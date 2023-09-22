Pregnant WOMEN: NBC called on the carpet for using ‘pregnant people,' trying to...
'Shall not be infringed': Biden’s foolish push for gun grab falls flat

Amy Curtis  |  9:05 PM on September 22, 2023
Twitter

President Biden unveiled his new 'Office on Gun Violence Prevention' today (which will be headed by Vice President Kamala Harris, who has done a bang-up job on immigration), and in his speech, he decided to lecture Americans on what he thinks they do and don't need when it comes to firearms and ammunition.

Eighty ... shots in a magazine? We all know Biden 'embellishes' things, but c'mon.

Biden does not get to be the arbiter of what Americans do and don't need and whether or not they own a gun. The same guy who told you to fire a shotgun through a door (not sound legal advice, by the way), thinks he can tell you that 80 rounds is too much? Puh-leeze. We all know Biden lives in a fantasy world where you can shoot a perpetrator in the leg, but in reality, we have the Second Amendment, and the right to keep and bear arms 'shall not be infringed.' 

This is especially galling after what Biden did in Afghanistan; leaving a trove of weapons behind for the Taliban.

No gun control.

And the IRS agents, but who's keeping track?

Right? We'll take a few of them, please.

No, he shouldn't.

We would pay money to watch that happen.

They're completely unrelated. And yes, he's suggesting that only "experts" should have guns because they'll never miss. Which, as anyone who knows guns understands, is not how it works. At all.

That's (D)ifferent, naturally. Biden is important. You and your loved ones are not.

There's always a loophole.

We're in the best of hands, guys.

It's completely possible, which explains why he's squinting like Mr. Magoo, and it makes it more pathetic. But 80 rounds, 30 rounds -- doesn't matter. Biden gets no say in what we do and don't need.

Amen.

So much has happened this week, we almost forgot about the jet that went missing for a day or two.

Others decided to extrapolate Biden's 'logic' to other things:

Or if you need a script telling you to sit down, you probably shouldn't be president, either.

Don't give them any ideas.

So are we. But, at the end of the day, it's not up to anyone -- not Biden, not Harris, and not random people on the Internet -- what we do and don't need.

'...the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.'

***

