'Read the room'! Subject of Biden's remarks today causes out-of-whack priorities to be spotted

There was a horrific Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend and things appear to be ramping up in the Middle East, all while this is the story from our own southern border:

Border Patrol arrests of suspects on the FBI’s terror watchlist at the southern border:



FY’23 - 151 (so far).

FY’22 - 98

FY’21 - 15

FY’20 - 3

FY’19 - 0

FY’18 - 6

FY’17 - 2



There have also been over 1.5 million *known* gotaways since start of 2021, enough to fill 16 Rose Bowls. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 9, 2023

NEW: Internal CBP data provided & confirmed by CBP sources reveals thousands of “special interest aliens” from mostly Middle Eastern countries have been apprehended by Border Patrol while crossing into U.S. illegally over last 2 years.



Syria: 538

Yemen: 139

Iran: 659

Iraq: 123… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 10, 2023

How many have NOT been apprehended thanks to Biden's porous border?

With all that in mind, what was the subject of today's presidential remarks at the White House? Addressing "junk fees":

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks announcing new actions to protect consumers from hidden junk fees and put more money back in the pockets of hardworking Americans. https://t.co/EM8VE9IKN4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 11, 2023

The Biden administration recently basically told Americans stuck in Israel that they're on their own, but at least they're helping somebody:

The Biden Admin is currently hosting a mom who is complaining that she had to pay an unwanted service fee while recently buying airplane tickets pic.twitter.com/xhhIoTaUSC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the State Department has confirmed that at least 22 Americans were killed in the attack in Israel.

Add it all up and out-of-whack priorities have been spotted.

🚨 BREAKING: US State Department:



"At least 22 American citizens were killed in the war between Israel and Hamas"



This at a time where Biden is busy talking about “junk fees”. This is the most unAmerican President we’ve had in history and no one can compare. — Kristopher J. Anderson 🇺🇸 (@KAndersonAkron) October 11, 2023

Ah yes, the hard hitting issues. Don’t worry about inflation, the border, rising opioid deaths. Junk fees! — JD’s Coke Habit (@JDsBadHabit) October 11, 2023

Also we already know that when this administration claims they're working to make things cheaper everything gets more expensive.

Hey, Hezbollah may be attacking Israel, unconfirmed reports of evacuating the embassy in Beirut, and what’s Biden focused on?



Junk fees. https://t.co/7xkgvbDCEc — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 11, 2023

It takes a long time to load a script into him. Can't change it on the fly like this for real-time events. 😬 pic.twitter.com/hr7BVbuRq3 — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) October 11, 2023

Good point.

Sure, great, read the room dude https://t.co/nhU3ZdAP65 — Gates McGavick (@GatesMcgavick) October 11, 2023

22 Americans murdered by Hamas were unavailable for comment https://t.co/xxsiZp9RFw — Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 11, 2023

But Biden's seeing to it that concert tickets might be a little cheaper.

Great priorities. 🙄 How about we seal up that border instead? https://t.co/QMsNDLIOEs — Heather After the Middle (@MomTo6Lambs) October 11, 2023

Heaven forbid!

***

