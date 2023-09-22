'Shall not be infringed': Biden’s foolish push for gun grab falls flat

President Biden unveiled his new 'Office on Gun Violence Prevention' today (which will be headed by Vice President Kamala Harris, who has done a bang-up job on immigration), and in his speech, he decided to lecture Americans on what he thinks they do and don't need when it comes to firearms and ammunition.

Biden pushing for gun grabs: "If you need 80 shots in a magazine, you shouldn't own a gun.”pic.twitter.com/AqeG5DZNs8 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 22, 2023

Eighty ... shots in a magazine? We all know Biden 'embellishes' things, but c'mon.

Biden does not get to be the arbiter of what Americans do and don't need and whether or not they own a gun. The same guy who told you to fire a shotgun through a door (not sound legal advice, by the way), thinks he can tell you that 80 rounds is too much? Puh-leeze. We all know Biden lives in a fantasy world where you can shoot a perpetrator in the leg, but in reality, we have the Second Amendment, and the right to keep and bear arms 'shall not be infringed.'

This is especially galling after what Biden did in Afghanistan; leaving a trove of weapons behind for the Taliban.

What kind of gun control did he put on the weapons he left in Afghanistan? — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) September 22, 2023

No gun control.

But the government needs two dozen guys kitted out like they’re raiding the Bin Laden compound and an MRAP to take down a 70 year old guy who can barely walk over his Facebook posts https://t.co/t3w4JihzTW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 22, 2023

And the IRS agents, but who's keeping track?

Where the 80 shot mags at https://t.co/ZUE0MXsuu2 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 22, 2023

Right? We'll take a few of them, please.

If you don't know where or who you are, you shouldn't be president https://t.co/ZGGRSQqfFo — 🦇 Duchess of Spooky Season 🎃 (@AnnaDsays) September 22, 2023

No, he shouldn't.

If you can count to 80, in under 30 mins with no assistance, I will agree with you. https://t.co/6j8Y4svVSl — 𝓜𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓮 𝓚𝓷𝓮𝓮𝔃𝓮™ - Rated Safe for *X* (@MinteeKneeze) September 22, 2023

We would pay money to watch that happen.

But... what does the one thing have to do with the other?



Is he suggesting that you have to be an expert marksman to own a gun since they would allegedly hit everything they aim at?



This is incoherent nonsense. https://t.co/ByGKzsDdXn — RBe (@RBPundit) September 22, 2023

They're completely unrelated. And yes, he's suggesting that only "experts" should have guns because they'll never miss. Which, as anyone who knows guns understands, is not how it works. At all.

Says the guy being protected at that moment and 24 hours a day by a group of men and women carrying multiple automatic firearms and thousands upon thousands of rounds. https://t.co/Sq2iD4KeJO — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) September 22, 2023

That's (D)ifferent, naturally. Biden is important. You and your loved ones are not.

There's always a loophole.

The work that Harris has done as the AI Czar and Border Czar, I am not sure if America is prepared for this. Be safe everyone. https://t.co/ZYMjxzRXMt pic.twitter.com/rV8siIzKQI — The ASP (@TheASPonX) September 22, 2023

We're in the best of hands, guys.

Teleprompter was too far away, must have mistook '30' for '80' lol https://t.co/fU1Pi12HKP — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) September 22, 2023

It's completely possible, which explains why he's squinting like Mr. Magoo, and it makes it more pathetic. But 80 rounds, 30 rounds -- doesn't matter. Biden gets no say in what we do and don't need.

If you have to disarm the populace to govern, you shouldn’t be in government. https://t.co/uObs3Y8MpP — Seth Noble (@Nobes135) September 22, 2023

Amen.

If you lose billions of dollars in advanced weapons and an 80 billion dollar jet, maybe you ought not to speak about guns at all. https://t.co/J0pVZKBIv9 — Refractory Hydra (@HydraRefractory) September 22, 2023

So much has happened this week, we almost forgot about the jet that went missing for a day or two.

Others decided to extrapolate Biden's 'logic' to other things:

If you need someone to guide you in and out of a door, you shouldn't be president. https://t.co/1fVozQPnS1 — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) September 22, 2023

Or if you need a script telling you to sit down, you probably shouldn't be president, either.

“If you make a typo, you shouldn’t have free speech” https://t.co/tkj376nDge — Magills (@magills_) September 22, 2023

Don't give them any ideas.

Huh...now, I only own 20s and 30s, but grandpa should sit down on this one.



I'm consistently amazed at the number of people who've decided THEY are the arbiter of what I need or should have https://t.co/ax7WGG1awT — 18SavyFan (@SlangeVarDave) September 22, 2023

So are we. But, at the end of the day, it's not up to anyone -- not Biden, not Harris, and not random people on the Internet -- what we do and don't need.

'...the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.'

***

