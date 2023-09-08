Alrighty then! Katie Porter would like you to know Biden's economy is doing GREAT actually

Katie Porter is what the kids call 'delulu'. This is short hard for delusional and when you hear her talk about the Biden economy, we think you will agree.
Democrat Rep. Katie Porter dismisses polling which shows most Americans say Biden has made the economy worse:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 8, 2023
"The truth is Joe Biden has a terrific story to tell on the economy!" pic.twitter.com/bAXfS3He6T
A story to tell like a fairy tell? It sure isn't a non-fiction story, Katie. The reality is that story would be a horror story.
Hunters crack pipe is getting passed around alot. @DLoesch @ChrisLoesch @INDIO_RADIO @thekytikat https://t.co/J1wIsVM1yN— Larry M Lawrence (@lmlawrence891) September 8, 2023
Unless he has enough for everybody, no one else is buying the lies they are spewing.
Scary thing is some Democrats actually believe this bovine dung. And the rest don’t care. https://t.co/7a0Nk01YvE— Reb (@no1rebo) September 8, 2023
Liar @RepKatiePorter dismisses polling which shows most Americans say @JoeBiden has made economy worse on @CNN. https://t.co/yuKzrv09om— Kenny, USA Patriot (@kennethy69) September 8, 2023
CNN puts forth a story by liars and cheats. What does that make CNN? Untrustworthy is every way. https://t.co/CCaY0mx1uN— smccutchan (@smccutchan1) September 8, 2023
Where? Savings accounts-no! Retirement accounts-no! Debt has skyrocketed! Inflation is at historic highs for close to 3 years! I will stop!— Thomas Hunt (@tchhunt2017) September 8, 2023
Katie, your dumb!!! https://t.co/6bh6NalsX2
She is either dumb or a liar. Neither bodes well for her.
A real pot[ato]boiler of a story. https://t.co/QVkYCrpVFL— R✡︎d Sales 🏹 (@razingarizona) September 8, 2023
Just be glad you aren't her ex husband.
You mean, like the story he tells about his house almost burning down and losing his corvette and cat? Maybe the one where he graduated top of his class? Oh, wait, maybe the one about how his son died in Iraq?— JC (@JCofield) September 8, 2023
It's hard to keep up with Biden's stories these days.
The American citizens opinion doesn’t matter! The only opinion that matters is us talking heads, and we’re telling you Biden is great!— Brendo (@BDawgRuss) September 8, 2023
Until Americans decide to get serious and vote these people out of office, they will continue to collect their hefty salaries and gaslight voters on TV.
Democrats have now resorted to "hood wink" AMERICANS since they have zero accomplishments.If Citizens start to Feel the Economic Burden in their Wallets, just know things aint Good, Sorry Katie, u won't Dupe Americans like toddlers.— Elijah (@Elijahwasike) September 8, 2023
It hurts to looks at her— Mary Smith (@MarySmi68196447) September 8, 2023
Listening to her is pretty bad, as well.
Diesel is $6.00 a gallon in Los Angeles on 9-7-2023.— Arturo Trevino (@ArturoTrev26195) September 8, 2023
It was $3.25 per gallon in Los Angeles on 1-19-2023.
The Biden Economy sucks. pic.twitter.com/CgeT6o9wLU
Democrats don't do facts well, if you haven't noticed.
It is a great story. It's just categorized as fantasy. In real life, most Americans are struggling with our failing economy.— 🇺🇲 Christopher Maddux 🇺🇲 (@PappyMaddux) September 8, 2023
Choosing between gas, groceries and medicine is a very real issue many Americans are facing. Just not legislators making six figures in DC. That's the crux of the problem.
