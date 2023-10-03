'Dilbert dude' Scott Adams gets the last laugh, sadly

"Dilbert" creator Scott Adams has essentially been canceled. "Dilbert" has been canceled by a lot of newspapers after a supposedly racist tweet by Adams. But let's go back before that, to the summer of love, 2020.

If Biden is elected, there's a good chance you will be dead within the year. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 1, 2020

That was a pretty dire conviction that received thousands of responses. One person ridiculing Adams was journalist Josh Kruger.

The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie. https://t.co/0kffBpbQu7 — Josh Kruger (@JoshKrugerPHL) September 30, 2023

Look at the date on that tweet … September 30, 2023.

Kruger was shot and killed at his home two days later. CNN reports:

Kruger, 39, was shot seven times in the chest and abdomen at his Point Breeze home at around 1:28 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Most recently, Kruger had worked as a journalist covering issues like LGBTQ+ rights, homelessness, HIV and addiction in publications like The Philadelphia Citizen and The Philadelphia Inquirer. One of his most recent stories was a tribute to JoAnne Epps, the president of Temple University, who died in September.

That's just crazy.

That's just crazy. We're not trying to make light of his murder, but damn, to have retweeted that tweet from 2020 the day he did …

