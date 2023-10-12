NBC News worried about conservative social media influencers warning of attacks
American gun owner gives his thoughts on Friday's 'Day of Jihad'

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 12, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

Here's a great clip from WTNH in Connecticut. As Twitchy reported, the leader of Hamas went on TV and called for an international "Day of Jihad" on Friday, encouraging especially those in countries surrounding Israel to give their blood for the cause. Of course, he did this from his safe space in Qatar.

Should Americans be worried about this Day of Jihad? WTNH decided to find out:

What will American terrorist sympathizers do for their part? Hold more pro-Palestinian rallies at college campuses? Hamas has called on everyone to to their part.

