingo.

WaPo has been one of the biggest spreaders of misinformation we've ever seen.

Less than a week ago, they were posting things like this:

I still think this is the worst take I’ve seen from a media outlet in the last few days.



Washington Post, take a bow pic.twitter.com/42TMlqeTo2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 9, 2023

Let's look at some of the other stuff WaPo has said:

If you didn’t have the attribution, would you be able to tell which description of the Hamas terrorist attacks was from Hamas, and which was from The Washington Post? pic.twitter.com/HQIC8qSE6t — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 9, 2023

Indistinguishable.

Twitter/X was having none of their nonsense:

Rags like Wapo carrying water for Hamas — John Wilberry (@john_wilberry) October 15, 2023

Yes they do. See above.

You cited Hamass as a credible source https://t.co/qwKseFjInj — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 15, 2023

Hamas. As a credible source.

We have never ending problems because of corporate media. Social Media is young, the teething (misinformation) problems we have will be over - over time. https://t.co/FYO8Tb1WF7 — Alinoor Hassan (@AlinoorHassan9) October 15, 2023

Exactly. Citizen journalists are the future, even Elon Musk said so.

Yeah, and it starts with the Western media. https://t.co/d0Bn2JlpzO — x - I/O (@ckliio9) October 15, 2023

Yes it does.

Pay attention to where you get your info. Check , check and double check now. Democracy and the world is at stake! https://t.co/qjr061SSbm — Shar G💙 (@hapkidogal) October 15, 2023

And start by avoiding WaPo.

🙋‍♂️ Fixed it!



A flood of misinformation by the main stream media is shaping how panicked citizens and a global public view the Israel-Gaza conflict. — 32 Too (@ThirtyTwoToo) October 15, 2023

Fixed it.

A flood of misinformation ...



.... and omission from the MSM??? https://t.co/zW2j3PPCGy — J.M. Hamilton (@jmhamiltonblog) October 15, 2023

A never-ending deluge of misinformation.

Thank you to independent & citizen journalists who have taken up the vocation of investigative journalism. — SueAnnElizabeth (@SueAnneEliz) October 15, 2023

Yes. It helps shed light on things the media would rather you not see.

But 'democracy dies in darkness' or something.

WaPo in with the "misinformation" warnings again. Tell us what to think, oh Mighty and Wise Washington Post! — Cincinnatus (@myopicproximity) October 15, 2023

We're glad we're not the only ones who see what WaPo is up to here.

The medias, the tvs 📺 24 hours streaming of every bad news from covid to wars, to pandemic, to economy are getting people stressed up



85% of population are mentally tired



The medias repetitive echoes are not doing good to the world 🌎 — idahosa peter,CEO POLL MAN,REECHO MEDIA (@idahosapeter2) October 15, 2023

85% seems low. We are all mentally tired.

You would know Wash Post - you are expert on spreading disinformation. pic.twitter.com/1BzyM5rkmh — Average Joe Who Definitely Not From China IV (@JoeFleeTheCCP) October 15, 2023

Indeed.

But some people agree 'misinformation' is the problem.

Something must be done about this. There must be scrutiny on information posted on this app — Wisdom 🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@mackaybright1) October 15, 2023

Yeah, no. That's not happening. Because it's places like WaPo who would do the scrutinizing.

All the media has to do is report the facts: plainly, clearly, without bias. That's literally their job. Instead, they carry water for Biden, or Hamas, or whatever leftwing cause du jour they need to push. And then they wonder why people turn to social media and citizen journalists for info.

'Misinformation' isn't the problem here. Media malfeasance is.

***

