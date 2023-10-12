American gun owner gives his thoughts on Friday's 'Day of Jihad'

Here's a great clip from WTNH in Connecticut. As Twitchy reported, the leader of Hamas went on TV and called for an international "Day of Jihad" on Friday, encouraging especially those in countries surrounding Israel to give their blood for the cause. Of course, he did this from his safe space in Qatar.

Should Americans be worried about this Day of Jihad? WTNH decided to find out:

81 million gun owners in America looking at the Day of Jihad: pic.twitter.com/rRsY3ftnhP — Sha (@quip1) October 12, 2023

I know I’ll be packing — DegenerETH 💰📈🍻🤘🇺🇸 (@DegenerEth69) October 12, 2023

I love America so much… 🤣🤣🫡 — Max Cayo MD, PhD (@Cay_Zone) October 12, 2023

Truth - try this jihad here and you will be taken down — digitalphotobuzz (@digitalphotobuz) October 12, 2023

Lmao I'm dying!!! They better not pull up to Texas! — AB (@mretfs) October 12, 2023

I fucking love this video. It's gold. — StewpacShakur (@St3wPacShakur) October 12, 2023

So how about we rename this to FAFO day instead? Cause if these people want to play that game, there will be a whole lot of people that won't take kindly to that noise. — J Hartman (Obscene Jesters) (@canyouhearme413) October 12, 2023

Taking care of ourself and our neighbors — B F (@BFanAtl6) October 12, 2023

more like 200 Million. and you're talking about half a billion guns or more. Don't kid yourself. — Ttom with 2 t's (@ttomcat22) October 12, 2023

Never give Americans a reason to stick together. Too many guns. too much ammo. No country or countries could ever successfully invade, and if you think you can please fucking do. — Rom C. Wolf (@romcwolf) October 12, 2023

World Jihad Day on October 13th. Be there, will be wild! — Felon Musk (@BigEWannaBe2) October 12, 2023

What will American terrorist sympathizers do for their part? Hold more pro-Palestinian rallies at college campuses? Hamas has called on everyone to to their part.

