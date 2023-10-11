BLM doubles down on now-deleted pro-Palestine tweet, and it does not go well for them

The Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter found themselves in hot water when they tweeted out this after Hamas' attacks in Israel that left 1,200+ dead and hundreds more (including women, children, and elderly) held hostage, raped, and injured. Twitchy covered it when it happened.

They deleted it, but today, they've doubled down on their anti-Semitic rhetoric:

When we say Free Palestine, y’all say antisemitic & Hamas. Israel’s terrorism created Hamas & Zionism is a betrayal of the peace of Judaism not those shouting against its genocidal effect on Palestine. — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023

They didn't say 'free Palestine', they tweeted an image of a Hamas terrorist airdropping into Israel (which is how they killed almost 300 innocent people at a music festival) with the Palestinian flag. They are the ones who linked Hamas and Palestine with their own image.

Thankfully, they are getting ratio'd into oblivion on Twitter/X:

Let's see how well that goes for them. Our guess is, not good.

We're betting on the Frog of Shame to win.

pic.twitter.com/iEysKt55tq — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) October 11, 2023

Well played.

Your graphic is of a hamas terrorist on his way to murder people at a music festival.

That is all that is. pic.twitter.com/wuIIhZGi5I — Sarah (gif/jif) (@mamaswati) October 11, 2023

We all know this, and yet they pretend we don't, and they're somehow the victims here.

Spoiler alert: they're not.

Even TMZ caught you. Even tmz.https://t.co/BQ9I3PA2Ph — CrestonChi (@CrestonChi) October 11, 2023

Yes, TMZ even called them out and pulled no punches:

Black Lives Matter came under heavy fire after its Chicago chapter released an online image celebrating Hamas' slaughter of more than a thousand Israeli citizens, including babies. In a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, BLM proudly wrote, "I stand with Palestine," underneath a picture of someone paragliding with a Palestinian flag sticking up from its inflatable wing. The image was accompanied by the caption, "That is all that is it!" The despicable illustration is reminiscent of last Saturday's sneak attack by Hamas terrorists, some of whom paraglided into Israel in order to massacre 260 people at the Supernova Festival. The terrorists then went house to house, fatally shooting men, women, children -- and even babies -- before mutilating their bodies. Some of the babies were decapitated. Some of the women were raped before being murdered or held hostage. Entire families were slaughtered as the terrorists went door to door. Hamas also fired rockets into Israel, blowing up buildings and killing everyone inside.

You messed up big time when TMZ is hitting you this hard.

Still not surprised the people that burned cities down and hail from a place lovingly referred to as Chiraq support terrorism. — PreppenWolf (@PreppenWolf) October 11, 2023

Neither are we.

They made the cover for their facebook page. — MontyD (@HDMonty2) October 11, 2023

Yes, they did:

Their cover page.

So they only deleted it on Twitter/X because they were getting heat for it.

The main reason why were talking about Hamas is literally you guys had an image of a terrorist gunning down over 260 innocent people. Own up to your actions https://t.co/4WoCYLBY5d — 👑 Prince Tyler 👑 (@tyler_preston20) October 11, 2023

They know what that image means, and they endorse it.

Keep digging that hole, you scumbags. Let everyone see who you really are and always were. — Cam (@Camaran) October 11, 2023

They've got their shovels in hand and are going to hit bedrock if they don't quit soon.

This image doesn't stand for Palestinians it's literally a representation specifically of HAMAS that the whole world saw "fly" in and slaughter civilians. Maybe just a Palestinian flag would be somewhat defensible. This is 100% undoubtedly a direct support for terrorists — Recoveredgamer (@recoveredgamer) October 11, 2023

You're far more generous than we are, but the image is undoubtedly in support of Hamas.

A picture is worth a thousand lives https://t.co/m3ZRBvrHyT pic.twitter.com/dL2vHQdu1T — JennJustPlayTheGame (@JennPlayTheGame) October 11, 2023

And BLM should be ashamed of themselves for what they tweeted, but they're not.

***

