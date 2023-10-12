Bizarre update to murder investigation of Philly journalist Josh Kruger

Public health podcaster tries using mass shootings to dunk on white people and...
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on October 12, 2023
Twitchy

At the beginning of October, Twitchy reported on Philly journalist Josh Kruger being shot and killed days after he mocked 'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams over big city crime under the Biden administration.

Make no mistake, Kruger's death was no laughing matter, but it may be much darker than the bitter irony it first seemed to be.

Yesterday, Greg Price posted a plot twist we did not see coming:

Kruger was 39 at the time of his death.

The Inquirer reports:

The family of Robert Davis, 19, who is accused of killing local journalist Josh Kruger, said that Davis was just 15 when he and Kruger began a years-long relationship involving drugs — and that Davis told them Kruger was threatening to post sexually explicit videos of him online before, police say, Davis shot Kruger.

Those assertions by Davis’ mother and older brother in recent interviews with The Inquirer add troubling new complexities to a killing that has garnered national attention. Their account, they said, is drawn from recent conversations with Davis, and from the years of watching his life unravel as he tried to keep the relationship and his drug addiction hidden.

Kruger, 39, was killed after a man entered his Point Breeze home in the middle of the night, police said, and shot him seven times at the base of his stairs. Surveillance video near the scene and tips from Kruger’s friends and family led detectives to Davis, and a warrant was issued for his arrest a few days later. Police described the pair as acquaintances, and said Kruger “was trying to help [Davis] get through life.”

The family’s contentions come as detectives separately discovered and are investigating what multiple law enforcement sources have called explicit photos and messages in Kruger’s phone. The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, did not say whether the images or messages were connected to Davis, but said they were “disturbing” and have been turned over to the department’s Special Victims Unit for further analysis.

These new allegations certainly shed a different light on the story, and some things tweeted at the time of Kruger's death have aged poorly:

Yikes.

Yikes, again.

That's the sound we heard in our heads.

There's always a tweet.

There isn't much else to say, it's that bizarre and awful.

Some people felt the original story wasn't the whole story

You were right.

We didn't expect this, however.

It sure seems like it was, based on this report, and the ongoing investigation.

It's the allegations the suspect's family are making, so we'll see what the investigation shows.

Truth, as always, is stranger than fiction.

That's what it looks like, but the investigation is ongoing.

It is. All around just awful.

It is sad.

I don't think anyone did.

That's putting it mildly.

We'll be very interested to see what is said, because if these allegations are true, they're indefensible. But with intersectionality, it's impossible to tell who the woke will blame. Wait, somehow, this'll all be the right's fault. But we digress.

And we're sure this isn't the last we'll hear from this story. Remember, these are allegations made by the family of the suspect and the investigation is ongoing. But we will keep our eyes peeled for more updates and bring them to you as they happen.

***

