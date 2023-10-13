'I'm just speechless': The NYPD Commissioner is in Qatar

This is important news on this Friday morning, especially as today is the day the leader of Hamas called for a 'global day of jihad.' The New York Police Commissioner, Edward Caban, is currently in Qatar. Why? We don't seem to know.

Meanwhile, in New York, officials are promising a 'surge' of law enforcement ahead of the 'day of jihad' and anticipated protests.

NEW: Caban is in Qatar, another source confirms.



It's unclear how long he has been there or why. https://t.co/Qqku9JdXe5 — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) October 12, 2023

The New York Daily News reports:

Top elected officials promised a “surge” in law enforcement presence throughout the Big Apple on Friday as New York State braces for mass protests and potential violence stemming from the war between Israel and Hamas. Still, Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul and top NYPD brass assured New Yorkers there are no credible threats to the city or state. “With large-scale protests planned for tomorrow, we must remain vigilant,” Adams said at a Thursday evening news conference. “New York City is the most diverse city in the world, and protecting our residents is the most sacred responsibility that we have.” Police Commissioner Edward Caban did not attend the briefing held at City Hall because he was out of the country, a source told the Daily News. He is visiting Qatar, according to a second source, though it’s unclear what he’s doing there.

Qatar is home to the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

Exactly our question.

Totally on brand. — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) October 13, 2023

Unfortunately, that seems to be the case.

I'm sorry, what?



The NYPD Commissioner is in Qatar right now, and we don't when he plans to return or even how long he has been out of the country?https://t.co/7UrulNz27A — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 13, 2023

You'd think we should know more about this.

I’m sorry, what?



New York is telling Jews to close their synagogues on Friday because they can’t protect them, and the police commissioner is . . .in Qatar????



Ray Kelly would never. https://t.co/KGg4Hlbthq — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) October 13, 2023

Never.

Daily News reports that NYPD commissioner Caban is in Qatar.



All NYPD police officers have been called to duty in uniform tomorrow. Caban has a responsibility to join them. https://t.co/5rX2RxhtQJ — Elissa (@ElissaBeth) October 13, 2023

He should be, but according to the report, we have no idea when he is returning.

What Is the NYPD Commissioner Doing in Qatar?

https://t.co/LXeUMiydYv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2023

More from Townhall:

But what’s odd is that the New York City Police Commissioner, Ed Caban, isn’t even in the country. He’s in Qatar, and why he’s there is still unknown. So, on the Global Day of Jihad, the NYPD commissioner isn’t even in the city? Just be alert this weekend, folks.

Stay alert, indeed.

Media is not nearly as interested in this as they should be.

Yup. Eric Adams was there in Dec.

There's always money involved with Qatar. Always. https://t.co/hIJx0hrdmX — AMY E JOHNSON (@AEJ58) October 13, 2023

The New York Times also called Adams' visit a 'mystery tour.'

There was some coverage about the visit:

Meeting with Interior Minister was on the itinerary. https://t.co/R1gIQ0FJkm — virginiahume (@virginiahume) October 13, 2023

From The Peninsula:

Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya Force H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met yesterday at Lusail International Circuit with Commissioner of the New York Police Department H E Eddie Caban, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics of common concern.

The follow up tweet says he’s currently in Qatar.



Does every city send their police commissioners to foreign countries? https://t.co/CeQmXhijFB — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) October 13, 2023

Excellent question. We have no idea.

That pretty much sums it up.

On a day when Hamas has called for 'jihad' around the world, the commissioner of the largest police force in the United States is in the same country the leader of Hamas happens to call home. Perhaps the timing is coincidental, and perhaps things are not as suspect as they seem.

But, at a bare minimum, the optics of this are absolutely horrible. Caban should be in NYC, where every NYPD officer is going to be in uniform and on high alert this weekend.

***

