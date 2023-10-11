'Read the room'! Subject of Biden's remarks today causes out-of-whack priorities to be spotted

We need to WAKE UP and the Left has to get completely on...
Doug P.  |  2:00 PM on October 11, 2023
Meme screenshot

There was a horrific Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend and things appear to be ramping up in the Middle East, all while this is the story from our own southern border:

How many have NOT been apprehended thanks to Biden's porous border?

With all that in mind, what was the subject of today's presidential remarks at the White House? Addressing "junk fees":

The Biden administration recently basically told Americans stuck in Israel that they're on their own, but at least they're helping somebody:

WATCH: Jake Tapper suddenly discovers antisemitism on the left
Aaron Walker
Meanwhile, the State Department has confirmed that at least 22 Americans were killed in the attack in Israel.

Add it all up and out-of-whack priorities have been spotted.

Also we already know that when this administration claims they're working to make things cheaper everything gets more expensive.

Good point.

But Biden's seeing to it that concert tickets might be a little cheaper.

Heaven forbid!

*** 

