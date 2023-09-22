Bizarre: Listen to the 911 call after F-35 pilot ejected over South Carolina

Remember when we lost an $80 million F-35 fighter jet? We do, and that was almost a week ago now. Today, audio of a 911 call made by a resident of Charleston County, South Carolina after the ejected pilot landed in his backyard.

Give it a listen:

Probably one of the strangest 911 calls you’ll ever hear. Home owner calling after the F-35 pilot comes down in a parachute in his backyard. 😲 pic.twitter.com/cXS2pP23PX — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 22, 2023

Now, this writer knows someone who has worked as a 911 dispatcher, so we have every sympathy for this woman who took the most bizarre phone call of her career. There is a script they follow because it gets the necessary information for most calls to emergency service. And most calls don't involve a pilot who ejected from his aircraft.

The call center agents are equipped with a monitoring system that guides them on what questions to ask the caller, and they input the responses accordingly.

I don't think they had a template for pilots ejecting fighter jets. — fero (@fero_berlin) September 22, 2023

She did the best she could given the circumstances.

I literally laughed out loud listening to this 911 operator faithfully trying to fit this phone call into her scripted questions. https://t.co/kvPm3TO99c — @[email protected] 🇺🇸Thomas A. Fine (@thomasafine) September 22, 2023

Really, a gold-star effort. We can't imagine.

“Ok so like how.” is such a vibe pic.twitter.com/RjUmZlDCti — ROLLIE with a new face 💎🙌🇺🇸 (@rad_thundercat) September 22, 2023

We all would've asked that question if we had been on the receiving end of that call.

"I'm a military pilot and I just ejected from my aircraft."



"How long was the fall?"



"2000 feet"



"And what caused the fall?"



"Aircraft failure"



😂 https://t.co/4odEABPbwi — The Operations Room - Battle Map Animations (@The_Ops_Room) September 22, 2023

Like we said, she did her best.

Imagine the scenarios!



There's a zombie apocalypse!

- What number are you calling from?



A bear is eating my neighbors!

- Is there a bleeding wound? https://t.co/zSPp7HWo0q — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) September 22, 2023

The possibilities are endless!

The dispatcher sounds like she's having a worse day than the pilot. Very "I did not sign up for this" energy. https://t.co/2FzSQxvAuj — Alex Godofsky (@AlexGodofsky) September 22, 2023

How many calls does she get about people ejecting from planes? Probably just this one.

The next time you call tech support, we ask you a bunch of basic questions and you’re frustrated, take some solace in that you didn’t just eject from an $80M military stealth jet. https://t.co/qgSFZIbUdv — Matthew Steinhoff (@MattSteinhoff) September 22, 2023

There's the silver lining in all this.

I love how the dispatcher has that skeptical tone of voice the whole time, like, "is this a prank call?" https://t.co/LVjrP7KjtA — 🔺𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖓𝖆𝖓𝖙 (@remnantposting) September 22, 2023

In fairness, wouldn't most of us think this was a prank call at first? Especially because the dispatcher says she hasn't heard anything about a plane crashing in the area.

Home owner: Cool, claim, like it happens everyday.

911 Dispatcher: So confused and trying to figure out what card she should read from to get the correct response teams dispatched for a "normal emergency"

Pilot: Can you please just send an ambulance.

🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣 https://t.co/JDneKQsVFd — norb (@norb420) September 22, 2023

Nailed it.

“Yeah I just accidentally dumped a shit load of radioactive stuff in the South Branch of the Potomac. Can you send someone down here”



“Okay. Is there any bleeding” https://t.co/PeYdoKQEjA — Bushwhacker (@anglotradboy) September 22, 2023

We giggled.

This is an example of ‘I have my script and I am not departing from it even if the person is calling to report an icbm in the back yard’:) https://t.co/7GV2DaNeFi — eigerjoch (@eigerjoch) September 22, 2023

We giggled hard.

The Cohen Brothers wrote this scene. https://t.co/1TrQSOJwU4 — Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) September 22, 2023

This is perfect. It's exactly like a Cohen Brothers scene.

