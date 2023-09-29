'Swore we fixed that': Insurance premiums have increased 249% since 2000

The price of everything has gone up, up, up the last several years. We've talked about this at length, and while costs keep rising, families are barely treading water.

One of the things that has gotten extremely expensive is insurance premiums. Take a look:

Average US family health insurance premium...

2000: $6k

2002: $8k

2004: $10k

2006: $11k

2008: $13k

2010: $14k

2012: $16k

2014: $17k

2016: $18k

2018: $20k

2020: $21k

2022: $22k



That's a 249% increase since 2000 (5.8% per year).



(Note: US CPI inflation has increased 2.5%/year) pic.twitter.com/cvZG1E2eTs — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) September 28, 2023

A 249% increase. Wowza.

The average family health insurance premium has increased 249% since 2000. Biggest beneficiaries of this massive increase: health insurance companies. UnitedHealth (largest US insurer) is up 4,120% since 2000 vs. 340% gain for the S&P 500. $UNH pic.twitter.com/KveFDbHvXi — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) September 28, 2023

Just astronomical numbers.

Swore we fixed that. https://t.co/p81PkEzmNx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 29, 2023

So did we? Obama promised the 'Affordable Care Act' would, you know, make health care affordable. In what world is a 249% increase 'affordable'?

Obama: "If you already have health insurance, the only thing that will change for you under this plan is the amount of money you will spend on premiums. That will be less." https://t.co/hHeyrIjGwh — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 29, 2023

He said that with a straight face.

I was told that giving the government more power over the health care system would lower costs and improve the quality of care. I haven’t seen it. I’ve been erroneously billed 3 TIMES for my surgery. I was interrogated about my “gender identity” while in agonizing pain. https://t.co/B4tRetrBaT — Michael Wells (@mwellshalophile) September 29, 2023

Well done, everybody.

*taps sign*



Which ones are subsidized by the government? https://t.co/702DHUEExf pic.twitter.com/7ARu8J7Mf9 — Rufus T. Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) September 29, 2023

Not the ones that are decreasing in cost.

Democrats should at least admit that those of us that predicted premium increases were more accurate than ACA supporters such as Obama and Pelosi.



(Actually I predicted slightly LESS increase than actually happened, and Democrats attacked me for fearmongering.) https://t.co/11JwW7aNnu — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2023

They'll throw themselves into a volcano before they admit this.

Get rid of these 5 things and watch insurance premiums, and out-of-pocket healthcare costs, drop:



1. Certificate of Need laws

2. Cost-Plus Pricing laws

3. Patent protections for decades-old drugs

4. Prohibitions on drugs like cannabis and psychedelics, which are much safer than… https://t.co/GOEtMWLua6 — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) September 29, 2023

What could it possibly hurt to try one, or all, of these ideas?

Except, of course, for the stranglehold government has on healthcare.

These prices would go down if it were decoupled from employers.



If we could shop and choose like auto insurance this insanity would stop. https://t.co/rS5qlIWcpV — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) September 29, 2023

Here's another perfectly reasonable idea. It will also be ignored.

One core problem here: Obamacare basically requires people not already on Medicare or [expanded] Medicaid to get expensive insurance that covers far more claims than most people will actually need. https://t.co/d4Cx2V1dOZ — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 29, 2023

And that's being understated. Obamacare was a disaster and remains so to this day.

People will look at this chart and straight-faced tell you Obamacare worked. https://t.co/uRkSaXMsM8 — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) September 29, 2023

Yes they will. We wonder what color the sky is in their fantasy land.

Everthing the state interferes with gets worse. https://t.co/gtTUadGsCD — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 29, 2023

EVERYTHING. It's like the reverse Midas effect: instead of gold, everything government touches turns to a pile of hot garbage.

So broken.

'Obummercare' is a perfect name for it.

Healthcare, tuition, etc, it doesn't matter



The cost of anything that is fed government money will always increase by the same or more than the amount the government is giving https://t.co/XNTl4hhlhB — El Presidente LJ (@lj_effrey) September 30, 2023

Nailed it. Government subsidies make everything more expensive.

You mean the Affordable Care Act was a misnomer?



*pretends to be shocked* https://t.co/dwBRtjb9ym — Libertarian Mama 🔔 (@LibertarianMama) September 29, 2023

We, too, are pretending to be shocked. We warned people back when Obamacare was poised to pass that it would be a disaster. Few listened.

This predates Obamacare.



But this does NOT predate government creep into healthcare.



And, though it predates Obamacare, it also proves that Obama’s claims to sell Obamacare was ALL lies. https://t.co/KDeoONWBrB — Tandy (@dantypo) September 29, 2023

Reread the second sentence: this does not predate government creep into healthcare. Government makes everything more expensive.

I swore everyone on TV said Obamacare would fix that. https://t.co/UZjXZKXjCu — Stacey-AA7YA 🇺🇸🎙️ 📻🎧 (@AA7YA) September 29, 2023

Nancy Pelosi told us we had to pass the legislation to find out what's in it. And we did. Now here we are.

And of course the 'Medicare for all' crowd came out to take a victory lap over this and advocate for more government involvement.

We should have Medicare for All instead! https://t.co/cHqTy6fy4y — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) September 29, 2023

Because that'll magically make things cheaper this time around.

When it comes to healthcare, you get 1) affordable, 2) quick, or 3) good. Pick two.

but let's talk about concert ticket prices https://t.co/GQr7mpy2oY — Angie Setzer (@GoddessofGrain) September 28, 2023

The Biden administration has its priorities, Angie, and health insurance isn't among them.

***

