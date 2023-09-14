'Bidenomics' vs. 'MAGAnomics' --> Biden to detail greatest wrestling match of the century

'Bidenomics' vs. 'MAGAnomics,' what a match! Who will win in this epic battle for the political narrative and how many more ridiculous combo words will we have to suffer through until the election? Tune in to find out!

At least that's what Biden is promising.

President Biden is expected to highlight the differences between 'Bidenomics' and 'MAGAnomics' in a speech Thursday afternoon. https://t.co/7egOHODTJL — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 14, 2023

'This is part of a concerted new push to not only define what the president’s economic agenda is and why it’s working, but call out Republicans at a higher volume for economic policies that are both deeply politically unpopular and would undermine the economic progress we are making,' a senior White House official said."

Absolutely riveting.

People, however, seem to have a pretty good idea of the difference already.

LOL, okay, Biden. Be sure to point out how Blue State governors wrecked the economy with pointless lockdowns during the Covid pandemic. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 14, 2023

That $300 weekly grocery bill is surely adding up.

We can already see the differences everytime we pay for something. — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) September 14, 2023

Maybe if Biden takes what was working great and changes everything it will get better.

HA! Kidding.

Bidenomics is MAGAnomics but with all the good stuff replaced with terrible stuff. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 14, 2023

The truth is louder than the propaganda.

'Bidenomics' has depleted a lot of American's savings just trying to stay head of their bills. I hope they remember that come election season. — LazerSloth (American Breakfast Taco 🇺🇸🌮) (@LazerSloth) September 14, 2023

If you look at Bidenomics as a great sale, maybe it isn't so bad!

I can't wait... I'm a huge fan of the bidenomics. All my money is half off right now! — Samis (Harvard Grad) (@MacSm413) September 14, 2023

The evidence really does speak for itself.

The real question the media should be asking.

Are we just making up random words now? It's fun. I don't know if Joey is up to this game though - he is having enough trouble with the old words. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) September 14, 2023

Oof.

Fortunately, we will only need the edge of our seat...all we can afford...to see how this epic battle turns out!

