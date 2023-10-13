LOL! Is this about the FART? AOC warning about misinformation on Twitter/X goes...
WaPo laments 'cancel culture' nabbing Israel critics and Jarvis gives them a timely...
U of Florida president Ben Sasse issues statement on Israel, puts Ivy League...
Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed
NBC journalist flubs up journalism so badly while attacking X's Community Notes
Leader of Students for Justice in Palestine is majoring in Women, Gender, and...
Starbucks corporation responds to tweet pledging solidarity with Palestine from worker's u...
LA Times journalist will die on the hill that no children were beheaded...
Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns Sen. Lindsey Graham's insane holy war on Hamas
Oh my! Steve Scalise has DROPPED OUT of the race for House Speaker
Amy Schumer, Michael Douglas, and more than 700 & Hollywood execs sign letter...
'What is wrong with you?' Former Israeli PM nukes Sky News anchor
Katie Pavlich to Egypt on Palestinian 'refugees': Hey Girl! Why aren't YOU doing...
NBC News worried about conservative social media influencers warning of attacks

'I'm just speechless': The NYPD Commissioner is in Qatar

Amy Curtis  |  7:08 AM on October 13, 2023
AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

This is important news on this Friday morning, especially as today is the day the leader of Hamas called for a 'global day of jihad.' The New York Police Commissioner, Edward Caban, is currently in Qatar. Why? We don't seem to know.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in New York, officials are promising a 'surge' of law enforcement ahead of the 'day of jihad' and anticipated protests.

The New York Daily News reports:

Top elected officials promised a “surge” in law enforcement presence throughout the Big Apple on Friday as New York State braces for mass protests and potential violence stemming from the war between Israel and Hamas.

Still, Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul and top NYPD brass assured New Yorkers there are no credible threats to the city or state.

“With large-scale protests planned for tomorrow, we must remain vigilant,” Adams said at a Thursday evening news conference. “New York City is the most diverse city in the world, and protecting our residents is the most sacred responsibility that we have.”

Police Commissioner Edward Caban did not attend the briefing held at City Hall because he was out of the country, a source told the Daily News. He is visiting Qatar, according to a second source, though it’s unclear what he’s doing there.

Qatar is home to the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

Recommended

Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Exactly our question.

Unfortunately, that seems to be the case.

You'd think we should know more about this.

Never.

He should be, but according to the report, we have no idea when he is returning.

More from Townhall:

But what’s odd is that the New York City Police Commissioner, Ed Caban, isn’t even in the country. He’s in Qatar, and why he’s there is still unknown.

So, on the Global Day of Jihad, the NYPD commissioner isn’t even in the city? Just be alert this weekend, folks.

Advertisement

Stay alert, indeed.

Media is not nearly as interested in this as they should be.

The New York Times also called Adams' visit a 'mystery tour.'

There was some coverage about the visit:

From The Peninsula:

Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya Force H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met yesterday at Lusail International Circuit with Commissioner of the New York Police Department H E Eddie Caban, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics of common concern. 

Excellent question. We have no idea.

That pretty much sums it up. 

On a day when Hamas has called for 'jihad' around the world, the commissioner of the largest police force in the United States is in the same country the leader of Hamas happens to call home. Perhaps the timing is coincidental, and perhaps things are not as suspect as they seem.

Advertisement

But, at a bare minimum, the optics of this are absolutely horrible. Caban should be in NYC, where every NYPD officer is going to be in uniform and on high alert this weekend.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAMAS JIHAD NEW YORK NYPD POLICE QATAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed
Amy Curtis
WaPo laments 'cancel culture' nabbing Israel critics and Jarvis gives them a timely reminder
justmindy
NBC journalist flubs up journalism so badly while attacking X's Community Notes
Gordon K
LOL! Is this about the FART? AOC warning about misinformation on Twitter/X goes SPECTACULARLY wrong
Sam J.
U of Florida president Ben Sasse issues statement on Israel, puts Ivy League schools to shame
Amy Curtis
Starbucks corporation responds to tweet pledging solidarity with Palestine from worker's union
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed Amy Curtis
Advertisement