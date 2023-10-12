'Hamas Caucus' member AOC goes full corncob simping for POOR GAZA because Israel...
Glenn Greenwald spotlights the WaPo 'journalism' that led to big job cuts &...
Womp-WOMP! STAT-filled thread DEBUNKS The Squad's BIG talking point about Palestinians and...
JK Rowling pulls ZERO punches DROPPING UK officials as Jewish children are told...
Harvard student group 'retracts its signature' from pro-Hamas statement
NYT: Vice President Kamala Harris 'still struggling to make the case for herself'
Straight talk to Queers for Palestine
When will the ADL call out Black Lives Matter for its pro-Hamas propaganda?
LA Times reporter still won't believe children were beheaded, even after Biden says...
Retired admiral concerned Sen. Tommy Tuberville is keeping the US from entering combat...
WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are...
ABC News publishes story about female frogs faking their deaths, and the jokes...
Here's Rep. Steny Hoyer's response to Rep. Rashida Tlaib's Palestinian flag
Journalist says photos coming out of flattened Gaza are 'a very bad image...

Blinken: At least 25 Americans are dead following Hamas terror attack in Israel

Amy Curtis  |  9:00 AM on October 12, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirmed that at least 25 Americans have been killed in the Hamas-led terror attacks in Israel.

Advertisement

From ABC News:

Blinken said he was speaking not only as an American diplomat, but as a Jew, a husband and a father of young children, saying it was impossible for him to look at photos of families killed "and not think of my own children."

"The same time that we've been shocked by the depravity of Hamas, we've also been inspired by the bravery of Israel citizens," he said. "The grandfather who drove over an hour to a kibbutz under siege, armed only with a pistol and rescued his kids and grandkids. The mother who died shielding her teenage son with her body, giving her life to save his -- giving him life for a second time."

Blinken remarked that some U.S. aid had already been delivered, and that more military aid was on his way. He said the administration would work with Congress to meet Israel’s additional needs and that bipartisan support for Israel was "overwhelming."

Absolutely terrible.

Recommended

Glenn Greenwald spotlights the WaPo 'journalism' that led to big job cuts & $100 million loss
Doug P.
Advertisement

Priorities, people.

And there are a lot of people on college campuses, in Congress, and in major cities who have showed support for what Hamas did. Absolutely sickening.

We're not joking: junk fees is what the White House was focused on yesterday.

17 missing or held captive.

Remember when they said if we elected Biden, the adults would be back in charge? We're still waiting for the adults to show up.

Advertisement

The media will swear up and down the $6 billion payment to Iran had nothing to do with this. It has everything to do with this.

Would not surprise us if he did.

You'd think, but we won't.

This should be headline news all over the media.

It's horrific. And that number will probably only grow.

We won't.

Advertisement

We won't forget this, either.

May their loved ones find comfort in the coming days and weeks. And may the missing and kidnapped Americans be released unharmed.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL SECRETARY OF STATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Glenn Greenwald spotlights the WaPo 'journalism' that led to big job cuts & $100 million loss
Doug P.
JK Rowling pulls ZERO punches DROPPING UK officials as Jewish children are told to hide their identities
Sam J.
Womp-WOMP! STAT-filled thread DEBUNKS The Squad's BIG talking point about Palestinians and Hamas
Sam J.
WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are ... believe them
Aaron Walker
Straight talk to Queers for Palestine
Gordon K
Harvard student group 'retracts its signature' from pro-Hamas statement
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Glenn Greenwald spotlights the WaPo 'journalism' that led to big job cuts & $100 million loss Doug P.
Advertisement