Bizarre update to murder investigation of Philly journalist Josh Kruger

At the beginning of October, Twitchy reported on Philly journalist Josh Kruger being shot and killed days after he mocked 'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams over big city crime under the Biden administration.

Advertisement

Breaking: Leftist journalist and activist Josh Kruger @JoshKrugerPHL has been tragically shot dead at his Philadelphia home. Kruger has long downplayed gun violence in his city and publicly chastised others who spoke about it. pic.twitter.com/pcl5c4Z1Y8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 2, 2023

Make no mistake, Kruger's death was no laughing matter, but it may be much darker than the bitter irony it first seemed to be.

Yesterday, Greg Price posted a plot twist we did not see coming:

BREAKING: Josh Kruger, the left-wing Philly journalist who was murdered in his home last week by 19-year-old Robert Davis, had been in a sexually relationship with him starting when Davis was 15 and had threatened to post sexually explicit photos of him online, per the family.… pic.twitter.com/6V8M3KdoPS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

Kruger was 39 at the time of his death.

The Inquirer reports:

The family of Robert Davis, 19, who is accused of killing local journalist Josh Kruger, said that Davis was just 15 when he and Kruger began a years-long relationship involving drugs — and that Davis told them Kruger was threatening to post sexually explicit videos of him online before, police say, Davis shot Kruger. Those assertions by Davis’ mother and older brother in recent interviews with The Inquirer add troubling new complexities to a killing that has garnered national attention. Their account, they said, is drawn from recent conversations with Davis, and from the years of watching his life unravel as he tried to keep the relationship and his drug addiction hidden. Kruger, 39, was killed after a man entered his Point Breeze home in the middle of the night, police said, and shot him seven times at the base of his stairs. Surveillance video near the scene and tips from Kruger’s friends and family led detectives to Davis, and a warrant was issued for his arrest a few days later. Police described the pair as acquaintances, and said Kruger “was trying to help [Davis] get through life.” The family’s contentions come as detectives separately discovered and are investigating what multiple law enforcement sources have called explicit photos and messages in Kruger’s phone. The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, did not say whether the images or messages were connected to Davis, but said they were “disturbing” and have been turned over to the department’s Special Victims Unit for further analysis.

The story came to attention last week after Kruger was murdered after he downplayed violence in Philly.



This certainly is a plot twist.https://t.co/LtIVUDnMt6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

These new allegations certainly shed a different light on the story, and some things tweeted at the time of Kruger's death have aged poorly:

Tweets that did not age well 👇https://t.co/ebpM8Z9kOG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

Yikes.

More tweets that did not age well!https://t.co/M4DuIQdDym — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

Yikes, again.

That's the sound we heard in our heads.

Always a tweet pic.twitter.com/52NhzFznxq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 11, 2023

There's always a tweet.

There isn't much else to say, it's that bizarre and awful.

Some people felt the original story wasn't the whole story

I knew that there was more to this story than they were telling. https://t.co/7baLai2HVc — Misneach ho/hum PRACTICINGCatholic PhD Codology (@saint_justice) October 12, 2023

You were right.

C’mon, you knew there was more to the story. https://t.co/i8HkyJ6D3p — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) October 11, 2023

Advertisement

We didn't expect this, however.

Gay guy shot in his home 7 times is *ALWAYS* personal. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) October 12, 2023

It sure seems like it was, based on this report, and the ongoing investigation.

So he was a child molester… https://t.co/hh82NUXBtT — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 12, 2023

It's the allegations the suspect's family are making, so we'll see what the investigation shows.

What a time to be alive https://t.co/jTrWPelpB8 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 11, 2023

Truth, as always, is stranger than fiction.

So he groomed and raped a 15 year old with drugs and gifts and possibly had more than one victim while he worked for the city helping homeless. https://t.co/ysrybXKLFC pic.twitter.com/aroLwIq8Hm — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 12, 2023

That's what it looks like, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is all kinds of bad.https://t.co/F9EagYN1tF — JimDelRey (Insert Blue Checkmark Here) (@JimDelRey) October 12, 2023

It is. All around just awful.

What a sad story for this young boy. https://t.co/gU6C2bjinw — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 12, 2023

It is sad.

That’s a plot twist I didn’t see coming…at all. https://t.co/Oct0L2Sofx — Calvin𝕏🎙🍿 (@DarthCalvin) October 12, 2023

I don't think anyone did.

Advertisement

That's putting it mildly.

the woke, inc. talking points on this one should be fascinating https://t.co/L9Tcc0BIxS — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) October 12, 2023

We'll be very interested to see what is said, because if these allegations are true, they're indefensible. But with intersectionality, it's impossible to tell who the woke will blame. Wait, somehow, this'll all be the right's fault. But we digress.

And we're sure this isn't the last we'll hear from this story. Remember, these are allegations made by the family of the suspect and the investigation is ongoing. But we will keep our eyes peeled for more updates and bring them to you as they happen.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!