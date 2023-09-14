'Bidenomics' vs. 'MAGAnomics' --> Biden to detail greatest wrestling match of the century

CNN's political director names the REAL victim of Hunter Biden's felony indictments
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:00 PM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

'Bidenomics' vs. 'MAGAnomics,' what a match! Who will win in this epic battle for the political narrative and how many more ridiculous combo words will we have to suffer through until the election? Tune in to find out!

At least that's what Biden is promising.

'This is part of a concerted new push to not only define what the president’s economic agenda is and why it’s working, but call out Republicans at a higher volume for economic policies that are both deeply politically unpopular and would undermine the economic progress we are making,' a senior White House official said."

Absolutely riveting.

People, however, seem to have a pretty good idea of the difference already.

That $300 weekly grocery bill is surely adding up.

Maybe if Biden takes what was working great and changes everything it will get better.

HA! Kidding.

The truth is louder than the propaganda.

If you look at Bidenomics as a great sale, maybe it isn't so bad!

The evidence really does speak for itself.

The real question the media should be asking.

Oof.

Fortunately, we will only need the edge of our seat...all we can afford...to see how this epic battle turns out!

