Blinken: At least 25 Americans are dead following Hamas terror attack in Israel

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirmed that at least 25 Americans have been killed in the Hamas-led terror attacks in Israel.

Advertisement

LATEST: In remarks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sec. of State Antony Blinken says at least 25 Americans have now been confirmed dead in Israel. https://t.co/Du8L2UjBmr pic.twitter.com/IgXgDYmhLN — ABC News (@ABC) October 12, 2023

From ABC News:

Blinken said he was speaking not only as an American diplomat, but as a Jew, a husband and a father of young children, saying it was impossible for him to look at photos of families killed "and not think of my own children." "The same time that we've been shocked by the depravity of Hamas, we've also been inspired by the bravery of Israel citizens," he said. "The grandfather who drove over an hour to a kibbutz under siege, armed only with a pistol and rescued his kids and grandkids. The mother who died shielding her teenage son with her body, giving her life to save his -- giving him life for a second time." Blinken remarked that some U.S. aid had already been delivered, and that more military aid was on his way. He said the administration would work with Congress to meet Israel’s additional needs and that bipartisan support for Israel was "overwhelming."

Absolutely terrible.

Some people are angry that 25 Americans were murdered by an Iranian proxy. Other people are worried that the mullahs might not be getting their money. https://t.co/5AGZGxai5l — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 12, 2023

Priorities, people.

At least 25 Americans confirmed dead in Israel. My blood boils at the evil demons who did this, and I’m sickened by those in the US on college campuses, in congress, and in major cities who support it. — @Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) October 12, 2023

And there are a lot of people on college campuses, in Congress, and in major cities who have showed support for what Hamas did. Absolutely sickening.

Can you believe those junk fees on Taylor Swift tickets? Also 25 Americans dead and 17 kidnapped. But TAYLOR SWIFT JUNK FEES! — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 12, 2023

We're not joking: junk fees is what the White House was focused on yesterday.

25 Americans have been killed in attacks by Hamas, @SecBlinken said this morning. 17 American remain missing from Israel, including some being held captive by terrorists. @livenowfox — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) October 12, 2023

17 missing or held captive.

Can you believe those junk fees on Taylor Swift tickets? Also 25 Americans dead and 17 kidnapped. But TAYLOR SWIFT JUNK FEES! https://t.co/fzMZUWAijC — UltraMAGA 𝕏 Herman Michael™ (@H_Michael411) October 12, 2023

Remember when they said if we elected Biden, the adults would be back in charge? We're still waiting for the adults to show up.

Iran-controlled Hamas terrorists murdered 25 Americans, within weeks of the Biden admin negotiating a hostage deal in which $16 billion was sent in Iran's direction, and after two and half years of allowing Iran to make uncountable billions busting through oil sanctions. https://t.co/FuiS5qmpx7 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 12, 2023

Advertisement

The media will swear up and down the $6 billion payment to Iran had nothing to do with this. It has everything to do with this.

Obama knew he couldn’t convince the US Senate to approve a treaty with Iran. Obama knew that the next administration could tear up the deal and rightly so, Iran cannot be trusted.



The release of the $6 billion to Iran should have never occurred and now we have 25 dead Americans… https://t.co/k8UYSgLDhJ — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) October 12, 2023

Would not surprise us if he did.

25 Americans dead. Butchered by Hamas.



You'd think we'd be seeing some real American pressure on Qatar by now. — FJ (@Natsecjeff) October 12, 2023

You'd think, but we won't.

Secretary of State Blinken says the number of Americans killed in the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel over the weekend has risen to 25. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 12, 2023

This should be headline news all over the media.

It's horrific. And that number will probably only grow.

Never forget who turned the money spigot back on for Hamas. https://t.co/Veu93m2T5N — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) October 12, 2023

We won't.

The number of Americans murdered by Hamas is now 25 with an unknown number of hostages or missing.



It's beyond the pale that many democrats in congress are not denouncing this. In fact some seem satisfied. — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) October 12, 2023

Advertisement

We won't forget this, either.

25



That’s the number of Americans killed by terrorists so far.



May their memory be a blessing. — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) October 12, 2023

May their loved ones find comfort in the coming days and weeks. And may the missing and kidnapped Americans be released unharmed.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!