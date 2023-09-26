Bidenomics blunder: Republicans with 21-point advantage on economy

No matter how much the Biden White House, fellow Democrats, and the media (but we repeat ourselves) spin things, the economy is not doing well. At all. Anyone who buys any necessities knows things are not good. And no amount of spin can change the reality people see with their eyes and, more importantly, their wallets. The only thing Americans seem to disagree on is whether the economy is 'horrible' or 'terrible.'

So it's not really a surprise when an NBC News poll reports that Americans favor Republicans by 21 points when it comes to the economy:

NBC News: “The latest NBC News poll finds Rs with a 21-point advantage on which party better handles the economy, with 49% of registered voters picking the GOP and 28% picking Ds.



That’s the largest lead Republicans have held on this question in our poll dating back to 1991.” — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) September 26, 2023

That's a big margin.

Right? Wonder what flavor of ice cream Biden is going to enjoy today.

"At the same time, the NBC News survey shows Democrats with just a 2-point edge on which party better looks out for the middle class, with 36% picking the Democratic Party and 34% selecting the GOP." — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) September 26, 2023

Honestly surprised it's a 2-point lead and not a double-digit deficit. The middle class is getting absolutely pummeled in this economy. Indeed, a Monmouth poll from April showed just 10% of respondents thought Biden's policies were benefitting the middle class, while 51% said the middle class is not benefitting at all.

Why won't these stupid Americans realize that inflation is no longer an issue and that "Bidenomics" is actually super-successful? https://t.co/7DfigFvAm3 — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) September 26, 2023

Tongue is planted firmly in cheek on this one. But the attitude of this White House is things would be great if we just ignored how expensive everything is.

Americans have been brainwashed by their grocery bills. https://t.co/t9cGdimOqe — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 26, 2023

See? Now we know who to blame.

This is why I, a fan of shutdowns, think the GOP should probably avoid one. It gives Biden someone to blame when the economy tanks later this year. https://t.co/ML1xaTOPeL — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 26, 2023

An interesting thought and perspective.

Speaking of the economy, no major Republican running for president is campaigning on protecting freelancing/independent contracting - 50% of the US workforce by 2028- that the Biden administration is actively wrecking. Missed opportunity. https://t.co/sHqYdIgXNA — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 26, 2023

This is a huge missed opportunity.

This poll doesn’t make the point a lot of Republicans think that it does. https://t.co/EgPBTilIkc — Xi Jinping’s Bat Dealer (@GameOnJD) September 26, 2023

A sobering thought. Is the GOP really out there messaging how bad the economy is? Placing the blame, rightly, at Biden's feet? Not nearly as much as they need to be.

It certainly seems to be.

The American people know Democrats have failed on the economy. https://t.co/0Cjy0grfKd — RJC (@RJC) September 26, 2023

Because we buy things like food and gas and have to balance our checkbooks.

"Bidenomics" is a polling disaster. https://t.co/lO43Xx0OD9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 26, 2023

A disaster on-par with the Titanic and the Hindenburg.

I don’t think the Bidenomics message is working, Joe. Probably has something to do with people living it and not being stupid. @WhiteHouse @POTUS https://t.co/au9lBFRA9S — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) September 26, 2023

Mike might be on to something here.

If only the central question in the upcoming 2024 presidential cycle were just the economy...but it's not...at all. Are people really signaling they like populist "Trumponomics" or are they just unhappy with the current economic situation and stuck in a binary choice system? https://t.co/dFoz4NGJVN — Andrew Eastmond (@eastmond_andrew) September 26, 2023

It's 'MAGAnomics', Andrew and the contrast is pretty darn stark.

Some are not so optimistic about how the GOP will take advantage of this news:

And yet the @GOP will find a way to mess this gargantuan lead on the most impactful policy position for ANY American — the economy!



With Trump + Ronna leading the charge, we might as well preemptively snatch defeat from the jaws of victory now.



💀 https://t.co/6rvo9RhTVF — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) September 26, 2023

Others are:

People don’t want to be poor.



We’re going to win a lot of elections fighting back against a radical socialist ideology by exposing economic woes from #Bidenomics.



Thanks, Joe!#STP4VA24 https://t.co/Xn0E1bp5A0 — Scott T. Parkinson (@ScottTParkinson) September 26, 2023

At the end of the day, all of this:

Turns out straight up lying to people and telling them the economy is strong, while it’s actually robbing them of hundreds of dollars each month, isn’t a good strategy.



Americans aren’t buying “Bidenomics!” https://t.co/ChY8jeHaUr — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) September 26, 2023

At this point, they have no real choice. They went all in on 'Bidenomics' and that Biden has overseen historic economic growth. Backpedalling on that now would be even worse than the reality of this economy. Even the media knows that branding things 'Bidenomics' was probably a bad idea:

The decision to brand the economy under Biden’s name is looking like an early blunder from the Biden re-election. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) September 26, 2023

It's a blunder, for sure. Is it enough of one to lead to changes in 2024? Time will only tell. There's a lifetime between today and the election, politically speaking. So much change change, and change quickly.

