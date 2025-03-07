Dumbest Person on Twitter Strikes Again: Wajahat Ali Faceplants With Attempted Dunk on...
Chuck Schumer’s Meltdown: Democrats Cling to the Department of Education Like It’s Their Woke Life Raft

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:30 PM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Schumer is a Democrat and the lie, so this should be no surprise.

Local school districts receive only a small fraction of their funding from the federal government—an amount so negligible it would barely be missed if it disappeared. Instead, this money could be redistributed to the states, allowing them to allocate it to schools based on specific needs, such as areas with extreme poverty or a high percentage of students with learning differences. The real reason Democrats champion the Department of Education, however, is that it serves as a tool to promote their Leftist 'woke' agenda.

Democrats say they love 'SCIENCE' so surely they will pay attention to actual data (don't hold your breath).

Suddenly, the Democrats don't want 'science'—at least the data-driven kind—to matter.

What a concept!

Both Chuck and the DOE need to go. They are relics.

These are all excellent questions.

It's shameful.

Mission Impossible.

Some things never change.

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION EDUCATION SCHOOL CHOICE

