Bidenomics blunder: Republicans with 21-point advantage on economy

Amy Curtis  |  11:10 AM on September 26, 2023
Nhac Nguyen/Pool Photo via AP

No matter how much the Biden White House, fellow Democrats, and the media (but we repeat ourselves) spin things, the economy is not doing well. At all. Anyone who buys any necessities knows things are not good. And no amount of spin can change the reality people see with their eyes and, more importantly, their wallets. The only thing Americans seem to disagree on is whether the economy is 'horrible' or 'terrible.'

So it's not really a surprise when an NBC News poll reports that Americans favor Republicans by 21 points when it comes to the economy:

That's a big margin. 

Right? Wonder what flavor of ice cream Biden is going to enjoy today.

Honestly surprised it's a 2-point lead and not a double-digit deficit. The middle class is getting absolutely pummeled in this economy. Indeed, a Monmouth poll from April showed just 10% of respondents thought Biden's policies were benefitting the middle class, while 51% said the middle class is not benefitting at all.

Tongue is planted firmly in cheek on this one. But the attitude of this White House is things would be great if we just ignored how expensive everything is.

See? Now we know who to blame.

An interesting thought and perspective.

This is a huge missed opportunity.

A sobering thought. Is the GOP really out there messaging how bad the economy is? Placing the blame, rightly, at Biden's feet? Not nearly as much as they need to be.

It certainly seems to be.

Because we buy things like food and gas and have to balance our checkbooks.

A disaster on-par with the Titanic and the Hindenburg. 

Mike might be on to something here.

It's 'MAGAnomics', Andrew and the contrast is pretty darn stark.

Some are not so optimistic about how the GOP will take advantage of this news:

Others are:

At the end of the day, all of this:

At this point, they have no real choice. They went all in on 'Bidenomics' and that Biden has overseen historic economic growth. Backpedalling on that now would be even worse than the reality of this economy. Even the media knows that branding things 'Bidenomics' was probably a bad idea:

It's a blunder, for sure. Is it enough of one to lead to changes in 2024? Time will only tell. There's a lifetime between today and the election, politically speaking. So much change change, and change quickly.

***

