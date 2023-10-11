Here's the latest count of how many times Biden emailed about his son's...
Mary Lou Retton FIGHTS for a different kind of victory as she battles...
The Anti-Defamation League gets roasted for its take on who it CLAIMS are...
It looks like the NY Times decided 'terrorists' was too strong a word...
NYU Student Bar Association president CONTINUES to 'Find Out' after 'Messing Around'
Megan McArdle decries cancel culture after backlash against Harvard’s Hamas letter
Here's what Rep. Rashida Tlaib had to say when a reporter asked about...
'You are trash.' The Onion's faceplant on Israel joke once again proves how...
Hot take: Fictional characters can’t consent because they don't have 'agency'
Jennifer Rubin Says Biden's remarks on Hamas today were an example of amazing...
TikTok clown says colonizers in the dis-United States are going to be next
'Are your people dead? Good.' Pro-Palestinian celebrant is the worst of humankind
'The Atlantic' published a critical Kamala Harris piece and Leftists are seeing red
Journalists on the ground in Israel are confirming accounts of beheaded infants

BLM doubles down on now-deleted pro-Palestine tweet, and it does not go well for them

Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on October 11, 2023
Sarah D.

The Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter found themselves in hot water when they tweeted out this after Hamas' attacks in Israel that left 1,200+ dead and hundreds more (including women, children, and elderly) held hostage, raped, and injured. Twitchy covered it when it happened.

Advertisement


They deleted it, but today, they've doubled down on their anti-Semitic rhetoric:

They didn't say 'free Palestine', they tweeted an image of a Hamas terrorist airdropping into Israel (which is how they killed almost 300 innocent people at a music festival) with the Palestinian flag. They are the ones who linked Hamas and Palestine with their own image.

Thankfully, they are getting ratio'd into oblivion on Twitter/X:

Let's see how well that goes for them. Our guess is, not good.

We're betting on the Frog of Shame to win.

Well played.

Recommended

Megan McArdle decries cancel culture after backlash against Harvard’s Hamas letter
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We all know this, and yet they pretend we don't, and they're somehow the victims here.

Spoiler alert: they're not.

Yes, TMZ even called them out and pulled no punches:

Black Lives Matter came under heavy fire after its Chicago chapter released an online image celebrating Hamas' slaughter of more than a thousand Israeli citizens, including babies.

In a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, BLM proudly wrote, "I stand with Palestine," underneath a picture of someone paragliding with a Palestinian flag sticking up from its inflatable wing. The image was accompanied by the caption, "That is all that is it!"

The despicable illustration is reminiscent of last Saturday's sneak attack by Hamas terrorists, some of whom paraglided into Israel in order to massacre 260 people at the Supernova Festival.

The terrorists then went house to house, fatally shooting men, women, children -- and even babies -- before mutilating their bodies.

Some of the babies were decapitated. Some of the women were raped before being murdered or held hostage. Entire families were slaughtered as the terrorists went door to door.

Hamas also fired rockets into Israel, blowing up buildings and killing everyone inside.

Advertisement

You messed up big time when TMZ is hitting you this hard.

Neither are we.

Yes, they did:

Their cover page.

So they only deleted it on Twitter/X because they were getting heat for it.

They know what that image means, and they endorse it.

They've got their shovels in hand and are going to hit bedrock if they don't quit soon.

Advertisement

You're far more generous than we are, but the image is undoubtedly in support of Hamas.

And BLM should be ashamed of themselves for what they tweeted, but they're not.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHICAGO HAMAS ISRAEL TERRORISM BLM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megan McArdle decries cancel culture after backlash against Harvard’s Hamas letter
Amy Curtis
The Anti-Defamation League gets roasted for its take on who it CLAIMS are the ones celebrating Hamas
Coucy
NYU Student Bar Association president CONTINUES to 'Find Out' after 'Messing Around'
Coucy
Here's what Rep. Rashida Tlaib had to say when a reporter asked about Hamas atrocities in Israel
Doug P.
Mary Lou Retton FIGHTS for a different kind of victory as she battles a rare form of pneumonia
ArtistAngie
It looks like the NY Times decided 'terrorists' was too strong a word to describe Hamas
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Megan McArdle decries cancel culture after backlash against Harvard’s Hamas letter Amy Curtis
Advertisement